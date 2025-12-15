A winter’s day comes to a close at Blackwater Wildlife Refuge in Dorchester County, Maryland.

When I get to between six and eight posts (or so) I think are worth sharing, you’ll get Monday evening reading. It won’t be every week, but likely more often than not. There’s nothing wrong with link love! Once again, I culled this down from about 15-20 posts to the ones you see here, all from authors to whom I subscribe (and maybe you should too.)

Go ahead and read these pieces, then come back and see what I have to say. I’ve collected so much on the weeks off that I have another overly full edition, despite some ruthless cuts.

Let’s begin with an ending: Bryan McGrath, the Conservative Wahoo, is retiring - not from Substack, but from the everyday grind.

I filled the hours that used to be filled with unpaid political work with well-paid (I am VERY grateful to everyone who hired me during this time!) consulting work and set a new goal: I would retire at 60 and live a very different life. I figured out “my number” (what it would take to discharge my various responsibilities in the absence of employment income) and set my sails for it.

Aside from the retirement at 60 - nope, still at it and likely will be for a little while longer - Bryan and I have a bit in common, as I stepped outside the active political world at about the same time. I’ll bet he writes a lot, too. That was my retirement plan, but real life accelerated it to what you see today.

On the other side of the working life, Matt A Mayer proposes a mandatory year of service for our high school graduates.

How can we ingrain the idea of serving a NOBLE cause greater than yourself to America’s youth? One concrete way is to require every American to spend a year in national service after graduating from or dropping out of high school.

While Matt suggests these young people help out at various governmental agencies, I would be amenable to having the service be carried out at a non-profit or church as well.

He also brought up the college football playoffs as an aside, which is the topic J Garrett of Objectivity is the Objective expounds at more length about.

But Kiffin is just the symptom of the larger problem. Those problems became exposed with the introduction of NIL. NIL was put in place to compensate the players for the work they put in and the revenue they produced for the school. But coupled with the transfer portal, NIL has turned into pay for play. The players are chasing the big bucks, leaving programs every year for bigger NIL deals, so why would it be wrong for a coach to chase the big bucks as well? Intercollegiate athletics is no longer teaching character; they are teaching greed.

I proudly graduated from Miami University, which is considered a mid-major thanks to their loyalty to the Mid-American Conference for nearly 80 years. (Once upon a time, the MAC was just six schools: Miami, Ohio, Toledo, Bowling Green, Kent State, and Western Michigan. That gives you an idea of its base and long-term loyalty as all are still members.) Each year now, the speculation is how many players will depart from the school to transfer to a Big 10 or SEC program. Next thing you know, we’ll have official farm teams for the NFL.

Staying in the sports world for the moment, Matt Stoller discusses a BIG dispute in the realm of NASCAR that has the superstar cache of Michael Jordan involved.

Not only does MJ have his hands in auto racing, but we also found out last summer he can hire a good crew of fishermen. It’s always news around here when he’s in Ocean City for the White Marlin Open. (Note: a settlement was reached this past week in the NASCAR case.)

Let’s talk now about a cashless future, as Dave Williams does at Saturday Morning Joe.

While it’s a bit tongue in cheek, I do notice he discusses two important aspects: who controls it and what happens if the power goes out.

When everything is digital, whoever controls the system controls everything.

I still keep a little stash of cash for myself, which pays for my subscriptions. Good time for this button.

A recent subscription of mine went to Liz LaSorte and the reason I like her Substack is her take on politics matches well with mine. It may be my next paid one.

In the 20th and 21st century, where the 9th and 10th Amendments appear to be overlooked relics of the past, there is no doubt that the Hamiltonian view prevails. The end result is that at least 42 million Americans are dependent on the federal government to eat…junk food and become part of a phenomenon never seen in history: poor, fat people who eat calorie dense, unhealthy processed food, thus needing more healthcare. And SNAP is only one aspect of dependence that doesn’t include all the other taxpayer funds going to public housing, welfare $$, healthcare, and corporate welfare. We spend over a trillion dollars a year on the failed war on poverty and it’s only getting worse!

In that same vein, you get the compare and contrast that Jack Sotallaro has come up with.

This is not a call to arms — it is a call to avoid the conditions that eventually require arms.

Just remember which side is better armed. And which side likely has the cowboys, as Lady Liberty waxes eloquent about.

I adored the Marlboro Man.

Not because of cigarettes.

But because he was the last unapologetically masculine archetype allowed to exist in the mainstream without needing a PR team to sanitize him. He was sunburnt, self-reliant, and stern in a way that suggested inner storms. I looked at him and thought, Yes. That. That’s the energy that built nations.

Finally, we’re going to feature a modest little poem from the multi-talented Justin Smith.

I knew the moment I read it where it would be in this regular digest of some of the best things to be found on Substack.

*sigh* As always, too long for e-mail but too short to get everything I wanted. This time I blew by my “six to eight” because there was a backup of things I wanted to include, having taken an “extra” week off. I even saved one as the leadoff for next week, my final scheduled MER of 2025. (In the dead week between Christmas and New Year’s I have a special year-end review edition planned.)

Regardless, all that should keep a good reader going and thinking for awhile. It’s a good way to start the week, right?

Restacking with a note that you liked what you read is good, too - particularly if the readers like common sense from the First State. Share

In the meantime, though, you can Buy Me a Coffee, since I have a page there now.