Figured I’d take a flying leap into this one…Seriously, this may be one of my all-time favorite photos. I found it on an old Flickr site I forgot I had. It’s from Delmarva Bike Week back in 2005, and I took it waiting for a concert by Molly Hatchet (when at least a couple of their original members were still living.)

When I get to between six and eight posts (or so) I think are worth sharing, you’ll get Monday evening reading. It won’t be every week, but likely more often than not. There’s nothing wrong with link love! Once again, I culled this down from the truckload of posts I get from over 100 Substacks to which I subscribe (and maybe you should too.)

Go ahead and read these pieces, then come back and see what I have to say.

Once again I went to my old-fashioned way of sitting and re-reading at one sitting, culling from maybe 15-20 options, except this time I crammed the sucker full of 10 pieces. That’s what I get for taking a week off to reminisce about my dad, I guess.

I’m going to start with a comeback as detailed by Jennifer Sey. One of the stories of the Winter Olympics was about skier Lindsey Vonn, but it didn’t have a happy ending.

Beneath the drive lies a profound tragedy. She never should have skied on a torn ACL; the risk was immense, turning a feel-good story into heartbreak. Why push when the body screams stop? It’s a pattern among elite athletes: the inability to hang it up on top, leading to failed comebacks that tarnish legacies and exact lifelong tolls. Athletes like Vonn often fail to build lives beyond sport, forever chasing the thrill of victory that defines their identity. The adrenaline rush, the roar of crowds, the podium highs — nothing else compares. But there’s life beyond the mountain: meaningful relationships, new pursuits, figuring out who you are with medals to define you.

Seeing that Sey is a retired champion gymnast who overcame her own injuries and built a career, motherhood, and her own apparel business afterward, that’s a lot of expert advice.

Speaking of expert advice, this is the first of a double dip from my friend Justin Smith. With the election that’s always the “most important election of our lifetime” coming up, this is a good bit to ponder:

I’ve been thinking lately about all the things I was once told were the worst evils a man could face. Funny thing is, every one of them had a size to it and a season attached.

If I could tell a younger man one thing, it’d be this: fight the small dragons, but don’t let them blind you. Pay the bills. Chop the wood. Do your duty. But lift your head once in a while and look at what’s growing in the distance. And it won’t hurt you any, if you crack open the Bible every once in a while, and do your dead level best to live by it.

I could end right there and be in good shape, but there’s more from both Justin and a batch of others as I lean into the political. On that note, yes there’s another big election on the horizon and someone’s likely running for the brass ring again, as noted by The Bearded Patriot.

(A week ago) Thursday, Harris announced the relaunch of her infamous “Kamala HQ” account with a video that looks like it was shot on a 2013 webcam. “Kamala HQ is turning into headquarters,” she said, which is exactly the kind of deep, visionary leadership we’ve come to expect from the woman who once explained space exploration to children using hired actors.

I think I already have Kamala fatigue.

Moving up a little bit, Newt Gingrich opines on what the GOP should do in this midterm cycle, hinting that a couple historic campaigns have an approach they should emulate.

On the other side, Robert Stacy McCain at Born Lucky acknowledges all is not well in the liberal camp, either. He explains that uber-liberal Matthew Yglesias is finally starting to see a bit of light.

Understand that I mean to encourage Yglesias, rather than to criticize him. However, pointing out the limitations of his background — his youth, etc. — is necessary to explain why Yglesias was blindsided by the discovery that identitarianism has taken over the Democratic Party, and that the totalitarian nature of CRT and similar belief systems represents an existential threat to the type of liberalism that he embraces.

In case you get the “continue reading” because you’re seeing this as an e-mail, well, hit that button and continue reading. But don’t forget to share, too. Share

Another issue for 2028 is being fought out at the state level. Did you know that, beginning next year, you can redirect your taxes to help out needy students? I didn’t either, until I read this particular edition of Breaking Battlegrounds.

Signed into law on July 4th, the bill includes what may become one of the most significant school choice expansions in recent history. The structure is straightforward but impactful: taxpayers may redirect up to $1,700 per household taxpayer from their federal tax liability to a nonprofit organization that funds school choice scholarships. This means families do not pay additional money out of pocket; instead, they allocate part of what they already owe in federal taxes. The result is the creation of a potentially massive funding stream to support scholarships for students who may be stuck in underperforming schools while also introducing competition into existing school systems. It is designed to expand access and opportunity without increasing overall tax burdens.

Two caveats, though, which may have come out in the podcast that Breaking Battlegrounds is promoting: this isn’t effective until tax year 2027 and, more importantly, states have to opt in - so most of the “blue” states (like Delaware) are more interested in protecting teachers’ unions than promoting education.

Over at Firebrands Unite we learn about yet another aspect of two-tier justice in the Lake Tahoe area.

I love the meme Dana Tibbitts used to start the post, where she details:

For longtime residents, this was less innovative than educational. Many had not realized that being out of compliance might still qualify one for additional development. They had been operating under the simpler assumption that you fix violations before asking for more. It turns out the order can be more flexible than advertised. For those who have paid fines over minor infractions, the lesson lands with a certain irony. The system that moves quickly when someone adds a small shed seems capable of remarkable patience when the work involves jackhammers, concrete, and expanded shoreline structures. Small mistakes are urgent. Large ones are apparently complex.

Speaking of eyesores, James Howard Kunstler features one almost every month, and this one’s a doozy. Luckily, it’s more in the megalomaniac mind than reality - at least so far.

As Kunstler points out, Chicago is surrounded by farmland, so the only reason they’re in a food desert is that they’ve made maintaining a business untenable.

Then it’s a last-minute addition, courtesy of Charles R. Jarvis. He’s come back to a subject I’ve covered before at my eponymous site as well as The Knothole.

Since 2020, U.S. sports bettors have wagered over $600 BILLION in legal, regulated markets. The annual handle skyrocketed from over $21 billion in 2020 to $165 BILLION in 2025. (Add to the $600 BILLION, the handle of the unregulated, illegal bookies who generally give better odds, and you get a staggering number.)

Makes you wonder why young people can’t buy houses - it’s because they don’t realize the house always wins.

Speaking of young people, I come back to Justin Smith, part two.

Nights like this don’t come often anymore -- nights when the world slows down long enough for an old man to speak and for children to listen. And maybe that’s why, when the youngest, the one who still believes the world is simple, looked up at me and asked -- “Grandpa, why does everything feel so different now?” -- it hit me harder than I expected, cutting straight to the bone. Children don’t ask questions like that unless they’ve already felt the answer in their bones. I took a long breath, the kind that pulls memories up from places you don’t visit often. “Well,” I said, poking at the coals with a stick, “that’s a story. And not a short one.”

Let’s just say Justin has a standing invite to any bonfire I have.

Too long for e-mail once again as I strain the straps on this contraption. Regardless, all that should keep a good reader going and thinking for awhile. It’s a good way to start the week, right?

It’s also a later start as we escape the 5 p.m. sunsets here for a season.

Restacking with a note that you liked what you read is good, too - particularly if the readers like common sense from the First State. Share

In the meantime, though, you can Buy Me a Coffee, since I have a page there now.