When I get to between six and eight posts (or so) I think are worth sharing, you’ll get Monday evening reading. It won’t be every week, but likely more often than not. There’s nothing wrong with link love! Once again, I culled this down from about 15-20 posts to the ones you see here, all from authors to whom I subscribe (and maybe you should too.)

Go ahead and read these pieces, then come back and see what I have to say.

This first one is actually a holdover from last Christmas Eve, but it was evergreen enough that I could use what Jennifer Sey had to, uhhhh, say, and it would still be relevant a couple weeks later since my last one was so full already.

This is an interesting theory regarding Nike, and I’ll buy it from Jennifer given her experience in the apparel business.

Conservatives like to say, as it pertains to Nike, “go woke go broke.” But it is actually more complicated than that. In one sense, they are a victim of their own success. You get so big, so popular, so cool, the ubiquity means you aren’t cool anymore. But Nike had always navigated that in the past. I think they lost touch with their consumer, which is everyone. They stopped selling in mainstream distribution channels where regular people shop for their Air Max shoes — places like Dillard’s, Macy’s and Big 5 Sporting Goods. And they pulled way back on Amazon, which is where EVERYONE shops.

Not that I was a regular consumer of Nike (I’m more of a New Balance guy because I have duck feet and they sell EEEE width) but if it’s a pair of shoes that’s new to me, I’m just a regular guy who likes to try them on and walk a few steps in them.

I think it was from Ted Gioia that I learned about the concept of enshittification, which is how things which are supposedly more advanced become less reliable and user-friendly. This to me seems to explain a trend he pointed out recently.

New stuff is so poorly made that I’m now increasingly buying old items for my own use, and not only as gifts. The quality coming from the large online retailers is abysmal, and my safest bet is often secondhand. I’ve been burned too many times. In the last couple years, I’ve bought at least a dozen items online that were absolutely worthless. In some instances, the products were just scams—cheap garbage that didn’t come close to matching the online descriptions.

Yes, that’s the definition of enshittification, or planned obsolescence, if you will. I can’t get over Gioia’s description of the luxury clothes that are falling apart worse than that you would buy off the rack.

Now let’s have Rocking the suburbs live up to her name and cover my Monday memory for me - although I was about a decade behind her, my musical tastes did run into the mosh pit era with punk pioneers like Circle Jerks, Minor Threat, or Suicidal Tendencies.

From music to sports I go. This one from Lec Zorn caught my interest because I’m an alumni of the Cradle of Coaches, Miami University.

Bill Mallory was a player and coach at Miami before heading off to Colorado and Northern Illinois, then Indiana. (His last season with the Redskins was 1973, when Miami went 11-0 and finished ranked #15 in the country.)

Oddly enough, Zorn namechecks another successful Miami coach who moved on to Indiana, Terry Hoeppner - best known as the coach of Big Ben Roethlisberger in 2003, the last time Miami was nationally ranked at #10. Sadly, Hoeppner died of cancer just a couple seasons into his Indiana career as he was trying to turn the Hoosiers’ fortunes around. (It’s also sad the current FBS playoff system wasn’t around then as Miami would have likely be involved based on rank.)

Now for the hard stuff. I recently subscribed to a Substack called Breaking Battlegrounds that echoes what I said about fraud the other day.

The fraud is in every state. Every county. Every city. If Congress were a functional institution, this would be the time to create a star chamber commission to track down the fraud and hold the perpetrators accountable. But given the financial and electoral incentives in play, Democrats have zero interest in running the fraud to ground, even –perhaps particularly – in Red States. Regardless of the overall politics of a given state, Democrats can count on the bureaucratic institutions being solidly in their corner. When those same institutions are actively engaged in illegal activity that ends up putting money in Democrat campaign coffers, Democrats will find any excuse to look the other way.

The next piece is not a fraud. But in case you were wondering about A.M. Hickman, I found out he’s hiding out not far from me here in Slower Lower Delaware.

I went to Delaware because I couldn’t think to go anywhere else. I didn’t want to run into anybody I knew — I didn’t want to be seen. Here, we drive by anonymous chicken-sheds along slow-speed byways en route to deeply-private hedgerow-fenced condos; as I stepped up to the third floor apartment, I heard the ocean crashing down below me. I shut the shades; I took the battery out of my cellphone. Nobody knows where I am — and nobody will recognize me here.

Glad he’s hanging out here - I say that because if he’s by the ocean, he has to be here in Sussex County. It’s surely a little warmer here than in upstate New York, but we have that “area that time forgot” vibe just a few miles inland if he wants to traverse the back roads on the west side of Sussex County. Lord knows we have the “anonymous chicken sheds” here, but fewer trees than you’d find in his home base.

Speaking of Sussex County, I talked about the subject of our county sheriff a year ago, but R.J. McQuade looks at it from the perspective of another blue state trying to strip away the rights of an elected sheriff.

Sheriffs stand between citizens and government overreach. They say “no” when laws violate constitutional rights. They don’t take marching orders from progressive activists or state boards stacked with political appointees. And that independence terrifies the Left. Sheriff Swank said the quiet part out loud: if Democrats really cared about accountability, they’d subject themselves to the same standards. Background checks. Psychological exams. Polygraphs. Social media reviews. Why won’t they? Because the swamp wouldn’t survive it.

That’s why Delaware won’t allow a Constitutional sheriff. But we need to revisit the subject.

This one from Dave Williams sounds a lot like me. I’ve been known to come back on stuff I published to make sure it’s right. But I also come back four times a week most weeks just to hear my own voice, I guess.

I’ve always had a knack for stringing words together into reasonably pleasant, functional ideas. I have a sense of humor. I understand irony, drama, tragedy. Over time, I’ve learned my voice and how to use it for clarity and impact. I just haven’t figured out what it’s for. Am I trying to say something in particular?

Or am I just tapping out words because I enjoy the sound of my own sentences? I think that’s it. I really do.

As we get on the back side of MER, Bill Sammons wants to remind you there is no such thing as coincidence. I hate to quote the payoff, but the story on how they got there is worth reading, too.

We all needed that little reminder that God orders our steps, and in the good and the bad and the seemingly inconvenient, He is working behind the scenes to guide and direct. If He does it for the little things like allowing us to shake the hand of man we admired from afar, how comforting to know He also has the bigger stuff under control.

I’m going to wrap this up with some philosophical musings from Justin Smith.

This guy can write. Maybe it’s time to bring out our inner wolf.

*sigh* As always, too long for e-mail but too short to get everything I wanted, even though I crammed in a couple more after I thought I was done. Already working on the next one.

Regardless, all that should keep a good reader going and thinking for awhile. It’s a good way to start the week, right?

