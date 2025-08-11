Going on right now about 2 miles from my house - the Sharptown Fireman’s Carnival. The 98th (!) annual event is the volunteer department’s biggest fundraiser and a nice party for the town of 701.

It’s funny that I mentioned the Acela corridor the other day in my redistricting piece and here we are talking about it again thanks to

. But the one place that high-speed rail could work in this country is getting a new train, as this railroad expert details.

The speed potential is pretty good on that route when you figure in the airport hassle, and certainly better than driving.

Much less useful is solar and wind power, and hopefully that federal money spigot is drying up, according to the

.

Federal lands, private lands, out in the ocean…there’s a reason those old farm windmills and Trombe walls are a thing of the past.

Another thing of the past: government subsidies for public broadcasting. Once seen as noble, my friend

enlightens us on how the CPB lost their way after

was gone.

I think Mister Rogers may have been helpful in the upbringing of those who caused the uproar in Cincinnati. But there may be other factors at work, argues

’s Alexander Scipio.

Something DEI has proven true and indeed magnified are stereotypes. By telling everyone that “diversity” is some kind of “strength,” we are focused on the results of this “diversity” (which is anything but diverse in race, sex, or ideology) and find that reality is the opposite, that diversity has never helped any nation and that, indeed, diversity has caused nations to fail. America seems to be lining up in that queue.

I’m not quite sure I agree with the whole Bell curve/IQ argument, but it’s a point worth defending, as Alexander does.

After all, as

argues at

, urban dwellers can’t keep going on like this.

I live in an urban area. I do not believe in the right-wing tendency to abandon the cities to their fate, as tempting as that may be for many of us. It won’t work. If the cities decay, the countryside will follow, as the problems that plague the city will spread to the rural areas after a certain point. The tide of criminality, degeneracy, and social decadence must be combatted at the source or else it will spread. The American right-wing must figure out a way to appeal to urbanists without stooping to leftist thought.

The Oceanic State

Nor is it just us here, as

from

attests.

Rocking the Suburbs

If you ask

, though, our solution is reaffirming our freedom. He has a good question:

When you look at yourself in the mirror, what do you see -- a real free born American standing ready and willing to fight to remain free or a modern-day serf ready to bow and serve the Leviathan and its new masters?

reminds us about one occasion where we took matters into our hands to fight tyrannical government.

Sometimes I wonder if we need the Battle of Dover.

But lest you think I’m waving the flag for one side, what

has uncovered is troubling. If you don’t know what “smurfing” is, read and find out.

It bothers me that WinRed isn’t being discussed along with ActBlue. What ActBlue appears to have done is an important story and possibly the greatest fraud of all time. However, if it is happening with WinRed also, that should at least be mentioned. It makes me wonder if WinRed and ActBlue have an incestuous relationship somewhere in their corporate structure, and both are designed to accomplish the same thing: launder money to preferred candidates.

All right, after all that heavy stuff we need a little

to remind all of us what’s important: it’s hot outside, and older folks like us like to talk about it.

But here’s a real truth, and I can vouch for this:

Even while its 100 degrees in coastal Georgia, there’s a need for hoodies, sweaters and coats. You will need them at any restaurant you go into. It’s not unusual to see women and men taking jackets out of their car to wear into eating establishments that have really good air conditioning.

I keep a hoodie at work for this very reason: there’s a part of the day, usually between 10 and 3, when the a/c works too well. Before 10 it hasn’t kicked in, and after 3 the heat coming in my windows balances it out. But in the interim, it’s not unusual to see me in a hoodie at my desk. Everywhere else in the building I don’t need it.

Finally, in the epitome of link love, since

was kind enough to link to my recent article about the

(that’s really blown up, to my pleasant surprise) here’s the context in which it was linked. She didn’t cover the Democrat gerrymandering in Maryland, but I did.

