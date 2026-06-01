My wife loves to watch Cowboy Mounted Shooting , so my knee better heal up in a couple of weeks so we can watch more of this at the Delaware State Fairgrounds - ironically, home of the Maryland State Championship this year.

When I get to between six and eight posts - well, more like ten to twelve these days - I think are worth sharing, you’ll get Monday evening reading. It won’t be every week, but likely more often than not. There’s nothing wrong with link love! Once again, I culled this down from the truckload of posts I get from over 100 Substacks to which I subscribe (and maybe you should too.)

Go ahead and read these pieces, then come back and see what I have to say.

Now because I missed last week for a Monday memory, let me warn you: this one is locked and loaded. Unlike last time, though, I’m holding off on Monday memories so the next couple will be smaller, with just a week’s worth of goodies.

You know, I don’t think Dan Hollaway is one of those who lets moss grow under his feet. But it’s not a bad philosophy to want to live life to the fullest, being reminded that it doesn’t last forever.

The story goes that when a Roman general returned from conquest — triumphant, garlanded, riding through the city while the crowds cheered — a slave would ride beside him in the chariot. And that slave’s job was to whisper in his ear, again and again, throughout the triumph: memento mori. Remember that you will die. The greatest moment of a man’s public life, and beside him stands death, whispering. That was not cruelty. It was wisdom. It was the recognition that triumph is one of the most dangerous moments in a man’s life — not because it is bad, but because it is intoxicating. Because success has a way of persuading a man that the ordinary rules no longer apply to him. That he has earned exemption from mortality, from duty, from the obligations that govern lesser men.

And because artificial intelligence has the capability to dull our senses like complacency can, this seemed a good time to listen to my friend Justin Smith.

Do not be deceived by the public relations gloss. These centers are not primarily for your cat videos, your banking, or even your medical records — though they will control those too. They are incubators for something far more ambitious: superintelligent AI intended to render human labor, human creativity, and ultimately human decision-making obsolete. Observe the pattern. Human creators are demonetized and deprioritized on platforms. AI-generated content floods the channels. The physical infrastructure rises in tandem: warehouses of GPUs training models on stolen data, vast neural architectures that learn to mimic, then surpass, then replace.

We have to remember AI can be a useful tool, but no more than that. That point is echoed by JD Rucker, who sees it from the Christian perspective.

The most damning figure in the entire report is not the percentage of laypeople trusting AI. It is the disconnect among the clergy. Forty-one percent of pastors now use AI for Bible study and sermon preparation. Only 12 percent say they feel equipped to teach their congregations how to handle it. (…) Honesty demands an admission and I definitely do not want to be a hypocrite. Artificial intelligence is a remarkable tool for studying the Bible; I use it every day. It can run instant concordance work, pull Greek and Hebrew roots, cross-reference passages across all sixty-six books faster than a Strong’s exhaustive lookup, and surface historical and cultural context that would take a layperson hours to compile. Used rightly, AI is the most accessible Bible study assistant in church history. The danger is not the tool. The danger is what the Christian then does with the tool’s output, and which tool the Christian chooses.

I’m probably not one to talk because my Bible is on my phone, but the best way to know Scripture is to read and study it yourself with proven, time-tested resources.

The same goes for our Constitution - which, by the way, is on a paper copy in the stand next to my chair - and Jack Sotallaro is getting notice with this one.

My moral duties come from God; my view of federal authority comes from the Constitution. I find no contradiction in that. I find no confusion in trying, as much as I am able, to live consistently with what God commands while also insisting that civil government operate within the limits placed upon it. Charity is not unconstitutional. Mercy is not unconstitutional. Feeding the hungry is not unconstitutional. Helping the poor is not unconstitutional. But none of those statements answer the actual constitutional question. The question is not whether a thing is kind. The question is not whether a program is popular. The question is not whether some federal agency can produce a glossy report explaining why the program is helpful. The question is whether the federal government has been granted the authority to do it. That is the question Washington avoids like a subpoena.

They avoid it like a subpoena because they know the answer isn’t one they would like. But this has been an issue ever since our founding, which is a topic right up Liz LaSorte’s alley. It doesn’t matter so much as to who “Brutus” was, since AI brought up the question, but how correct he became.

Whomever the actual author of Brutus was, and it does look like it was Melancton Smith, it does not change the fact that Brutus was Right about Everything!

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That question segues into a message about the here and now from Sam Faddis - if the GOP wants to hold onto Congress, perhaps they need to address the most important issue of all: the economy, stupid.

The GOP is doing nothing of consequence to change any of this. It pretends none of this is happening. It fields candidates who talk of “bipartisanship” and compromise. The party lives, it seems, in some alternate universe where all is well, and the future is bright. Americans are holding on for dear life and losing what little faith they have left in the system. Republican senators and representatives pump out newsletters touting changes to state license plates, the next Lincoln Day dinner, and the renaming of a bridge at a county park. The apparent presumption here is that Americans have nowhere to go politically, that the increasingly radical Democratic alternative is unpalatable and unacceptable. That is a gross and potentially fatal miscalculation.

Once again, it’s time for some bold colors and not pale pastels. Say what you will about the socialism of Zohran Mamdani or the communism of Graham Platner, but there’s an appeal to those on the wrong side of our economy, including many in Generation Z. It’s a bold color of communist red, not a pastel shade of rewarmed bromides the Republicans tried when a Bush was president.

Matt Stoller, a man of the Left, asks the obvious question since the electric and natural gas bills are too damn high.

Investor-owned utilities, often consolidated into increasingly huge holding companies, have been hiking for years, which presumably should be bringing in a gusher of cash to fix the problems they observe with extreme weather and reliability. Yet we are constantly hearing that the U.S. doesn’t have a good electric grid, that we can’t keep up with demand, that China keeps expanding massively while we are stagnant. If we’ve been paying so much more for so long, why do we still need more investment? Where’s all the f&$*#ing money going?

You know that I’m far from the biggest fan of solar and wind power, but we still have too many incentives for companies to waste their money on those boondoggles because they know ratepayers will pay the freight.

Maybe government is wasting their money on roads as well, at least according to Christopher Cook.

Government is, for all intents and purposes, a racket: a monopoly of force whose primary incentive is to solidify its dominance and expand its forcible extractions from productive people. It will continue those extractions no matter what the condition of its roads. Because it can.

Case in point number two: just ask Chris Bray about how California not only can’t make the trains run on time but can’t even finish the railroad.

There’s nothing there. There are rail lines, but they run into an empty and unpeopled yard next to a bunch of dirt. There are no construction materials. There are no construction workers. There are no warehouses. They ran a bunch of trains in, posed in front of them, and then returned the site to its normal empty condition. Nothing is happening there.

Someone has those billions, but it’s not us. Maybe Tulsi Gabbard knows, but my friend David Wolosik has a beef with how her resignation was covered.

He ends it the right way, though:

Considering the gravity and seriousness of the situation, not one of the stories I initially referenced offered any best wishes or hope or prayers for a good outcome. I urge you to say a prayer for Abraham’s full and speedy recovery from this ordeal.

Now I have something from someone new who just has a sneaking hunch that chatty stranger approaching him isn’t who he says he is. Welcome to Ken Smith.

So, why am I telling you all this? Who gives a crap about an old dude out in the country, just living his life and never bothering anybody? Because once I started really using Notes here on substack, I have been ‘pinged’ at least 4 times by women in the Chats page, which I never use. They’re all attractive, judging by their pictures. Why they would be interested in talking with a 72-year old bald dude who’s happily married is a good question. So, ladies, not that I don’t like chatting with attractive females, but with my past history in mind, I will not respond to your ‘Hi’ messages. You’re probably a 50-something bald glowie, anyway, and homie aint interested.

I’ve dealt with that for years: it’s amazing how many hot women half or less my age follow me and want to chat. Sorry, ladies, I’m taken.

Way, way too long for e-mail once again as I try to include all the goodies pent up from a couple weeks. Regardless, all that should keep a good reader going and thinking for awhile. It’s a great way to start the week, right?

Restacking with a note that you liked what you read is good, too - particularly if the readers like common sense from the First State. Share

In the meantime, though, you can Buy Me a Coffee, since I have a page there now.

And say what you will about AI, but it seems to be the trend right now in making promotional posters. I popped this in because it works with the photo caption up top. This is what I need my knee to heal for, except it doesn’t have the date (June 13-14.)