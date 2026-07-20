This is the Millman cottage we stayed at for our New Jersey trip two years ago. It was a part of the story that I come back to in this edition of MER. (By the way, I recommend the place - not beachfront but rather close and near a lot of fun stuff we enjoyed.)

When I get to between six and eight posts - well, more like ten to twelve these days - I think are worth sharing, you’ll get Monday evening reading. It won’t be every week, but likely more often than not. There’s nothing wrong with link love! Once again, I culled this down from the truckload of posts I get from over 100 Substacks to which I subscribe (and maybe you should too.)

Go ahead and read these pieces, then come back and see what I have to say.

Unlike last week, either I got really picky or those to whom I subscribe went on vacation, so I’m back to a smaller number of pieces this time around. It may not even be too long for e-mail, but we’ll see. I’m going to presume it still will be.

I’m going to start this week with a couple items involving the Great White North - Canada, eh? I don’t get as much Canadian culture these days since I don’t anymore live within the distance their media can cover nor along the main highway from the western half of Ontario south (I-75.) Sounds like that’s a good thing, as AND Magazine relates.

My, how times have changed! The Great White North isn’t so white these days and is getting less white by the minute. Canada was always more liberal (or leftist) than the United States, and Canadians tended to be far more subservient to their government. The people who left the 13 colonies for Canada were by and large more conformist than the neighbors they left behind; that is one reason they refused to rise up against the British government. Canada has always been far more open than the U.S. to British and European influences in its internal affairs. The virus of socialism took root there early on.

Anyone who references the movie Canadian Bacon can’t be that bad. But as story #2 from Jack Cashill notes, they may be exporting crazy.

(I just remembered I’m a paying subscriber to Jack’s site, so the story may be truncated for the rest of you. Here’s the upshot.)

Knowing the New Jersey Shore as I do, I am surprised she escaped alive. Had Tracey tried the same in Seaside Heights, a rougher edged boardwalk town where my family and I decamp every summer, she might not have. Tracey fled the scene, but was arrested three days later. A Canadian citizen, she entered the country on a passport in 2024 and was living with her husband in Asbury Park, a gayish, liberal enclave up the coast from Point Pleasant. Ocean County, Tracey learned, is a different beast. County authorities turned her over to ICE, and she was dispatched to the much besieged Delaney Hall ICE facility in Newark. Tracey’s feckless American husband Matthew Geroni posted a weepy video on Tik Tok (above) begging his 140,000 followers for some form of assistance. “I need help,” he repeats desperately several times. “I don’t know what to do.” It seems clear that leftist myth making about ICE has left this “fucking broke” beta male terrified. True to form, Geroni never mentions why his wife was arrested.

The video was pulled, but I will say Cashill makes a point. While one would think of New Jersey as a “blue” state, the southern end was Donald Trump country. We took a vacation weekend up there in 2024 just before the election and I’ll never forget the roadside tent we stopped at selling pro-Trump memorabilia nor the nice but feisty lady who was running it. In true “Joisey” fashion, if someone driving by had something to say, she had a comment she’d yell right back.

This was just a sampling of the items in the tent I describe above. No wonder we felt at home in the area.

Moving forward to this election, it’s a wonder that Trump won the last one given what we’re learning these days, as Tyler Piekarski relates from the perspective of knowing what our Founders would say.

Alexander Hamilton warned in Federalist No. 68 that few dangers worried the framers more than a foreign power gaining improper influence over the selection of the American executive. The Electoral College itself was built as a firebreak against that exact danger. Two hundred and thirty seven years later, the firebreak is being tested by a foreign intelligence service with a database, and by a domestic bureaucracy that would rather manage a scandal than prosecute one. The documents released this year answer a question Americans have been discouraged from asking for the better part of a decade. Is the machinery of our elections actually secure? When it is not, does anyone with the power to act actually act? The government’s own paper trail says no on both counts, and it says so in its own words.

It makes me wonder, though, how much we didn’t learn because other “burn bags” were destroyed.

But it’s not just electoral influence we have to worry about. While there is lots of opposition to data centers, Jordan Schachtel reveals where some of that money is coming from. Is it grassroots or Astroturf?

With dozens of events planned across more than 20 states, the protests tap into genuine, widespread public concern. Gallup polling has shown roughly 70% of Americans oppose data centers in their own communities, thanks to the efforts of domestic and foreign groups that are trying to thwart the buildout of American technological infrastructure. Local pushback has already delayed or blocked projects worth billions of dollars in American jobs and local tax revenue in the first quarter of 2026 alone. A closer examination of the individuals actually organizing these protests on the ground tells a very different story. While the national Humans First branding is conservative, many of the boots-on-the-ground leaders driving local events are drawn from the political revolutionary far-left.

For my part, while the concerns regarding data center about power and water usage as well as privacy issues are concerning, those can be overcome with the trajectory our remaining technology has taken over the decades. The part that worries me most is how deep the bad actors in our government have become involved.

After all, the market has a way of correcting itself, as Ted Gioia writes.

Even the AI world is turning into an audience capture business—both for itself and its customers. This is one of the key reasons for my frequent criticisms of AI slop. It feeds into step one of the strategy outlined above. The companies use AI to reduce the cost of content, thus boosting margins while reducing their dependence on human creators. Audience capture has always existed, but never to this extent. When I consulted at BCG we called it a milking strategy, where you raised prices and reduced capital investment in a business—which was now your cash cow. You squeeze all the money you can from it, for as long as you can. But back then we realized that milking only worked in the short term. Eventually you killed the cow. And the risk is the same today with “audience capture”—which is just a new name for that poor old bovine. Sooner or later, the audience refuses to be held captive. And that’s happening now at Netflix—hence the stock sell-off.

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I had an article before the jump on a crazy lady, so why not return to that golden goose afterward? Thanks to Robert Stacy McCain.

No woman wants to be classified as “damaged goods,” but if Miley Cyrus doesn’t fit the definition, it has no meaning at all. And the point of the damaged goods label is that the item in question no longer fetches full retail price. Miley was a hot commodity when she was starring in Hannah Montana and, even if things didn't work out with Nick, her post-breakup value was still sufficient that Liam Hemsworth fell in love with her and, after their first big breakup, was still willing to take her back and actually marry her a few years later. But she couldn’t handle being Mrs. Hemsworth, so now she’s engaged to the Little Drummer Boy (Maxx is 5-foot-7), and does anyone envy her? Is her life trajectory one that you’d want your daughters to emulate?

Multiply that crazy lady a hundredfold and you may get the WNBA, who doesn’t seem to know where its bread is buttered these days as Lec Zorn writes.

Clark’s fame and dominance has been met with petty resentment and jealousy. A league dominated by black lesbians and woke politics can’t stand that it achieved mainstream success exclusively because of a white heterosexual Catholic. Imagine if golf reacted that way to Tiger Woods in the late 1990s. Back in the late 1980s, when superstars such as Arnold Palmer and Jack Nicklaus were fading out, golf was declining in popularity, especially among the young. Yes, young stars were emerging, but they had little appeal to anyone other than die-hard golf fans. John Daly - with his youthful enthusiasm, brashness, and shaggy hair - briefly looked like he would be the sport’s savior in the mid-1990s, but his career was quickly derailed by his alcoholism and overall impulsiveness. Shortly afterward, however, Woods arrived, and captured the hearts of millions of fans, because he was the complete opposite of what they expected from a golfer. People loved seeing a multi-racial kid, who looked like he’d barely started shaving, burst onto the scene and quickly start dominating all those privileged white guys. But those privileged white guys wisely embraced it, because they saw that it was uplifting the sport, and consequently their incomes.

Kira Davis is definitely NOT a crazy lady, but she writes about a solution for some of the insanity that’s created that subgroup of society.

It’s a big deal. Over the last decade, the NEA union and other teachers unions have donated millions and billions of dollars to Planned Parenthood, LGBTQ organizations like The Human Rights Campaign and TheTrevor Project, and 99% of their political donations go to Democrats. Regardless of how teachers vote or believe, their union dues are often (almost exclusively) commandeered to support social and political change that does not align with their personal values. When those teachers speak up or question their dues, they are ostracized, suspended and threatened.

Knowing there’s a Teacher Freedom Alliance trying to save public schools is good, but I’d rather just have school choice and let the market decide.

Finally, I told you last week I liked Zachariah Malachi for his unique perspective on a neglected corner of American culture. This is a good personal tale that becomes a piece of history I was unaware of from back in the day.

My family’s roots in Tennessee go back to when Tennessee was still North Carolina. One of my ancestors helped draw the actual border between the two states — the line that made Tennessee Tennessee. I grew up knowing that, and taking real pride in it. I also grew up in Metro Detroit. Not instead of Tennessee — alongside it. My school semesters were in Michigan. My summers and the geography of my blood were somewhere else entirely. The reason my family was in Detroit is the same reason hundreds of thousands of Southern families ended up in Detroit: the automobile industry pulled them north the way a strong current pulls everything in the river. My grandfather worked the assembly line at Cadillac Motors. He was one of the men Ford’s industrial expansion had made necessary, one of the Southern migrants who arrived in the city with a set of skills that translated directly into factory work and stayed because the wages were real and the farm back home couldn’t match them.

And yes, I was one of those who had those square dancing classes in my middle school gym class, which would have been firmly ensconced in the late 70’s - fifty years after the Jazz Age. It’s an article that relates well to all of us.

All that should keep a good reader going and thinking for awhile. It’s a great way to start the week, right?

Restacking with a note that you liked what you read is good, too - particularly if the readers like common sense from the First State. Share

In the meantime, though, you can Buy Me a Coffee, since I have a page there now.