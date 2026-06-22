Since today is actually my Substack’s birthday (celebrated with Saturday’s post ) I decided to use this picture. At my old place of employment, we celebrated each employee’s birthday so this was mine in 2001 - right after 9/11 when we all needed levity.

When I get to between six and eight posts - well, more like ten to twelve these days - I think are worth sharing, you’ll get Monday evening reading. It won’t be every week, but likely more often than not. There’s nothing wrong with link love! Once again, I culled this down from the truckload of posts I get from over 100 Substacks to which I subscribe (and maybe you should too.)

Go ahead and read these pieces, then come back and see what I have to say.

I’m back on a schedule with MER for the time being, so this one is a more “normal” length - but with the same great content.

And I may as well cut to the chase: according to Justin Smith, we’re wasting our time pining for peace with Iran - at least until the regime is changed.

From the high watchtower of a liberty-loving American who has studied both the Good Book and the sword, this deal is doomed from the cradle. Peace will never come while the Ayatollahs and their black-turbaned priests of the Mahdi sit enthroned in Tehran, laboring night and day for Armageddon so their Twelfth Imam might rise from the well in blood and fire. East is East and West is West, as Kipling taught us, and never the twain shall meet on terms of equality when one side worships death and the other clings to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness under Almighty God.

Nor is Iran our only concern. Writing at AND Magazine, a contributor described as “A retired senior CIA officer with long experience in Latin and South America” believes we have issues with China and Cuba as well and suggests dusting off an old law to deal with it.

The Chinese and Cuban intelligence services have been the main foreign government actors, but the Chavez/Maduro regime in Venezuela, buoyed by oil and narcotics trafficking money, had funded the Cubans. Iran and several leftist European governments have also had a role in financing organizations dedicated to destroying the United States as we know it. This ambition may seem audacious and far-fetched to the average American, but our enemies are delighted at the refusal of most Americans to grasp what is really happening before their eyes. Reasonable men would never embark on such a sordid, evil adventure, but we are not dealing with reasonable men.

It’s sad that we have such pessimism now when it was within the lifespan of most of us that we looked forward to a bright future, as Jeff Quinton details at The Quinton Retort.

In 1992, I visited Moscow and other parts of Russia, not long after the Soviet Union collapsed. It was not a neat, movie-version rebirth. Russia was messy and uncertain. People were trying to figure out what had just happened to their country and what was supposed to come next. You could feel the weight of the old system everywhere, but you could also feel that something had opened. That part matters to me because the optimism was real. It was not something invented later by Americans looking back through a haze of old songs and old news footage. I saw some of it myself. It was mixed with hardship and confusion, but it was there. People who had lived under one system their entire lives were suddenly living in another one, whether they were ready for it or not. That is the world those songs came out of. The Berlin Wall had fallen. Communist governments across Eastern Europe had collapsed. The Cold War was ending. Moscow no longer looked only like the capital of the country we had been taught to fear. For a little while, it looked like a place where history might take a turn nobody had expected.

Yes, it was a gawdawful Scorpions ballad, but it did ring true for that period back when we were expecting a “peace dividend” because the Soviet Union had a regime change.

There also seems to be a regime change in the Democrat Party, as Evan Barker notes.

For years inside Democratic politics, progressive operatives have been underestimated, sometimes even looked down upon as “unserious” and unable to build real electoral power. They’ve operated mainly on an island, building an entire ecosystem that functions outside of the main DNC apparatus. But here’s what the establishment Democrats (and maybe even Republicans) do not realize– these progressives building power are not “crazy activists” or Bluesky keyboard warriors; they are highly skilled and competent. They’ve now had a decade to get their shit together, learn from their mistakes, and build infrastructure— and that’s exactly what they’ve done.

The book review I alluded to Saturday is hers, as it will come out in July, as she notes in the piece. (I preordered it back in the spring.) She details how the Democrat Party left her - not to the extent that it did Ronald Reagan or anything like that, but people like her that are more center-left than anything.

Another one who became independent because the Democrats went batshit crazy is Jennifer Sey, who notes that one area of the coalition is losing its grip on American society as they went too far.

Though it started in the 2010s, woke capitalism took over in 2020 with the Black Lives Matter explosion and black squares all over Instagram. But since then, consumers have noticed it was all a bunch of bull. Now people are just exhausted by brands that preach values they don’t practice. Faux-generous brands claim to take the harder right over the easier wrong, when in fact it is the opposite. The minute the numbers shift, they drop the social justice stance. There’s nothing inherently wrong with chasing profits. Businesses exist to make money. The problem is when campaigns erode trust by promising principles they abandon at the first sign of trouble. It’s the misrepresentation, the lying, that is the problem.

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Remember when I said last week about Jack Sotallaro and the first part of his piece on our uniparty? Well, here’s part two but he came up with something even better to achieve a double dip.

Behind every “people’s system” stands a very specific set of people. That is where communist theory collapses into communist practice. It assumes that if you abolish private ownership, you abolish domination. But domination does not come only from ownership. It comes from power. And when economic power, political power, legal power, police power, and cultural power are fused into one system, the ordinary man is not liberated.

I’ve talked on occasion about how reading from the Left helps the arguments of those on the Right - well, Jack did the same thing with capitalism vs. communism with a clear-eyed focus that’s worth reading. Hence the double dip.

But this compare and contrast by Andrew Paquette, PhD is even more unique. On this one the capitalism side is well-represented.

My view is that the crimes compounding on the heads of the people who arranged for Peters’s incarceration are still accumulating — just more slowly now. On top of that, there are the legions of leftists who now seem to think it’s their duty to harass and annoy her. As I wrote in my X post, Peters should get a statue on the National Mall. Meanwhile, a very different kind of injustice was directed at Elon Musk. At least on paper, Musk became a trillionaire last week with the SpaceX IPO. Naturally, that doesn’t mean he actually has a trillion dollars sitting in a bank account. To get there, he’d have to trade his assets for cash — but doing that would crash their value almost instantly and drop their collective worth well below a trillion dollars. Regardless, leftists think he is a trillionaire and want him to surrender his money.

Elon Musk doesn’t seem like the type who wastes time, but sitting on a trillion dollars in worth seems to me a good time to start - perhaps learning by reading this from Mike Donio, which isn’t wasted time.

What we often call “wasted time” may actually be an invitation into fellowship with Christ. (…) Well that’s essentially what happened to me this past weekend. I took one of my children to an activity that I thought was going to last 2 hours and it end up going for 3 and a half. At first, I was frustrated by all the time I was wasting. Then I remembered that it’s not my time but the Lord’s and maybe I didn’t have to be occupied with specific tasks at all hours of the day. Sure there were things I needed to get done but was it so bad to have time for essentially nothing? Turns out that I think the Lord wanted me to slow down a bit. I may have mentioned that I’ve been a little busy lately and the thought of stopping for a few hours was not appealing.

And if you remember my talking about common ground over the last few weeks, you’ll understand why I appreciate this piece at The Delaware Project by Greg Layton.

So you drove out to the country, and the day is letting go — that deep blue coming down over the fields, the last light gone copper along the treeline. But the great machine is still working, its lamps lit against the dusk, droning low and steady down the rows. Behind it, a cloud of gold lifts and hangs in the headlight beam — dust and chaff, fine as smoke, settling slowly. Roll your window down, and you’ll catch it: cut straw and warm dust and a thread of diesel, the smell of a field giving up its grain. You’re not sure what you’re seeing. Stand here with me a minute, and I’ll tell you the story of it — older and stranger than it looks. That gold in the air is wheat. And wheat is one of our oldest friends.

Turns out I don’t have any wheat fields close by this growing season, but Greg is right: this is the time they pull wheat, which is sometimes followed quickly by planting a late-season crop of soybeans, particularly in irrigated fields. We’re not far off from the rest of the harvest, though: the melon busses will start rolling later next month, followed around Labor Day by the corn being cut and collected, with soybeans reserved for October and November before the cover crops (sometimes including winter wheat, but featuring a variety of non-producing grasses) are put in before winter hits.

Way, way too long for e-mail once again as I try to include all the goodies. Regardless, all that should keep a good reader going and thinking for awhile. It’s a great way to start the week, right?

Restacking with a note that you liked what you read is good, too - particularly if the readers like common sense from the First State. Share

In the meantime, though, you can Buy Me a Coffee, since I have a page there now.