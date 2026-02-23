Back in 2015 we had a late-season snowstorm, sort of like today. This was when we lived in Salisbury.

I felt a little better yesterday as I recovered, plus I had a lot to go through, so I decided to go ahead and do MER after all. I already picked out a classic for Wednesday so I’ll stick with that.

When I get to between six and eight posts (or so) I think are worth sharing, you’ll get Monday evening reading. It won’t be every week, but likely more often than not. There’s nothing wrong with link love! Once again, I culled this down from the truckload of posts I get from over 100 Substacks to which I subscribe (and maybe you should too.)

Go ahead and read these pieces, then come back and see what I have to say.

Once again I went to my old-fashioned way of sitting and re-reading at one sitting, culling from maybe 15-20 options, except this time I crammed the sucker full of 10 pieces.

As I was sitting with my wife waiting to be called back on Friday, I saw this from Bill Sammons and immediately forwarded it on to her since she made sure to bring one of hers for the day.

One day, the World is fine. The next day, every woman on the planet apparently has a hydration issue and starts carrying around incredibly large, heavy, insulated cups.

I swear between my wife and her daughter we have at least a dozen of these; meanwhile, I keep an old Tervis tumbler at work for my tap water that I inherited from my predecessor in the cubicle (who never used it. The little tag was still in the cup.)

Brad Todd continues the early gripefest with a tale of enshittification in the skies.

On a nearly-empty flight from Kansas City last week, I paid extra to sit on the aisle in Row 2. Upon boarding, I found it was perhaps the only row on the plane with someone in a middle seat. With 16 unoccupied seats directly behind me, I decamped to the totally empty Row 3 – but not for long. Before I could even get my seatbelt buckled, a flight attendant with the bedside manner of a meter maid informed me I would be moving back to my cramped seat in Row 2 or the plane could not leave. This was not a weight-and-balance problem or a free-loader problem; it was a stupid-rule problem.

It’s been many years, but on a Southwest flight to Las Vegas to marry wife #2, they surprised us with a bottle of champagne for the happy couple. (I’ll reserve comment on the quality of the champagne vs. the quality of the marriage.) I doubt their bean counters would allow it now.

Speaking of other Monday memories, Ted Gioia details the concert that changed his life.

I chose an artist at random. I had seen the name Yusef Lateef in Downbeat magazine, but I may not even have known what instrument he played. But if he got written up in a national magazine, that was enough for me.

And the rest is history. Since I wasn’t a musical prodigy, I wasn’t inspired enough by REO Speedwagon, Foghat, or the Danny Joe Brown band (when the once and future lead singer of Molly Hatchet went solo for a time) to follow in their path. But YMMV.

I’m adding this one from Chris Bray because he drops a name in a very unusual place, for a purpose only they can figure out because we sure can’t.

If you’re wondering how important all of these global summits are, Munich just hosted a panel discussion on women’s rights that was hosted by Hillary Clinton. It featured Rep. “Sarah” McBride, a dude in a dress, who talked about his rights as a woman. People flew in for this.

Just remember, it was the AWFLs who placed him in this position of power because right-thinking Delawareans sure didn’t.

I don’t think I’ve posted a piece from Jim before, but this one explains how elections and policies matter as the Chicago Bears seek a new home.

The fact that the state is so poorly run, and that it’s one party ruling structure has helped to make sure it will continue to be run poorly, it has also helped hinder their ability to deal with the real problem the Bears’ stadium issue is highlighting. The state has no money, and to free up money for the Bears, the leeches and hanger ons the democrats pay to maintain their power would have to do with less. And those leeches and hanger ons aren’t interested in having that happen. Enter Indiana. Certainly a more culturally conservative state. Better cost of living, maintained its electoral college representation number after the 2020 census. Google their business increases across a wide variety of metrics. Things are looking up. The state is fiscally sound, with a reasonable tax structure. Just look at the difference in property tax rates between Illinois and Indiana. While they are also a one party state, on the other edge of the spectrum, they are also well run. And being well run, they were in a position make matters much worse for Illinois.

I wish Jim had referred to beggars and hangers-on because that’s a cool song, but to each his own. The piece is still informative.

Early last year I talked about the idea of a Constitutional Sheriff. It appears the state of Washington is headed for a fight on that, as Jason Mills notes at Greater Idaho.

Supporters of Greater Idaho have spent years working through ballots, county measures, and legislative advocacy to realign portions of Oregon with Idaho. The movement has been peaceful, orderly, and constitutionally disciplined. It has exhausted every legitimate avenue for dialogue—only to be effectively ghosted by Oregon’s (not Idaho’s) political class, who claim to care about rural needs even as they refuse to act. Critics merely write it off as political grandstanding or wishful thinking. But Sheriff Swank’s stand in Washington shows just how real and consequential it is. Here’s one locally elected official refusing to allow the political center to quietly absorb local authority. He’s not calling for chaos. He’s not ignoring the law. He’s publicly asserting constitutional limits and forcing the debate into the open.

If you have power and can read this after the great nor’easter blizzard of 2026, it might be worth praying for those in the Northeast who have fallen prey to the siren song of renewable energy that won’t do a bit to keep the lights on, as Bronwyn Sims relates.

This is exactly the moment when energy policy stops being abstract and becomes brutally real: will the power stay on, and can you afford the bill that follows? What’s happening in New England is not an act of God, not “greedy utilities,” and certainly not the fault of President Trump. It is the direct result of deliberate state‑level choices—renewable mandates, net‑zero schemes, and blocked pipelines—pushed by New England politicians who cared more about climate virtue signaling than whether your kids were warm in February.

It’s also the perfect lead in to the Energy Bad Boys and their comments about the vast amount of space solar farms take up as opposed to reliable energy from natural gas or nuclear.

Long story short, matching the accredited capacity of one natural gas plant sitting on 58 acres of land with solar in 2030 would require over 105,792 acres of solar panels, roughly 29% of the total land area of Cerro Gordo County.

Every time I see a Delaware farm field converted to a sea of solar panels, I have to question what the farmer was thinking.

To begin to wrap this up, let’s talk about love with Drew Suttles.

I use these personal examples only to express that as great as the love my wife, mother, and children have for me, the greatest love comes from my heavenly Father. When I consider the way He has demonstrated His love for me, it ought to shape the way I look at and treat others. Biblical love shapes how we speak, act, and respond to others, which includes those who love us, but also, those who are difficult to love. Jesus taught, “Love your enemies and pray for those who persecute you” (Matthew 5:44). This kind of love goes beyond natural affection. It reflects God’s mercy and challenges us to rise above bitterness and revenge. Jesus not only taught this, He lived it! He prayed for the very ones Who were murdering Him (Luke 23:34; cf. Psa. 109:4). When He was wrongfully accused, beaten, mocked, and humiliated, He chose to extend compassion and love by dying for those who hated Him. You and I must get over the insignificant grudges we have in this life in view of what Jesus went through and teaches us about loving our enemies!

Last Wednesday was Ash Wednesday, one of the most solemn days on the Christian calendar as it leads off Lent. But as Jim McCraigh notes, some people make even this commemoration into a political message.

Glitter Ash Wednesday is a mockery of the day’s true meaning, which signifies a turning away from sin and embracing Jesus Christ. According to organizers, “the mixing of ashes with glitter offers hope in these times of racial injustice, white supremacy, income inequality, and the climate crisis. It also recognizes that many Christian traditions have attempted to “exclude” that community from Christianity or have perpetrated harm against LGBTQ people. Glitter Ash Wednesday was first introduced in Episcopal churches, many of which are led by women pastors. The LGBTQ version of Ash Wednesday is heavily promoted by Parity, a Presbyterian-based New York City organization designed to “build bridges across the LGBTQ and faith divide”. It seeks to help “congregations and faith organizations, clergy, seminarians, denominations and seminaries become more LGBTQ sensitive and celebratory.”

Our church doesn’t do Ash Wednesday, but if it did I think they would skip the glitter. We’re not glitter to glitter in this life.

Too long for e-mail once again as I try to include all the goodies. Regardless, all that should keep a good reader going and thinking for awhile. It’s a great way to start the week, right?

