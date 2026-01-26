I forget who I told about tossing in an old car photo once in awhile for MER, but this is from a short-lived event we had in 2019 called Wings and Wheels held at a local airport. We all know what happened in the spring of 2020, and the event was not held again.

When I get to between six and eight posts (or so) I think are worth sharing, you’ll get Monday evening reading. It won’t be every week, but likely more often than not. There’s nothing wrong with link love! Once again, I culled this down from a whole slew of posts to the ones you see here, all from authors to whom I subscribe (and maybe you should too.)

Go ahead and read these pieces, then come back and see what I have to say.

I recently subscribed to a Substack from Matthew Rhodes with a Constitutional bent, and it worked really well to start this edition off.

In earlier writing, I described what might be called the Santa Claus model of governance: a psychological arrangement in which adults accept dependency so long as provision is regular, impersonal, and framed as benevolence. In that model, the citizen no longer understands himself as a moral agent responsible for sustaining his own life, community, or polity. Needs are met elsewhere. Decisions are made elsewhere. Authority is experienced not as rule, but as care. What follows from this arrangement is not gratitude, but abdication. Once responsibility is surrendered in daily life, it becomes difficult to recognize its absence in politics.

I sort of touched on this myself a couple posts ago, and it’s worth looking at as we start the next quarter-millennium in American history.

Speaking of history, this Newt Gingrich guy knows some. And he’s bullish on the Republicans’ future if they can manage not to be the Stupid Party once again.

Three key issues with huge majority approval? Get cracking.

And before they get all stupid they should read Justin Smith. I quoted part of this in an earlier post, but the entire piece is well worth reading.

Today the warning signs are everywhere, blinking like lanterns hung too close together. Government agencies confess -- without shame -- to losing or misplacing sums of money so vast they numb the mind. Billions slip through the fingers of the tax collector. Trillions pass through the hands of the defense establishment without any clear accounting. Enough waste, they say, to buy every American a good used car -- and yet no one seems embarrassed, much less accountable. In a small camp, that sort of carelessness would get a man turned out into the cold. In a great bureaucracy — in today’s America — it earns him a promotion, perhaps a governorship, a congressional seat, or maybe even the presidency.

Yet it’s also a tough row to hoe for farmers, as Adam T Kuznia details:

Meanwhile, down in Georgia, Alex Harrell just walked away from half his rented ground. Chew on that for a second. This is the guy who holds the world record for soybean yield. Back-to-back years. 206 bushels per acre in 2023. Then 218 bushels in 2024. The man literally grows soybeans better than anyone on the planet, and he’s dropping 3,000 acres because the math doesn’t work. Notified twelve landlords in a three-week window. Tightened his circle from a 21-mile radius to 10 miles because he can’t afford to put a tractor on a highway. “We are literally paying to farm, not getting paid to farm,” Harrell told AgWeb. “We’ve now got guys with all their land and equity burned up, and we’re seeing Chapter 12 bankruptcies every day.”

The same goes for newspapers, as Brad Todd details.

Somehow in the age of unlimited digital storage on distant server farms sucking up every electron our power companies can sell them, we are losing entire tranches of information we want. Mock my desire to know which local 17-year-old phenom made the most three-point-shots this week if you must, but chances are something you want to know has vanished, too - be it Doonesbury or Polly’s Pointers, reported obituaries for the nearly-common-folk, school board controversies, the Jumble, or notable property transfers.

When I was a kid, I used to read our paper (the Toledo Blade) six days a week in this order: sports, comics, Peach Section, second section, and the main section, which I skimmed because it was fairly boring to me. (The Sunday paper had seven or eight sections.) But as I grew older, I began to read the paper in the order presented, which saved the best for last (comics and the Peach Section, which was a grab bag of features and the TV listings.) Now The Blade comes out in print just a couple days a week and will be the last paper in the Block empire Todd mentions as their Pittsburgh paper goes by the wayside.

As I continue trying to “collect” state-based Substacks, Nancy Muldoon of The New York Citizen talks about when things go south.

Every dysfunctional person I have ever known is messy, chaotic and loud. True adulthood requires emotional intelligence and that is severely lacking in the radical leftists. The riots and protests going on in Minnesota are exposing the utter moral decay in our nation. Sadly, most of the participants of these ‘ICE protests’ are women. All leftists.

They are the AWFLs I described after the last election, so since there’s no campaign to be involved with, they had to find something to do.

Speaking of continuing reading, Ted Gioia has something to say about the dreck that book publishers are pushing.

Back in those simpler days, I was what is called a midlist writer. That meant that I would sell enough copies to make a small profit for the publishing house. But I wasn’t expected to write bestsellers. But during the 1990s, the midlist disappeared at major publishing houses. I only survived because my third book sold hundreds of thousands of copies. But even I struggled in this new environment. I now had to spend months writing book proposals and pitching projects to editors. That hadn’t been true with my first editor. He never demanded a proposal. Instead he said: “Just write me a two-page letter describing the book.” That took me a day to do—and I got a contract. Twenty years later, I was still getting book contracts, but navigating through the system was unbelievably cumbersome. Publishers didn’t want midlist writers anymore, so I needed to convince them that I could sell 50,000 or 100,000 copies (or more).

This is why I self-published my two books. I did send out a few feelers to agents and publicists who I thought might be a fit, but all they cared about was the social media reach I had, not the quality of my product.

From the perspective of Down Under, Kelli at Rocking the suburbs concedes that Donald Trump has grown on her.

I still remember the feeling of dread in 2016 when Donald Trump won the US Presidential election. Funny, but I can’t actually remember what I was fearful of, just that it was going to be bad! (…) Trump is without doubt a flawed man — who of us isn’t? But he has proven to be the antidote to the woke virus that has been one of the biggest threats to our society that I have lived through. I finally feel like I understand Trump. For all his character flaws, he has proven to be one of the smartest, strongest and most strategic politicians of our time, and I for one am grateful for his contribution.

On the other hand, one of my newest reads from Tyler Piekarski talks about the issues Trump has with domestic spending - Congress won’t make his desired cuts.

In May 2025, the administration delivered its FY 2026 budget request—a bold proposal for about $163 billion in cuts to non-defense discretionary spending, amounting to a roughly 22-23% reduction from the previous baseline. This was no minor adjustment; it was a direct assault on decades of accumulated bloat, aiming to redirect resources toward defense, border security, and taxpayer relief.

Here’s what we got:

Congress looked at the voter mandate, looked at the Trump budget, and chose business as usual. The Senate is expected to take up the package soon, ahead of the January 30 continuing resolution deadline, but the pattern is already clear: modest tweaks instead of transformative cuts.

While it’s a check and balance by the legislative branch, that comes at a time when we are close to $40 trillion in debt. That’s a big problem and we need to take some fiscal medicine soon before the system collapses on itself, leaving millions holding the bag.

One last one to cram in here because I thought it was important. Christopher F. Rufo is on top of the fraud issue in our country, interviewing a detective who chose to remain anonymous from a West Coast city.

Detective: The two most common I investigate are credit-card fraud and elder fraud. I noticed that in cases involving a high dollar amount—$1,000 or more—and that target a stranger, it’s almost always perpetrated by foreigners. A typical organized-crime credit-card crew would be from Romania. They will come to the United States by sneaking over the Mexican border and go up and down the I-5 corridor. They steal credit cards out of gym lockers at fitness clubs. They’re very sophisticated. They have a computer and a printer in their car. They will steal your credit card, and if your phone’s there, they will steal the SIM card. Once they get to their car, they will immediately make a fake ID that matches those credentials.

It goes on from there, but the lawlessness is this nation is rampant all over.

*sigh* As always, too long for e-mail but too short to get everything I wanted. As always there was a lot of stuff I liked.

Regardless, all that should keep a good reader going and thinking for awhile. It’s a good way to start the week, right?

