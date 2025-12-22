Michael Swartz

Michael Swartz

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jack Sotallaro's avatar
Jack Sotallaro
10m

Thanks for the mention. I always enjoy all the articles you call out.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Michael Swartz · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture