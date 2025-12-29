My old car in front of the house we used to live in, on a snowy day in Salisbury.

Instead of a batch of articles, this time I’m going to be talking about the last year-plus of MER.

I started this feature on a Tuesday back in October 2024, and after a dozen successful iterations, switched days when I decided Monday worked better for the overall flow of the Substack. (Having 2 Substacks come out just hours apart since Wednesday is a normal publishing day didn’t work very well.) Overall, I have done 40 of them so far.

I’m happy to announce that I’ve featured 73 other Substacks in that time, and total readership has been nearly 6,000* since I began. (The average MER runs about 150 readers, although it’s been in the 200 range for the most popular one.) It’s been an important part of this Substack ever since I got it underway, and a few of these MER posts have landed in my top 20 most popular posts of the last year.

Out of those 73 other Substacks, I’m betting you will know what the most stacked ones are. Well, here goes, in alphabetical order:

American Faith and Freedom (Jim McCraigh)

AND Magazine (Sam Faddis)

Energy Bad Boys (Isaac Orr and Mitch Rolling)

Frederick R. Smith Speaks

Jack’s Substack (Jack Sotallaro)

Justin’s Substack (Justin O. Smith)

Objectivity is the Objective (J. Garrett)

Relevant Today (Charles Jarvis)

The Honest Broker (Ted Gioia)

The Stone Age/Written in Stone (Stone Bryson)

The Whole American Catalog (David Wolosik)

All those have appeared in at least 10 MERs.

But what I was concerned about was the fact people are mainly ignoring me. You see, right near the top on all my MERs (it’s easy to remember because I write these from the template of a recent published edition) I state the following:

Go ahead and read these pieces, then come back and see what I have to say.

That’s where most of you are falling down on the job. I appreciate the readership, but the idea is to pump up the readership for those I link to because their writing is worthy, too. In fact, sharp eyes may have noticed I bolded the phrase last week after I started writing this edition.

What you might not know is that the back end of my Substack tracks the links people click and go off to. (Outclicks are handy for seeing which links people use and which I shouldn’t bother with again, particularly since I have a vast library of my own.) Out of all my MERs, the most outside link follows I have seen is 17, a post where all 8 of the Substacks I had linked to were read. That’s the idea.

But instead, I see where the average link may be read once, out of 150 readers. The idea behind MER, as you may gather from my statement, is for people to explore other Substacks as I try and help out those I subscribe to and that aspect isn’t working out as well as I’d hoped. The worst example is a nice website I enjoy called Sey Everything by Jennifer Sey, which I have linked to 6 times now without anyone ever following up on the linked article.

I don’t know if I put too many up at a time or what, but I don’t think it should be that hard to take a minute or two and read at least 1 or 2 of the 8 to 10 or so I normally put up. I’m not going to stop promoting those I subscribe to, but I’m hoping I see a higher participation grade in the coming year.

I think I have a good Monday mix between the occasional Monday memory that I like to write and MER that I like to compile. It makes starting off the week fun, don’cha think?

*Good numbers on my last MER (12/22) pushed me just over the 6,000 mark.