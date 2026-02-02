There is a farmhouse down the road a piece from me that I often use as a backdrop for winter sunset photos because I’m looking west-southwest at it from the adjacent crossroad. This one taken a couple weeks ago was particularly scenic.

I’m really not a classical music fan, but I won’t throw shade on those who are as Chris Bray points out: as opposed to the enshittification of the rest of Los Angeles, these orchestras hire and promote on merit.

And above all, the world of classical music is the least-DEI-infected cultural institution I can identify. Symphony orchestras conduct blind auditions, with musicians hidden behind a screen to be judged on their sound alone. (Of course there are people who are trying to change that.) It’s a world of excellence, of people who’ve spent their lives working diligently to do something freakishly hard, with great discipline. They take pleasure in the thing itself, in the way it sounds. Nothing falls outside the frame of excellence, discipline, beauty, and craft. (…) If you have a symphony orchestra where you are, go see it. In a moment of widespread slop and decline, it’s time travel.

We actually do as part of Salisbury University, but alas I haven’t taken the opportunity.

I’m sure there is some sort of support system for this Salisbury Orchestra as well as many other nonprofits, but my biggest Brutus fan and friend Liz LaSorte believes it’s not the federal government’s job to support them. Remember the Gilded Age and how the wealthy gave back?

In the past, having lots of wealthy people enriched our country through their enormous gifts through charities and foundations that benefited everyone. So, why not go back to the Rich sponsoring all those wonderful feel-good organizations to help the people? The Rich are not the enemy of the little people. The federal government, intertwined with “stakeholder capitalism” creating corporatism, is the oligarchy/enemy! And it was not designed to be this way.

The same can be said for a state level, but under the Tenth Amendment (since there’s no express prohibition on them doing so) they are Constitutionally allowed.

Speaking of wealthy people, have you ever heard of “white savior syndrome”? Judd Garrett of Objectivity is the Objective explains:

What these three judges think they are doing as a favor to the Somali people, by “saving” them, is insulting them. It is reinforcing every stereotype about Somali people. That is what white savior syndrome does – reinforce the negative stereotypes of the group that they are “saving”. You cannot survive without me. You have to be treated differently. It is the soft bigotry of low expectations in practice. These people have to be treated differently with lower expectations than white people. How about, let’s treat these people like adults and expect them to live and survive in America without our help and expect them to obey our laws.

Instead, we get a two-tiered nation. I believe this is the first time I have highlighted Jason Mills and Greater Idaho.

Rural Oregonians experience this cultural and political shift most acutely. These communities value local accountability, social trust, and personal responsibility—values forged by proximity, necessity, and mutual dependence. Yet they are ruled by urban majorities that dismiss their priorities, betray their values, and make them dependent on the distant power they despise. This structure signals a profound break between governance and consent.

I’ve talked about these state-based separatist movements before, but Greater Idaho is further along than most. We could perhaps use this idea to create a greater Delaware that integrates the entirety of the Delmarva Peninsula, making it a more purple state.

Bill Rice, Jr. has come up with the Most Important Thing - times 50.

But Bill does have his priorities in pretty good order:

… The Most Important Thing is answering the phone when your wife calls. The Most Important Thing is that I don’t pick-up Jack from school today (he has archery practice) but do pick-up Maggie …. but not at 3 p.m - at 3:30 (for a reason that must be important). The Most Important Thing for pet-owners in Troy, Alabama is that they know about my wife’s new Pet-Sitting Business.

Take care of the family and give a shout out to a small business (that needs a clone in Laurel, Delaware.) Well played, Mr. Rice.

Maybe the most important thing should be finding a good church, though. That’s where Jim McCraigh comes in. (By the way, I have one near me.)

Two and a half years ago, we had to leave our church after a change in senior pastor. The teaching suffered and became more about the preacher’s opinion and experiences than scripture. They began to play Bethel and Hillsong music, so we stayed home and watched other fully Biblical expository teachers on YouTube… But we wanted more. Then we were so fortunate to learn of a new church plant coming to our area… one that has a high view of God and a high view of scripture. We have been involved there for nearly two years now. Otherwise, we might have considered starting a home church.

We just changed our pastor as well last year, but fortunately the founding pastor had a plan in place (with guidance from the church body) and mentored his successor, who came from a long-standing and active church family at Faith Baptist. So we’re in good hands - plus the senior pastor has created a ministry for us older adults that I hope to get active in once I, well, get active with a good knee.

I could write my own Monday memory on this, but Bill Sammons beat me to it.

First cars are a big deal. I had a Gremlin. You’re probably thinking, “Well that explains a lot.” It was actually a 1972 Gremlin X, which, for the unfamiliar, is way cooler than a plain Gremlin.

Me? It was a 1980 Chevy Citation coupe, yellow so I called it the “banana boat.” (But it wasn’t the supposedly cooler X-11 model.) My parents bought it for me after I picked it out over a dorky 1979 Impala in that green common in the 1970s. The old “Iron Duke” wasn’t too bad and didn’t drink gas like an Impala would, but I had more fun before that driving my parents’ Olds Cutlass with the V-8 350. Since we’re well beyond the statute of limitations on this one, let’s just say Bancroft Street became my personal dragstrip once I cleared Secor Metropark.

Maybe I’ll expand on this someday.

Finally, I could do a whole MER with just this guy since he’s a fairly prolific writer over the course of a couple weeks. But I’ll save the best for last with Justin Smith.

The Constitution was written to chain power, not unleash it.

To protect citizens, not politicians.

To restrain government, not expand it. But the ruling class twisted it.

Stretched it and bastardized it.

Abused it. They turned emergency powers into permanent control.

They turned agencies into shadow governments.

They turned liberty into a permission slip. Enough.

As usual, too long for e-mail. And I’m already working on the next one, which will be in two weeks because next Monday is an anniversary to me. (Not of getting the Citation, though. I think that was sometime in the summer after I graduated college.)

Regardless, all that should keep a good reader going and thinking for awhile. It’s a good way to start the week, right?

