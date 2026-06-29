This is where we go to watch Independence Day fireworks almost every year. You can watch from up at the yacht club (and have dinner) or be out on the boat for your own celebration of independence.

When I get to between ten to twelve posts I think are worth sharing, you’ll get Monday evening reading. It won’t be every week, but likely more often than not. There’s nothing wrong with link love! Once again, I culled this down from the truckload of posts I get from over 100 Substacks to which I subscribe (and maybe you should too.)

Go ahead and read these pieces, then come back and see what I have to say.

I’m back on a schedule with MER for this week but will do a Monday memory next week so this one is a more “normal” length with the same great content.

It’s always tough to pick a lead item because my challenge in writing these is trying to establish the proper flow. But I think this opener from Ted Gioia has enough humor to be compelling yet discuss an important topic.

AI has lost the battle for public acceptance. With each passing month, tech companies are more hated. The probability of Mark Zuckerberg or some other tech billionaire turning this around is almost zero. Of course, the slop purveyors won’t just go away. But they will be forced to push their tech secretly, behind the scenes, avoiding transparency at all costs.

I have occasionally used AI on both my sites, and that’s if you don’t count the finishing my word or sentence it does as I’m typing. (Mostly I use it to create images where I don’t have a good photo that fits.) Yet it’s getting to the point where someone’s Substack may be entirely created by AI and no one would be the wiser.

Jordan Schachtel assures us we have no reason to be afraid, though.

Which brings us to artificial intelligence and to the newest front in this very old war, the data center. The objections are familiar in shape, because we are told that AI will swallow every job, bury the culture in synthetic slop, and drink the rivers dry to feed its server farms. These worries are not nothing, but then neither were any of the others. Take the data center anxiety on its own terms. Training large models does consume real electricity and water, and the build-out is straining some local grids, but the history of computing has been the story of doing exponentially more with exponentially less, and the room-sized machines of the 1950s burned far more power than the phone in your pocket that now outclasses them entirely. The firms with the most to lose from runaway energy bills are precisely the ones pouring fortunes into efficiency and new power, which is why efficiency here is not a pious hope but the most reliable trend the business has.

As I noted a few posts back someplace, we’ve gone through a lot of technological advances just in the sixty-odd years I’ve been alive, and that doesn’t count previous leaps like the printing press, telegraph, air travel, radio, and television that came about before I was here. We’ve survived those with flying colors so there’s no reason to suspect this is different.

Besides, we already know the ending, as Jack Sotallaro reminds us in one of his many compelling articles. How writing this good reaches fewer than 500 subscribers is mind-boggling to me - there are probably hundreds of AI slop Substacks that do better and that’s practically criminal.

The believer does not know every detail of tomorrow. We do not know every turn of history. We do not know what kingdoms will rise, what wars may come, what trials the church may face, or what suffering may touch our own lives. But we do know the end. Christ wins. Evil is judged. Death dies. God dwells with His people. Every tear is wiped away. That is not wishful thinking. That is revelation.

And it’s the truth. Even if you’re like me and it takes repeated smacks of the 2x4 of reality upside the head to make you see it, the truth is there in Scripture.

But as I often do on the Mondays that feature my memories (like next week) I recall the days I hadn’t figured this out yet. Bill Sammons - who, by the way, also knows about the truth in Scripture as a former host on local Christian radio - has his own memories of radio days.

You saw a photo of one of the places I worked a couple weeks ago, but the very first place I worked in the architectural field is now demolished, replaced by a Chick-fil-A as the near-corner real estate by a mall was much more valuable for dishing out sandwiches than creating blueprints. (Their office is now in a leafy development on a side street overlooking a creek, which is certainly better than the parking lot of a Chi-Chi’s and a bank as it was when I was there.)

If you miss the days where you didn’t have to worry about security and all that, though, Chris Bray has you covered as he takes a break from his LA beat.

In the small towns along the Eastern Sierra where people go to start these trips or come back from them, the trail ethic holds. The hotels are mostly staffed for a few hours, and then if you have a reservation but show up after the office has closed, your room key or your door code are hanging on the late-arrivals board in front of your hotel. I called a small motel in the Eastern Sierra once and said that I was running late, and they left my room key in front of the door. We’re headed home, man, just let yourself in. Similarly, in places full of backpackers, everyone dumps their backpack in front of the store or the whatever, and everyone assumes that it’ll be there when they get back. When I experience all of this, I remember that I live in a place where I don’t have any of it. And I live in an unusually safe and peaceful Los Angeles suburb, but Los Angeles is Los Angeles.

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That’s sort of how our go-to vacation spot in the Shenandoah Valley works, too. It’s that slice of America Europeans here for the World Cup are discovering as well, although as Jennifer Sey points out, liberal writers are doing their best to downplay what America really is.

In addition to the patriotic appeal during this — the 250th birthday of America, I just thought it was fun and uplifting, something we all need more of these days. But The Atlantic isn’t having it. How dare these foreigners love America! We told them it sucks! Now these Europeans (and Africans and Australians and on and on) are gonna spread pro-America sentiment around the world, and a love of U.S. abundance, and ranch dressing, and we can’t have that. Because Trump. And racism. Our Hate America campaign was going so well! Let’s put a cork in it by calling it all fake.

It’s bad enough that certain people are trying to make this 250th commemoration all about Donald Trump. (Including himself at times.) Granted, I don’t recall Gerald Ford being all over everything back at the Bicentennial but then again, 1976 was in the midst of his election campaign so he was trying to keep his job while Trump doesn’t need to worry about that because he’s term-limited.

In that same vein comes my friend David Wolosik with a last-minute add.

He riffs on how our visitors are reacting as well. But when David asks how we got so far away from the ideal of our Founders, this was the first part of his answer:

Quite simply, we allowed it. Millions of people came to America with nothing. My grandmother came here by herself from Poland when she was sixteen! When she got here, she had two options. Get a job and learn English or die! Now we have a whole welfare system for illegals. They were invited to come and told of free housing, actually living in 5-star hotels, free food, medical and spend money, over $3,000 per month! Biden even set up an App where they could apply from any country they were in, show up at the border, and walk right past the Border Patrol!

My great-grandfather on my dad’s side (who was my namesake) came over in the late 19th century in basically that same fashion, with his name and that’s about it. He was too late to be one of what Mindy Esposito describes as CSA Americans.

There are 80 million CSA Americans living in the United States today. We are a distinguished, identifiable, and legally recognized group of American citizens. We are descendants of Confederate veterans, Southern civilians, and the enslaved people whose nationality was the Confederate States of America. We are Black and white. We are in every state. We are in every congressional district. We are your neighbors, your coworkers, your constituents. And we are done standing in the shadows while the law that already protects us goes unenforced.

It’s possible my mom’s side would have been one of these, but I think they settled in Ohio long before that. There is a reason, though, that some say “American by birth, but Southern by the grace of God.” Even though I was born and raised well north of the Mason-Dixon line, I can see her point.

It makes much more sense than what the judge said about SNAP benefits, according to Patrick Dennis, writing at The Bearded Patriot.

Somewhere, the Founding Fathers are looking down and weeping that they fought a war for this. Patrick Henry said “give me liberty or give me death,” and two and a half centuries later a federal judge interpreted that as “give me a Big Gulp or give me a lawsuit.” But it gets better. Jackson explained that the USDA is only allowed to approve waivers for narrow purposes — things like “improving the efficiency” of the program. Then came the line they should chisel onto the front of every welfare office in America: “Improving the health and diet of SNAP recipients,” she ruled, “is not included.” Read that again slowly. A federal judge looked at a nutrition assistance program and ruled that improving people’s nutrition is legally off the table. The “Nutrition” is right there in the name! It’s like a fire department arguing that putting out fires falls outside its jurisdiction.

You know, the great thing about prewriting these (I generally do it on the Friday or Saturday before) is that I have time to squeeze something good that I read on the weekend in, and this piece by Frederick R Smith fit that bill.

A generation ago, a graffiti-covered freight car was a curiosity. You’d see one and remark on it. Today, you can stand at a crossing and watch a hundred cars roll past, and damn near every one of them is sheathed top to bottom in spray paint — somebody’s name, somebody’s tag, somebody’s middle finger to whoever owns the equipment. The change hasn’t been gradual. In the last ten years, it has gone vertical. And no, it is not a coincidence. It is a symptom. I want to tell you what I think it’s a symptom of.

I can relate totally because I literally work next to a railroad track, so I see the hopper cars and tankers as they head down to the grain plant at the end of the siding. And yes, you will not see a clean hopper car among them because they make a good canvas for whoever has the spray paint and the time. You would not believe how elaborate some of these are, which makes you shake your head and wonder what the painter was capable of if he or she put the talents to better use. (Because they are rounded, you see a lot less graffiti on tankers.)

At least the taggers are now generally considerate enough to work around the ID marks for the cars.

Since we have a holiday week and I want to do a related Monday memory afterward, I have two weeks to collect posts. I will probably try and steer away from holiday-related posts so I may need the whole extra week.

Way, way too long for e-mail once again as I try to include all the goodies. Regardless, all that should keep a good reader going and thinking for awhile. It’s a great way to start the week, right?

Restacking with a note that you liked what you read is good, too - particularly if the readers like common sense from the First State. Share

In the meantime, though, you can Buy Me a Coffee, since I have a page there now.