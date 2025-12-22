Sunset at Deep Creek Lake, Maryland in November, 2020. That was the year our family summer vacation became a long Thanksgiving weekend thanks to an overreaction to what was a bad cold for most people.

I promised last week this holdover would be my lead item, so here you go - from Jim McCraigh.

According to his Spotify profile, Solomon Ray is a “Mississippi-made soul singer carrying a Southern soul revival into the present.” His most recent Spotify release, a Christmas album called “A Soulful Christmas”, features the tracks “Soul to the World” and “Jingle Bell Soul.” The truth is, he wasn’t made in Mississippi, but deep inside a lifeless computer chip.

My comment on the post was more of a question: I know this guy is streaming, but I wonder if any Christian contemporary music stations are actually playing this? I follow the Weekend Top 20, which is on its annual holiday hiatus right now, so if “Solomon” breaks through to radio, who knows what we’ll be listening to in the future once people find out there’s money to be made in the genre.

That Satan, he is a deceiver all right. Just ask JD Rucker.

I’m not one who seeks signs. I don’t read headlines and eisegetically apply Bible prophecy into them. But the world’s sentiment is becoming harder and harder to reconcile through any lens other than a Biblical one. In a shockingly short amount of time, things have turned upside down politically, culturally, and spiritually. The fact that the world has become so mercurial should be the only sign anyone needs to realize we’re not in the middle of your run-of-the-mill geopolitical storm.

Later on, Rucker notes that the Right is “splintering into different tribes centered around cults of personality.” That’s a good lead for my next piece, which comes from my friend Jack Sotallaro.

Most of us wrestle with that nature. We stumble, we confess, we try again. The difference between us and the power-hungry class is restraint. Moral code. Conscience. The invisible lines most of us still respect. Career politicians long ago learned to ignore those lines — or to redraw them as needed. To them, truth is elastic, morality situational, virtue optional. They smile for the cameras while taking care of themselves. Public service is a slogan, not a calling.

There are 62 people in the Delaware General Assembly, and I can count on my hands and maybe a toe or two the number I would trust consistently to do the right thing. It’s a sad situation.

That goes for those in the federal government and beyond who deign to control our economy. Justin Smith believes they’re running it into the ground and destroying the middle class.

Incredibly as it read, I recently ran across a report from BFG Financial that revealed sixty-two percent of Americans earning over $300k per year still struggle with credit card debt. And these so-called “experts” had the gall to suggest that making $300k per year no longer means a person is financially secure. – lord, Lord, LORD and throw in a My Goodness, too! If I made $300k a year, I would feel so unbelievably doubly and triply blessed beyond my wildest imagination, and I could live in an outstanding fashion, having lived well on infinitely less money to date. Who can’t make it on 300k a year? Who are these idiots? $300k is far from the middle-class cutoff and even farther from being remotely impoverished. If one cannot make it on 300k, it’s a personal problem and one centered on a lack of financial responsibility and discipline.

I grew up with parents who were pre-Boomers, one born in 1935 and the other in 1940. As such, they were raised by parents who lived the Great Depression and stressed living within their means. Somehow that lesson has been lost.

Another lesson lost is that there are males and there are females - and that’s pretty much it. I’ve found that Jennifer Sey has an interesting website, recently paying attention as she states the case that there are only two genders through what she knows best…clothing.

In early 2023 I found myself unable to get a job after my covid dissenting ways got me ousted from corporate America. In job interviews I was asked if I’d apologize for what I’d done. Meaning: would I say I was sorry for advocating for open public schools in 2020-2021. No I would not. So I figured I’d need to make my own way. And start my own company. Not something I’d planned on doing in my mid-50s. But oh well. Life happens. The early idea, not well formed, was to create a consumer brand — clothing, the category I know — that pushed back on the excesses of “woke” capitalism.

Entrepreneurism. Good for her, and those who buy her clothes. (Not my style, though.)

It’s also a sports-related piece from Charles R. Jarvis and his latest Hogwash Report.

Nearly all of the teams in the College Football Playoffs have “payrolls” of more than $20 million. Ohio State and Texas Tech reportedly are dishing out around $30 million.

Do you think the kids who are sweating how they’ll cover tuition think this is a good use of the college’s money? And what about the taxpayers? I think I said my piece about college football somewhere in the past (like a week ago), but where it is now is why I’m not a big fan outside of the MAC.

Here is a sad story of justice denied by Andrew Paquette, PhD, who writes The Zark Files and moonlights as an expert on voter rolls. This travesty is an election-related story so it piqued his interest, and mine.

Tina Peters is one of three county clerks to have followed the law by preserving and protecting 2020 election data prior to its unlawful destruction. The other two clerks, Merlin Klotz and Dallas Schroeder were also from Colorado. They were investigated by Griswold’s office, but not prosecuted. The difference between Peters and the other two clerks is that Peters had her copy of the Mesa County disk forensically analyzed for any sign of election law violations. The other two copied the disk, but made no effort to analyze them. This is why charges related to “unauthorized access” were levied against Peters. She had done the unthinkable by allowing someone from outside her office, an expert, to review the data.

I think she’s served her time, particularly when people who have done a lot worse get a slap on the wrist. You could say she’s a political prisoner.

He also did a follow-up piece after President Trump’s pardon of Peters so it’s a double-dip for Andrew.

On the other side, Sam Faddis looks at those who are actually breaking the law with ill intents.

In New York City, groups actively track ICE operations. They compile the data from intelligence submitted by a network of informers. They train these people to report this information using the same format used by the American military. They then vector in people as required to obstruct ICE and prevent it from carrying out its duties. This is being done in cities all over the country.

It sounds like there needs to be a white hat operation as well, although that has the risk of descending into Spy vs. Spy.

Finally, instead of my Monday memory, I’ll let Bill Rice, Jr. have a turn at his.

