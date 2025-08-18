Sunset at a local Salisbury restaurant called Brew River. This was taken back in 2018. Now there’s supposed to be another group of apartments closer to the foreground.

When I get to between six and eight posts (or so) I think are worth sharing, you’ll get Monday evening reading. It won’t be every week, but likely more often than not. There’s nothing wrong with link love! Once again, I culled this down from about 15-20 posts to the ones you see here, all from authors to whom I subscribe (and maybe you should too.)

Go ahead and read these pieces, then come back and see what I have to say.

I would share more of his stuff but a lot is behind a paywall and I won’t share half-articles. (I’m one of his paid subs.) In this case he took one of his patented Three-Dot Tablets (think of my odds and ends, but better written and on cool, not always political subjects) and made it free, so enjoy.

. If you’ve ever seen the Calvin and Hobbes strip where Calvin’s holding the can of gasoline and says “Give up on that sissy lighter fluid,” (shown as #5

) well, here’s Christopher telling conservatives that. Give up on those sissy half-measures.

The Freedom Scale

Tsunami “experts” and engineers from the Greater Seattle Area recently drove 180 miles to descend upon the Long Beach Peninsula with their maps, charts and verbiage to convince the residents that their children will die in a tsunami if the school board doesn’t build two Tsunami Towers. The cronies who receive this largess are likely connected to politicians & bureaucrats at the state level, but some residents believe local politicians will benefit directly or indirectly, as well. And such an ugly structure!!

My question on this is: okay, your building is higher than the tsunami. But what if it takes out your stairs? Are you risking the kids’ lives by balancing them on what’s left of the rickety structure to rescue them?

Once upon a time, immigration meant something sacred: the chance to become American. It meant leaving the Old World—not just its borders, but its baggage. Sure, you kept your recipes, your holidays, your grandma's accent. But your identity? That became red, white, and blue.

MER

I never met my namesake great-grandfather but I’ll bet it was that way for him as well when he came off the boat around 1890 or so.

It’s bad enough that, for example, someone really thinks Rambo needs a prequel, but even worse that Sylvester Stallone has nothing to do with it. (That’s not really Kira’s point, as you’ll read, but it is an illustration of where our culture is today.)

has a dozen suggestions for them, some of which I would heartily agree on. (4, 8, 10, and 11 immediately come to mind. Screw the algorithm.)

I thought about Grandma Barb, how a few weeks ago she told me she catches herself listening for Aaron's voice sometimes. We were standing in her entryway, doing one of those Minnesota goodbyes that stretches twenty minutes, me with my hand on the door handle and her leaning against the little round table where she keeps her crossword puzzles and bills. That's when the conversation turned heavy. She said she still imagines him popping in like he always used to. Never knocked, just walked right in hollering "Grandma!" loud enough to wake the dead, tracking mud across her clean floors and raiding her cookie jar like he was still twelve years old. Then she tells herself she needs to get out of the house and stop it with these thoughts.

Mine was a neighbor kid and buddy of mine by the name of Dave. I went to college, he stayed, and one day that October after a dispute with his uncle ate a shotgun at the age of 18. It’s more than a college freshman should have to handle.

Remember when you had to wait for the film to be developed before you could relive your vacation - one that wasn’t viewed looking up from a screen?

Somehow I kept it to eight posts and not too long for e-mail - will wonders never cease? Anyway, all that should keep a good reader going and thinking for awhile. It’s a good way to start the week, right?

