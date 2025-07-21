Michael Swartz

Michael Swartz

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Charles R. Jarvis's avatar
Charles R. Jarvis
11h

Thanks for the mention, Michael.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Michael Swartz
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Michael Swartz
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture