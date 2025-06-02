Michael Swartz

Michael Swartz

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Charles R. Jarvis's avatar
Charles R. Jarvis
14h

Great article on living life cheaply. It can be done.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Michael Swartz
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture