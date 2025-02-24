On the last Monday of the month I used to listen to people like this. Indeed, this is Dan Bongino from 2011 when he came to our Wicomico County Republican Club meeting as a neophyte U.S. Senate hopeful. Now he’ll be second-in-command at the FBI, which broke after I started MER.

And here I thought I would have a break. The good stuff just piles up and I didn’t want to wait a week to space it.

When I get to between six and eight posts (or so) I think are worth sharing, you’ll get Monday evening reading. It won’t be every week, but likely more often than not seeing how Tuesday evening reading evolved. There’s nothing wrong with link love!

Bonus reading: my report on the June 2011 Wicomico County Republican Club meeting that Bongino spoke at. Call it a Monday memory.

Go ahead and read these pieces, then come back and see what I have to say.

People thought I was a hardliner, but

takes the cake. Yet she’s lived it:

Our west coast is now a staging ground into the U.S. for Triad and Cartel crime, human trafficking, meth and fentanyl. Vancouver and Toronto are the principal money laundering centres in North America. As detailed in the linked interview above and this piece by Sam Cooper — the acknowledged (by the police) expert on CCP and fentanyl — we export enough fentanyl in one month to kill every American. CCP influence and funding is tied to the Prime Minster’s office, and China’s United Front is behind Mark Carney’s campaign.

And people wondered why Trump put tariffs on both Mexico and Canada?

Speaking of our northern neighbor, this is from my Notes and a Substack called

. (I don’t subscribe there quite yet.)

Yes, it is long, but it’s well drawn out and worth the read as a think piece. Definitely worth pondering the thought of that union.

Also from the Notes (dude has plenty of subscribers without me) is some

. Here he’s talking about the declawed USAID.

And it’s just the tip of the iceberg:

there are so many hits coming. epstein. ukraine. afghanistan. iraq. iran. selling uranium to russia (thanks hildog). fake activism, BLM, hamas, funding terrorists so we can spend money fighting them, printing money and letting bankers grow fat on preferential borrowing rates and cantillon effects. the machine is siphoning trillions, 10’s of trillions out of the US and into private pockets and influence ops.

To stay in that saucy mood, another from Notes. I’ve shared

before, though:

All that sets up a staple of TER/MER,

. This piece fits this

puzzle

just right.

MERdu jour

Don’t let the long prelude fool you - the story therein is just fascinating. Freedom can bring us more examples.

Now I’m going to bring in my own story time, another Monday memory about my days in politics.

In 2008, as a newly-minted member of the Wicomico County Republican Central Committee, I decided on a whim to run to be a convention delegate to the Republican National Convention, as ten of the state’s delegates were selected at the state convention.

My abortive campaign, such that it was, was sunk by an e-mail sent out the night before claiming I would be a renegade Ron Paul delegate because I have a libertarian streak in me. (On that streak part, guilty as charged.) The guy just read monoblogue and assumed I would be.

So maybe I was just 16 years ahead of my time, according to

.

Not only am I a closet libertarian, but I’m a fossil fuel zealot. Coal is still king, according to the

, who note:

American families and businesses would benefit from running the coal plants longer because they are much more affordable than new wind or solar generators that are theoretically replacing them.

Lots of helpful charts and graphs to make the point in this one.

It’s good to have a Secretary of Energy who gets it for once. Maybe we CAN be energy independent once again.

Okay, I’ve been really heavy. I have two changes of pace to wrap this up.

Keeping with a Monday memory theme, like

I’m old enough to remember 35 cent a gallon gas that Sam, the friendly neighborhood gas station operator, pumped himself at the Citgo station down at Airport and Westwood in Toledo, Ohio. That brand-new family blue ‘69 Plymouth Fury of ours needed that good leaded gojuice.

If you really want the sads, look up the prices in his old Sears catalog.

Lastly, I’m going to do you all a favor. This story by

just dropped Chapter 3 last week but I’m going to take you back to Chapter 1 that came out a little while back and let you catch up. I’m waiting for Chapter 4 as well.

It’s a very bizarre take on things with good twists and turns, but I’m digging it. I can’t write fiction to save my life, but I like reading it.

Anyway, all that should keep a good reader going and thinking for awhile. (Maybe a week the way things are going.) It’s a good way to start the week, right?

Programming note: since Wednesday’s piece depends a little on news that broke today, you may end up waiting for new stuff until Saturday. I may need to rethink it.

In the meantime, though, you can Buy Me a Coffee, since I have a page there now.