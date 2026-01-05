Looking at the Wicomico River from the Green Hills Country Club. It’s a late winter shot (end of February) but we must have had a mild one or an early spring that year.

I finished the year off in my last “regular” MER with Bill Rice, Jr. so we’re going to start 2026 with his look at inflation work-arounds as well as its kissing cousin, the government work-around. It’s a two-part series without saying so.

In 30 or 45 minutes, a disc jockey could “track” an entire 4-hour show. This meant, sometimes on Friday, the DJ could “track” his or her Saturday show, which meant the DJ’s didn’t even work on Saturday. On Saturday afternoon when I heard Dr. Sam’s prologue comment about Elton John’s “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road,” I knew that Dr. Sam was actually at the lake or chilling on his couch as he’d pre-programmed his entire show the day before. It was only later that I realized this innovation was actually an inflation work-around for radio station executives, whose primary goal was to save money by paying their “on-air talent” as little money as possible.

And here I thought my fandom of WKRP in Cincinnati meant I knew all about the radio business. At least the morning talk shows and podcasts are honest about the time put in.

As Bill notes in the second piece, “Government work-arounds are designed to surreptitiously increase government revenues.” Money for nothing, but no chicks for free. (They all seem to work - and vote - for government.)

And speaking of inflation, Matt Stoller is hitting me where I live.

There’s a Mountain Dew Crack Zero habit at stake here. And, to be honest, I’m glad Food Lion is using Pepsi products as a loss leader anyway because I seldom set foot in either of our local Walmarts. Too big and hard to get out of.

Sort of like regressive government. I wish “progressives” were honest about their regressive ideas, as Brad Todd points out.

Bicycles and trains were the new-fangled modes of transportation in the 19th century. They replaced horses and mules, which had to be pretty cool for folks at the time. But in the 20th century, smart folks invented cars and airplanes to get rid of trains and bikes – and life has been a lot better since. Now, in the 21st century, the technocrats are hell bent on regressing us all back to riding bikes to far off stations, where we must sit in waiting rooms to board the choo-choo, which of course will be late. I do not know if they will want us to wear hoop skirts and bowler hats, too, but the whole concept seems very 1890s to me.

Just remember: the automobile is perhaps the greatest contributor to freedom in the last 150 years. Even the airline which boasted “you are free to move about the country” was on a restrictive schedule to only certain destinations. With the automobile, you really are free to access practically every address in this nation in conditioned comfort at a speed our forefathers could barely grasp.

Last month I stumbled onto a brand-new Substack and, while I’m not quite Subscriber Zero, it’s off to a promising start.

Lake Tahoe is still spoken of with reverence. These deep waters, snow-lined ridges, and iconic elevations offer an image of purity, sanctuary and permanence. Most Americans assume the Lake Basin is fiercely guarded by strict regulation and a culture of stewardship unmatched anywhere in the West. But beneath this shimmering mythology lies another story—one visible in boarded-up motels, hollowed-out neighborhoods, empty commercial buildings, and the churn of speculative real estate where families and local businesses once flourished. Tahoe is being reshaped by forces seldom acknowledged publicly: a system in which blight is tolerated, leveraged, even encouraged. The question is not how this can happen, but why. And the answer is stark: blight has become one of the most powerful tools of redevelopment in the unseen machinery of regional power.

We’re not quite to that point with the Delaware beaches, but I see this as a cautionary tale.

My native state of Ohio is among those having an election this year, and because Governor Mike DeWine is term-limited (thank goodness) the election for that seat looks to be between Democrat Amy Acton and Republican former Presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy. This and the Senate race are being well-covered by part-time Buckeye State resident Charles R. Jarvis.

I have only one bone to pick with Charles, having been there a few years back:

Long-time Congressman Tim Ryan, who lost to JD Vance in the 2022 U.S. Senate race, decided against running for the Democrat’s gubernatorial nomination, clearing the way for Acton. The Democrats have a history of pre-selection their statewide candidates to eliminate the need for costly primaries.

News flash: the Republicans were well-known for clearing their statewide field to promote who they thought was the most “electable” (read: milquetoast moderate) candidate. When a conservative somehow emerged, the party seemed to leave him twisting in the wind. (That’s how we were stuck with the dreadful Bob Taft, John Kasich, and Mike DeWine and didn’t get a superior candidate in Ken Blackwell, the only Republican in the last 30-plus years to lose as he lost the 2006 wave election.)

I don’t think Justin Smith would totally agree that “wot we got here is… failure to communicate.” Regardless, he sees the possibility of a cold civil war in the near term.

The greatest risk facing the United States is not a single catastrophic event, but the possibility of enduring internal conflict without resolution. Weimar Germany collapsed quickly; Yugoslavia fractured violently; Northern Ireland endured decades of unresolved tension before reaching an imperfect peace. America’s danger lies in becoming a nation where conflict persists because no mechanism exists to settle it decisively — for the moment and subject to change, dependent on how much more freedom and liberty-minded Americans are willing to tolerate before finally coming together in a cohesive and large enough force to finally put an end to the subversion of America’s founding principles and those who facilitate treason against America.

Indeed, there are some men you just can’t reach… I don’t like it any more than you do. (Cue the Guns n’ Roses power chords.)

I would argue that one we can’t reach is our Delaware governor Matt Meyer, as he takes credit for something a private entity could do.

In Delaware, we look out for one another in sickness and in health. Right now, thousands of our neighbors are receiving positive, life-changing news in the mail for their families and their futures. But there is plenty of work still to be done. As we enter the upcoming legislative session, I look forward to continuing to partner with the General Assembly and our community leaders to lower healthcare costs and deliver real results in all three counties. As we make life more affordable for every Delawarean, great health –– through accessible healthcare –– is how the First State will win the future.

I’m glad the governor thinks we have a half-million to spare for doing this and to toot his own horn, and it is a noble cause. But doesn’t it seem to you that the reason there’s all this medical debt is because we are overcharged in the first place? Basically, they are giving this nonprofit the money to spend a little time negotiating with the people who purchased this debt from the healthcare facility (or some other debt collector) for a half-penny on the dollar in the hopes of collecting. Those who are poor got a gift from the state, while the middle-class still is expected to pay full freight.

It’s that time of year: the holidays are over and the excitement of a White Christmas (if you got one, we didn’t) and the hangover from New Year’s Eve (if you imbibed) are long since gone. (The resolutions will be broken soon enough.) If you’re like some people, it’s a couple months of suck until spring so this piece from Bill Sammons might be worth reading.

I’m flying well past my eight but this piece by David Wolosik was too good not to cram in here. If you’ve ever flown in an airplane you have the Wright Brothers to thank.

Yes, we Americans are exceptional - don’t let anyone tell you otherwise. Even when it comes to medical debt.

