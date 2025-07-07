Three years ago we went down to my adopted hometown’s Independence Day celebration. Didn’t hang for the parade but I did see this nice ‘67 Plymouth Satellite.

From public reading of the Declaration of Independence to signing the One Big Beautiful Bill in one nation’s history.

Since the Obama Administration, the Democrat Party has been using brute legal force to remake towns using a cookie-cutter formula that forces each to have the same proportion of houses and apartments, the same mix of low, middle, and upper-income residents, and the same reliance on public transit, all controlled by Blue State politicians. Any town that resists gets shamed as “segregated” or “racist” though this isn’t about race.

There is a reason some people want to live in small towns, and it’s not because they want to bring the big-city stuff to them. Leave our towns alone.

Speaking of big cities, Judd Garrett reminds us that it’s not all about free stuff.

Obviously, Zohran Mamdani, will be a disaster if he is elected mayor of New York City. His policy positions are absolutely indefensible because everywhere they have been tried, not only have they failed, but have brought nothing but misery and suffering to the people. He wants no cost childcare, free public transportation, city-owned grocery stores, defund the police and replace them with social workers, end cash bail, de-criminalize sex work, de-criminalize drugs, create safe injection sites, repeal mandatory minimums for violent crimes, and pay for everything by raising the New York City corporate tax rate to 11.5%.

Yes, I know I beat the dead horse from last week but it is an off-year election so some more minor races will capture our imagination.

So let’s talk about election strategy.

But do you ever wonder why the Democrats are all for Libertarian candidates on the ballot but try to block the Green Party? Here’s why.

She gets the double dip this time around as she talks about bringing young voters out by giving them a reason to vote.

For years, Democrats have attempted to win over young voters with promises such as student loan forgiveness, free college, and government handouts. But here’s the truth: those policies, while emotionally appealing, come at a devastating economic cost that today’s younger generations will ultimately be forced to pay. Republicans have a better, more innovative, and more sustainable way to connect with younger Americans: Let them keep more of what they earn.

That’s not just for younger voters. Have you ever asked what you’re really getting for all those hours you worked where the wages go to all the government deductions? Out of a ten working day pay period for me, I worked about two days for the government - and perhaps I got off light.

You probably don’t know this, but there’s a popular cover band around these parts called Great Train Robbery. (Years ago I saw them open here for Lynyrd Skynyrd, but the latter band never got to play this outdoor concert because a severe storm rolled through just before they were scheduled to play.)

Cargo trains rolling across the Southwestern United States are increasingly being targeted and looted. I’m not talking about random punks breaking locks in a railyard and making off with some merchandise. I’m talking about organized transnational criminal organizations like the Sinaloa Cartel cleaning out entire trains.

You can cue up the old Jackson Browne song if you want, but chances are the rights to it have been hoovered up by some conglomerate who turns up its nose at new artists. Where’s the creativity in that?

The solution for the big legacy music companies is obvious—return to their original mission of supporting new artists and new music. Face the future, not the past.

Just because my overall tastes stopped at the turn of the century doesn’t mean I don’t like some newer stuff, and that will be true for Generation Z when Taylor Swift is the same age as the Baby Boomers are now. Heck, some of the geezers when I was growing up still held on to their big band, ragtime, and jazz music. To them, Glenn Miller was the bee’s knees. (And people of today say “who?”)

