Let's talk about the story on everyone's mind these days, that being the unrest around the country.

is pretty hardline on this one.

Prosecute and hang every last Democrat Party Communist rat bastard who had the slightest hand in facilitating the illegal alien invasion during the Biden regime, whether a member of Biden's administration or an outside worker in some anti-American NGO. Hang them from tall trees and the railing of the Capitol Building to be left to rot, remembered as treasonous traitors one and all 'til the end of time in America.

I’m more for exile myself, but to each his or her own.

Another radical?

?

They’re attacking MY country. If they spread to my area, I’ll be all rooftop Korean without apology.

That’s the difference between “peaceful protest” and what we got over the last week. You don’t set stuff on fire in a peaceful protest - we didn’t with the TEA Parties.

Perhaps then this is a good spot to drop what

wrote the other day.

Maybe when cooler heads prevail we can get back to adhering to this ideal from way back in 1787, brought to us by my friend

.

I’ve been a believer for awhile that we need an Article V convention to deal with a lot of issues and abuse of our founding document. One thing which can be put to bed in such a forum is the long-incorrect interpretation of birthright citizenship as well as counting only citizens in our Census for the purpose of representation.

But we don't need a convention to begin rightsizing government.

?

I’ve got a question that’s been eating at me: Why in the world did we wait all this time to cut government spending, when every president since Lyndon Johnson has complained about it?

That’s a good question, and one for which I don’t have an answer aside from maybe you all should have read my advice for, oh, the last twenty years or so?

And it wouldn't hurt those of us who have kids to teach them the right way.

looks at how to begin the process of homeschooling.

This may be something worth bookmarking for future reference if you don’t have a good school available to you.

Speaking of schools, remember how they were shut down by COVID? That’s how we found out about their cultural rot!

reminds us that a lot of them shut down before that because it was a bad flu season, or so they thought before the narrative shifted.

In data I found eye-opening, the number of school closings in the pre-pandemic flu season of 2019-2020 increased by 285 percent over the mean number from the previous eight flu seasons.

While one can argue that schools now seem to close at the drop of a hat - it takes about a half-dozen snowflakes around here - that’s still fairly excessive.

On a personal level, I honestly think I had COVID early on (like around Christmas of 2019) so I built up my immunity the natural way and never got the jab. I know it wasn’t fun, but neither is a bad case of the flu, which I only seem to get when I’m dumb enough to fall for how flu shots are sold to us.

Now I'm going to shift gears and talk about bus travel

got around his hinterlands for Easter.

This is much easier said than done. Each county’s transportation department seems to operate independent of the counties adjacent to it, and none of the schedules have been designed with intra-county transfers or long-haul transportation in mind. Moreover, these routes are not generally on Google Maps — in many cases, if they can be Googled at all, whatever digital footprint these bus schedules have is obscure, difficult to find, and often outdated.

He has much more patience than I do, but my journey would have crossed a state line and two county lines and I like to get where I’m going. To each his own, I guess.

In this area we have DART, which serves the state of Delaware, Shore Transit, which runs in the area from Salisbury on the west to Ocean City at the east, and Delmarva Community Transit, which goes from Salisbury to points north and west on the mid-Shore. It would have required two connections, or none depending on how many miles I wanted to walk to catch a bus in opposite directions - I am literally smack between two bus lines that would have required me to get to a nearby town. Mr. Hickman would have had a real challenge to get to my Easter destination from my house, which tells you what bus service is really meant for: short, local hops.

Moving on: when it comes to political correctness

details,

got the short end of the stick despite her plea for God to bless America.

Maybe we shouldn’t worry about what else she sang and plea for God to bless us as well.

Finally, the double-dip: speaking of singers

has a paean to the late Beach Boy

. But it’s not about the music, it’s about the man himself as Ted shares his outcast feelings.

Brian expressed my world with such raw honesty. How did he know how it felt? Well, I guess he lived it too. I know he did—because this same story keeps repeating in so many of Brian Wilson’s songs. His music returns, again and again, to this sense of being the odd kid, the strange child, the boy nobody understands. Just hearing this expressed in a song felt liberating to me. But even better was how Brian Wilson turned this difference into his superpower.

I can’t sing, but I do get the “odd duck” feeling sometimes because I was one, too. But I’ve learned to embrace my uniqueness, particularly since I’ve come to know the Lord.

Speaking of odd ducks, Ted thinks this here venue has changed, too. If I hadn’t seen the Brian Wilson piece I would have said more about this one.

I can’t tell you who will win the 2028 presidential election. But I’m fairly certain that the next president will be a Substacker.

I think it’s changed, too, but not quite in the way Ted believes. I’m going to elaborate more on that next week as I approach three years on this here location. (Hard to believe!)

