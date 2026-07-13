I did a barge shot from across the Wicomico River from Whitehaven a few weeks ago, so here’s the hamlet from the land side. This was once the Whitehaven School, taken back in 2006. Looks pretty similar today if you believe Google Earth.

When I get to between six and eight posts - well, more like ten to twelve these days - I think are worth sharing, you’ll get Monday evening reading. It won’t be every week, but likely more often than not. There’s nothing wrong with link love! Once again, I culled this down from the truckload of posts I get from over 100 Substacks to which I subscribe (and maybe you should too.)

Go ahead and read these pieces, then come back and see what I have to say.

I’ve had two weeks to collect, but one was a holiday week, so I thought my workload would be fairly normal. So much for that suspicion, but just like what happened in the wheat fields last month, I’ve separated out the chaff for the good stuff. I’ll be back with another edition next week before a different kind of Monday memory on July 27.

It’s hard to know where to begin, but this time I will start at the beginning, which is the oldest piece I have this go-round from Mindy Esposito.

We have arrived at a moment in this country where the mere sight of a historical symbol is treated as an act of violence. Where elected officials rush to a microphone to condemn an image before they have taken a breath. Where corporate sponsors calculate their exit before the outrage is twenty-four hours old. Where a crowd at a state fair cannot be trusted to see a piece of their own history without official intervention.

Let’s look at a few facts. There was a period in their history when North Carolina was a member of the Confederate States of America, and they fought accordingly in the War Between the States. We can’t change that history, and an accurate retelling of the state’s story would feature that time, albeit briefly. We have the same issue here in Delaware, which stayed in the Union but had its share of Confederate sympathizers - they’re part of the history as well, since the First State was a slave state until the Thirteenth Amendment passed, and never formally rescinded the laws and ratified the Thirteenth Amendment itself until the dawn of the 20th century.

So how about looking at the good with the newest piece, as David Wolosik lives up to his Substack’s name by describing a whole American catalog of the advances we’ve created?

From our founding generation who declared us free, and fought and died to make it happen, including the mostly not mentioned rich Americans who gave their whole fortunes to finance the war and died penniless. The millions whose blood and sweat built this country through the years, and when necessary, fought and even died to protect it. All the way down to the people who raised you. The only way you can even come close to repaying them is to make it as good or better than it was given to you!

Amen.

Another historical note about perfecting our union comes from an unusual Substack I’ve recently began digging and subscribed to a couple weeks back as he closed in on 500 subscribers. Zachariah Malachi has a treasure trove of material to work with on a site you have to read to believe. This piece about trailblazing country legend Charley Pride and those who helped him make his way was a fascinating look.

I didn’t understand then what it meant that my Papaw, a man in a Detroit subdivision in the 1970s, loved Charley Pride so freely. I just knew the music was good. I just knew that voice filled that car the same way the summer heat did. I didn’t know I was witnessing something that should have been impossible. Something that the machinery of American music had tried very hard to prevent.

I think my dad might have had a Charley Pride 8-track or two himself, since that’s some of the music I grew up with, although at the time it was more like “forced to listen to.” I have more respect for that genre these days.

But there isn’t such respect for our old ways everywhere, as Frederick R Smith elaborates.

I do not write as a partisan, nor on behalf of any organization, movement, or cause beyond the simple cause of the American citizen. I write only as one man—a lifelong resident, a faithful taxpayer, and a voter—who has watched promises made to people like himself grow thinner with each passing year, while assurances are extended freely to those who never asked permission to enter. I have addressed this letter to many, because the responsibility is shared among many. Whether you serve in a township office, a state house, or the halls of Congress, some part of what follows falls within your power to remedy. I ask that you read it not as an attack, but as the honest testimony of a constituent who has earned the right to be heard.

I’m not going to say my ancestors arrived with nothing because I don’t know. But what I do know is that they came before we had a welfare state, so they had to work or starve, and starvation is a good motivator.

It’s a piece of history that became even muddier thanks to a botched decision by the Supreme Court, as my compadre Justin Smith explains.

In Trump v. Barbara, a narrow majority led by Chief Justice John Roberts held that children born on U.S. soil to parents who are illegally present or merely temporarily visiting—birth tourists, visa overstays, or unlawful entrants—are automatically citizens under the Fourteenth Amendment. Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito, and Neil Gorsuch issued powerful dissents, while Justice Brett Kavanaugh concurred in the judgment but aligned with the dissenters on the Constitution’s original meaning, noting that Congress retains authority to enact exceptions. This ruling perpetuates a profound misinterpretation of the Citizenship Clause, transforming a provision designed to secure the rights of freed slaves into a global invitation for demographic engineering, national security vulnerabilities, and the devaluation of American citizenship itself.

Recently I heard the Trump Administration may seek a rare rehearing of the matter, and I hope they do because SCOTUS got this one wrong again.

I’ll come back to SCOTUS on the other side of the break, but the recent movie Citizen Vigilante is a reflection of the growing frustration in America of having double standards that apply to our “guests,” as Alexander Scipio explains.

Our environment in the West is based on reason, logic, our Christian heritage, and human, animal, and environmental rights. The environment of our antagonists is not; it rejects each of these. Theirs is a pre-Enlightenment worldview of “Allah said it, I believe it, that settles it.” And the “I believe it” part requires their extinguishing the lives of all nonbelievers, globally; this is a theological demand on them as members of their theocracy. Simply, they are an existential threat to modern, free, post-Enlightenment humanity. Evolution requires that the clash between these two civilizations is existential; which side are you on, because it is zero-sum? We cannot both occupy the same space – our antagonists won’t let us, regardless of any desire by us to allow them to.

Or, in the mind of Kira Davis, perhaps the clash has begun on a different and less bloody front, with the victims being Flock cameras.

In short, I wondered if and when American citizens should revolt in the case that they can no longer use the law to change the law. I didn’t explicitly call for revolt, but I implied it might be nearing such a time. Well, it looks like the revolt started without me, and on an unexpected front…Flock cameras. If you don’t know what Flock cameras are, here is AI’s description…AI defining AI, basically.

I checked the map I found and I’m still in a Flock-free zone for now here in the country. But I work about a block from one and wouldn’t be surprised if the brand-new traffic signal on a rural highway intersection on my way to work comes with one. While Flocks are good for solving crimes, the technology is also ripe for abuse.

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Now back to SCOTUS, and a ruling that pleased Jennifer Sey.

Kavanaugh’s opinion was a thing of beauty, in my opinion. Nearly brought tears to my eyes. It’s the first time someone (besides me and all the advocates of the last so many years) has focused on the girls! The impact on the girls!

I spent several years watching high school sports, particularly as my wife’s daughter made her way through school. In basketball, particularly, you can see the obvious difference between how boys and girls at that level play - back-to-back games, same court and referees, slightly different ball, but the boys games were almost always higher-scoring because the physical attributes of the players are far different and favor boys, who are bigger, stronger, and faster.

On the other hand, watching Cowboy Mounted Shooting last month, it’s a sport where females compete well (and might be at some advantage with their smaller size) because other factors are at work.

Lastly on the SCOTUS front comes Chris Bray, who tackles the Slaughter decision in his unique way.

But the problem is easily fixed. If Mean Orange Man has seized control over the entire regulatory apparatus, which gives him astonishing levels of unchecked power, then the extremely obvious and entirely achievable solution is to… …sharply reduce the size, scope, and power of that regulatory apparatus. Like, right now. Attack Donald Trump, that bastard. He’s scary! We need to cut the federal budget in half right this instant, and slash the federal workforce. We need to take a chainsaw to the foundation of this mean dictator’s unchecked power. If the federal bureaucracy immediately becomes far smaller, hemorrhaging power, then Trump can’t use it to be a fascist. Deep budget cuts are a progressive weapon. Limited government is true social justice, and a bold attack on Trump’s cruel authoritarianism. If his cronies are seizing control of the federal agencies, start eliminating federal agencies.

Sign me up, too.

Yet as Robert Stacy McCain notes, Democrats won’t learn these sorts of lessons given their handling of the Graham Platner situation. That bus didn’t roll over him until the polls went south as the deadline approached.

Unquestioned assumptions are not conducive to long-term political success. Most Americans are not angry about the issues that motivate partisan operatives. How many Maine voters, for example, share the pro-Hamas “river-to-the-sea” anti-Israel bias that has defined the left wing of the Democratic Party since October 2023? Maybe they’re upset about how the war with Iran has driven up gasoline prices, but I doubt Jew-hating is so prevalent in Maine as to produce more than 400,000 votes for the Democrat with the Totenkopf tattoo, even without the rape scandal. As for Platner’s alleged “working class aesthetics,” that’s just Democrat code-talk for heterosexual white guy. Democrats looked at the 2024 exit-polls and freaked out at the realization that their coalition of disgruntled ethnic minorities, unmarried women and assorted sexual deviants did not add up to a electoral majority. “We need our own Joe Rogan!” they yelled in unison, because Rogan’s popular podcast was believed to have some kind of magical effect in getting young guys to vote for Donald Trump.

Time for a breather and a palate cleanser after all that. I once worked in retail, so this bit of insight by Tom Calabretta hit home with me.

For Madison Avenue ad agencies, the product of our new, nationally broadcast radio and television, this strategy was all about “shelf space.” For Auggie the route salesman, it meant trying to convince a grocer to display two rows of Pepsi to match Coke’s two, 7-Up’s one and Canada Dry’s three. Stores he serviced were small and the shelf space had to include canned fruits and vegetables, laundry soap and everything else. By the way, “Diet” variants hadn’t been thought about because sugar substitutes hadn’t been developed. This contest for shelf space between Coke and Pepsi came to be known as “The Cola Wars.”

If you’ve ever seen one of those planograms for assigning shelf space, you wouldn’t believe all the thought and research companies do to maximize their position. It’s no accident that most profitable items are at eye level while the laggards are often relegated to the lowest shelves.

Finally, a lawn care tip for my local peeps. And to be honest, it wouldn’t hurt me to maybe make a little space in my yard for these.

Drive any Delaware road this month, and you can read the yards like a page. One lawn has gone to straw. The gardener stands out in the evening with a hose, coaxing petunias that wilt by noon, paying the water bill twice over, losing a slow fight to a sky that will not rain. Next door, another yard stands green. Bees work a stand of purple spikes. A hummingbird drops in at a spray of red. That ground has not been watered in weeks — and it does not need to be. (…) The difference is not luck, and it is not a greener thumb. It is a choice, made once, at planting time. One gardener bought what the big store stacked by the door. The other planted what belongs here.

I know when you say “hummingbirds” my wife will buy in, so I’ll have to look into this for reference.

Way, way too long for e-mail once again as I try to include all the goodies - I crammed this one so full the container is in pieces on the ground. Regardless, all that should keep a good reader going and thinking for awhile. It’s a great way to start the week, right?

Restacking with a note that you liked what you read is good, too - particularly if the readers like common sense from the First State. Share

In the meantime, though, you can Buy Me a Coffee, since I have a page there now.