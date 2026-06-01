Michael Swartz

Michael Swartz

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Liz LaSorte's avatar
Liz LaSorte
4h

Thanks for helping spread the message of Brutus’s wisdom! Much appreciated, Michael!

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Jack Sotallaro's avatar
Jack Sotallaro
9h

Some of the best reading of the week. Thanks, and thank you for the shoutout!

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