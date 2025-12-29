Michael Swartz

Michael Swartz

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Randall Murray's avatar
Randall Murray
17h

First. That’s not an “old” car :-))). On the linking. Pretty sure I recall a “Sey” link just don’t recall the what. But I have followed Jack (see he posted already) due to your links. For me, time. Too many articles to read and can’t come here daily so often so your “come back” note to get idea. But with Diane and EE and of course all my Hawks articles with Coach Mac at the helm, time missing. Do like that you have the time to find gems though. Pretty sure I follow 2 or 3 others now because of you.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Michael Swartz and others
Jack Sotallaro's avatar
Jack Sotallaro
18h

Have a safe and happy New Year! Thank again for the mention.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Michael Swartz · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture