Michael Swartz

Michael Swartz

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Jack Sotallaro's avatar
Jack Sotallaro
7h

Thanks for the shoutout. Between just us struggling writers, I write as a hobby. I don't look to make money on my substack, and I encourage readers to look at free subscriptions first. I like to know how many people read my articles, however having folks like you who vocally appreciate my work is good enough for me. Again, Michael, thanks.

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David Wolosik's avatar
David Wolosik
9h

A particularly interesting list Michael. Thanks again for the mention.

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