Michael Swartz

Michael Swartz

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Jack Sotallaro's avatar
Jack Sotallaro
1d

Excellent selection of authors/articles, as always. Thank you Michael.

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David Wolosik's avatar
David Wolosik
1d

Another varied bunch. Thanks Michael

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