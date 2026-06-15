While it’s a massive decline between first and second place, the port of Salisbury is Maryland’s second largest. This is an old photo from 2005, but it wouldn’t surprise me if we don’t still ship aggregate out of that port. Here a barge steams past the village of Whitehaven.

When I get to between six and eight posts - well, more like ten to twelve these days - I think are worth sharing, you’ll get Monday evening reading. It won’t be every week, but likely more often than not. There’s nothing wrong with link love! Once again, I culled this down from the truckload of posts I get from over 100 Substacks to which I subscribe (and maybe you should too.)

Go ahead and read these pieces, then come back and see what I have to say.

I’m back on a schedule with MER for the time being, so this one is a more “normal” length - but with the same great content.

I decided to start this time with Greg Layton’s answer to my post on common ground a week or so ago. We may have some, but I think there’s more exploration to do in order to find it.

Senate Bill 9 isn’t about who runs which blog or what the Governor does and doesn’t post. That’s the inside baseball of our little arena, and it has nothing to do with whether 75,000 acres should sit unprotected. It isn’t about housing affordability. That’s a real problem, and I’d happily take it up on its own terms another day — but you can build the homes Delaware needs and protect its wetlands, because the two compete for far less of the same ground than the framing suggests. Treating protection as the thing standing between young families and a house is a substitution, not an argument.

Perhaps we talk at cross purposes but I thought one had to do with the other in my mind: wetlands protection does eliminate some possible land for housing, although to me the threat to wetlands is more from agriculture.

Oddly enough I was the first “like” on the post. His passion for wetlands has been supported thus far in the Delaware Senate, which passed his bill 20-0. (With the unanimous vote on a non-budget bill, it doesn’t qualify for the upcoming Delaware Accountability Project.) It now goes to the House, which has until June 30 to pass it.

Last year, Republicans in Delaware tried a little bit of a stunt to gum up the works in protest of a bill that would force Sussex County to grant a conditional use permit to US Wind so they can move the electricity generated offshore through Delaware to Maryland, which basically benefits from the “free” power (that’s far from free.) But as Jack Sotallaro notes, parties in and out of control have a role to play - unfortunately, the end result is often the same regardless of who’s in charge. This is Part 1 of a series, and I’ll bet subsequent parts will be on future editions of MER.

Republicans promise to rein in spending, restore constitutional limits, dismantle bureaucratic overreach, and rescue the country from permanent government. Democrats promise to defend democracy, protect institutions, uphold transparency, and steward the public good with competence and compassion. Then power flips. And almost on cue, so does behavior. Watch it long enough and the pattern becomes impossible to miss. The minority party always discovers virtue. The majority party always discovers excuses.

This is definitely true on a federal level; however, the power in most states is so ossified that there’s a permanent minority. Case in point: Delaware has had a Democrat General Assembly since 2008, while Maryland’s had a similar situation for over a century (according to Ballotpedia, the Maryland Senate has been Democrat since 1900 and House since 1920.)

And I hope Jack doesn’t mind if I steal his graphics somewhere along the line, for they are top-notch.

Politics is just a symptom of the problem, though, according to my friend Justin Smith. We’re losing our very economic system thanks to “too big to fail" - which, by the way, was put in place under a Republican President who had a Democrat Congress to contend with. So it works with the uniparty idea Jack alludes to.

In the grand theater of human affairs, where men seek to better their condition through effort and exchange, the economy reveals itself not as a machine to be steered by distant authorities, but as the spontaneous order arising from countless individual choices, each guided by local knowledge and personal incentives. The wise observer looks beyond the immediate spectacle — the flood of liquidity, the towering ledgers of public obligation, the glittering promises of technological deliverance — to the hidden consequences that ripple across generations. What appears as salvation through intervention often masks the quiet erosion of capital, the misdirection of resources, and the subtle theft from the productive by those who wield the coercive power of the state. Today’s American economy stands at such a juncture, its trajectory shaped by decades of monetary manipulation, fiscal incontinence, and the crony alliances that masquerade as enterprise. Absent a return to the principles of voluntary cooperation, secure property, and restrained governance, the path leads not to abundance but to stagnation, diminished liberty, and the eventual reckoning where illusions collide with arithmetic reality.

To that end, Matt Stoller asks what would happen if the AI bubble popped?

I think that an AI bubble popping could be worse than the dot com bubble, for a few reasons. The first is that we are a much more corrupt society, and so there will be less trust when a collapse happens and contagion is widespread. The second is the U.S. economy is less diversified today. We had a much stronger industrial base in 2000. Our financial markets are dependent on a few companies betting on AI data center spending. The counter-argument is that we are better at bailouts, so the Fed could stop contagion more easily. That’s possible too.

I’m going to come back toward the subject in a moment, but if you recall the Book of Joshua, Ai was the town that he subdued after their men ambushed his in the wake of Jericho’s fall. There is always value and meaning in Scripture, as Jim McCraigh knows.

Oprah is a proclaimer of what is known as New Thought. It is not to be confused with New Age, a belief system that promotes the idea that an individual’s thoughts and experiences are the primary source of spiritual authority, not God. New Thought is much more deceptive than the New Age because it looks and sounds just like “Christianity”. Sadly, her influence has led millions to buy into the lie…

I may not be the world’s foremost effort on things spiritual, but I know that God doesn’t just hand out winning lottery tickets. Our reward is not earthly.

If the newsletter is truncated in an email, readers can click on "View entire message," and they'll be able to view the entire post in their email app. But don’t forget to share, too. Share

Switching gears, Tyler Piekarski ponders how our enemy in Iran is getting some help from another enemy.

China is not a neutral party in the Iran war. China is not a reluctant bystander. China is a silent combatant that armed Iran’s targeting systems, fed intelligence on American troop positions to the IRGC, transferred semiconductor technology to Iran’s military industrial complex while under active U.S. sanctions, and positioned Chinese satellite constellations to guide Iranian missiles toward American soldiers. No Chinese soldiers fought in Operation Epic Fury. No People’s Liberation Army aircraft entered Iranian airspace. Beijing issued diplomatic statements calling for restraint and negotiations. Those statements were lies by omission. What China did instead was construct an invisible kill chain, built from commercial cover and plausible deniability, that extended Beijing’s strategic reach into a hot war against the United States without a single Chinese soldier firing a single shot.

But if you were into wars and rumors of wars, you couldn’t do better than what is going on across the pond as we may be on the verge of a modern-day Crusade. It’s so bad that Mindy Esposito is getting a message out for a friend.

Two days ago I asked him to give me an overview. Write it all out, I said. I will publish it for you. He cannot publish it himself. Not because he lacks the courage, and not because he lacks the words. He cannot publish it because in modern Britain, saying what he is about to tell you carries a genuine risk of arrest. A man in the birthplace of English common law, in the country whose Magna Carta and Bill of Rights 1689 are the direct ancestors of your American rights, cannot speak freely about what his own government is doing to his own people. I can say it. I am in Tennessee. So I will.

But it’s not like we haven’t faced similar restrictions here, as my friend David Wolosik reminds us.

David reminds us of the priorities back in 2020:

Let me get this straight. White protesters questioning the science, financial and health costs to lockdowns are a problem, but full-blown riots, actually burning down cities, or demonstrations as you call them are warranted? “LETHAL institutional racism”? How long did it take to come up with that word salad?

Gathering to question the onerous lockdowns was a danger to public health, but it was excused if the protest was in the name of anti-racism. Yes, I remember these bad old days - much as I’d love to blot out that part of life.

In the wake of the Karmelo Anthony verdict, Nancy Muldoon doesn’t see the racial situation getting any better.

For the Karmelo Anthony’s of the world, you know, the ones who demand respect from everyone but give none in return, being told no is an act of disrespect. They behave like a three-year-old who is told that they can’t have another cookie. This behavior is a standard feature with these types. For those who have no moral compass like Karmelo, standing your ground is cause for violence because violence is the language of the black community.

Callin’ ‘em like she sees ‘em. This has been mild compared to the O.J. Simpson verdict 31 years ago, though.

In her other work, I’ve seen that Nancy’s answer is that of segregating ourselves from the problem. Diane L. Gruber extends that to liberals in a light-hearted way.

Now, the buyers who bought the house “next door” in 2022 have moved and put the house on the market in April 2025. It has not yet sold. They couldn’t stand the politics in Washington State and they were unhappy with their jobs so they moved back to Idaho. Their realtor knew that my three GOP signs would discourage half of his potential buyers, so he stole the Trump sign that was closest to the for-sale house. It was on OUR property. That spurred me on to buy more yard signs that signaled we are Conservatives and a flag that says “This is MAGA Country.” So, our twenty acres now sports SEVEN Trump or GOP signs on the very road a buyer must drive on to view the house which is on the market. Last fall the seller asked another neighbor to “talk to Diane” about taking down the yards signs on the road. He told that neighbor that two serious potential buyers said they could not buy because there was a Trump supporter next door. VICTORY!!! We are scaring off haters!

Way, way too long for e-mail once again as I try to include all the goodies. Regardless, all that should keep a good reader going and thinking for awhile. It’s a great way to start the week, right?

Restacking with a note that you liked what you read is good, too - particularly if the readers like common sense from the First State. Share

In the meantime, though, you can Buy Me a Coffee, since I have a page there now.