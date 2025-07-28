Looking up the Wicomico River in Salisbury’s City Park on a late summer day a few years back.

Last week it could have been the all-Epstein edition and this time we could go wall-to-wall Barack Obama. How about the idea of him being an unindicted co-conspirator in the whole Russian collusion hoax? That’s a point

Don’t you think it’s time for The New York Times to stop using the cliché “baseless” when referring to allegations — now, actually, official accusations— of the seditious conspiracy to run President Trump out of office after the 2016 election? Of all the fake “journalistic” blurts emanating from this bastion of degenerate sell-outs, “baseless” is the fakest, as if the word printed in a headline were so magically potent, the sheer assertion of it can make all your problems just — poof! — go away.

If you ask Judd Garrett, though, Barack Obama is our greatest threat thanks to his melding of Islam and Communism.

Former President Barack Obama was the first politician to merge the threat of communism and Islam in America. He has attacked the country at the core of it politics through his socialist agenda as well as at the core of our country’s culture through the infiltration of Islam into our society. When he said that he wanted to “fundamentally transform” America, he meant it.

The Zark Files

It wasn’t just President Autopen who had health issues - so did Hillary.

(Notice I can call her by just her first name and you know who I mean?)

Photographs of Abraham Lincoln are widely recognized today. While he was occasionally photographed prior to 1860, those early images are less familiar to the public. Lincoln was also depicted by cartoonists in various forms, and numerous written portraits were provided by individuals ranging from his classmates to Union soldiers.

Back in Odds and ends 130 I talked about the Strand, a beach in Oxford, Maryland that’s been redone as a wetland. Now here’s an update from Jan Greenback of

.

Sad to say, it’s not pretty. (The proof is in the pictures she includes.)

You might think this project is still under construction. Unfortunately, you would be wrong. This project was signed off by Oxford Town Commission President Tom Costigan in July of 2024 as "complete." He even went as far as to say in a candidate's forum in June that "the Strand Project is a success." Unfortunately, the Army Corps of Engineers and the Maryland Department of Environment don't agree. Neither do we.

I’m going to wrap this up with a cage match.

Donald, you can run, but you can’t hide from the fact that most Americans have no love for your treasonous, racist and corrupt Presidency. Even your minions are now seeing the truth that you only care about one person, yourself.

As God is my witness, I am confounded to know how any of these rat bastard anonymous fucks have made it into adulthood without receiving multiple contusions and broken bones, or worse, without being planted in an early grave. When I was growing up as a young boy, I saw many a man hurt badly by another man for saying something not nearly so vile as what some on here spew daily; if you didn’t mind your manners in my hometown, you’d better be prepared for a fight that might just be bare-knuckles, but could and often did evolve into blades or pistols being brandished and used.

Well, despite the fact I went way over the 6-8 posts and blew through the “too long for e-mail” warning, all that should keep a good reader going and thinking for awhile. It’s a good way to start the week, right?

