This is how I left her last September, but tomorrow night the jonesin’ will be over, Good Lord willing and the creek don’t rise. Our Delmarva Shorebirds entertain the Fayetteville Woodpeckers in our home opener at AWP.

When I get to between six and eight posts (or so) I think are worth sharing, you’ll get Monday evening reading. It won’t be every week, but likely more often than not. There’s nothing wrong with link love! Once again, I culled this down from about 15 posts to the ones you see here, all from authors to whom I subscribe (and maybe you should too.)

Go ahead and read these pieces, then come back and see what I have to say.

We just had yet another round of protests around the country on Saturday. But are they really upset with Trump or trying to stir up trouble?

thinks he knows at the

.

America First Report

As you may know, I wrote a book about the TEA Party, and one of the accusations made against it in the early days was that it was all Astroturf because the Washington, D.C. TEA Party had a lot of organizational sponsors, such as what became Americans for Prosperity.

But most of these Tax Day TEA Parties were in small towns and people were really concerned about the role of government. I’ll grant there were a share of grifters who took advantage of them, but in the beginning it really was concerned citizens (and had a libertarian bent.) I don’t get that vibe with the anti-Tesla crowd - they just want to have an excuse to break stuff.

Speaking of that, I got back into reading Red State’s

here on Substack and she weighs in on this vandalism streak, too.

When they are carving those vile symbols into the vehicles of innocent, unsuspecting Americans, they are not making accusations. They are claiming a side. They are announcing their loyalties. They are planting their flag. They are the Nazis, at least in spirit - but perhaps, soon enough, they will be so materially as well. This is the path they are burning before them.

Kira also has a useful Quick Tour of DOGE this week to consider, so I’ll allow the double dip.

And what they don’t do on the streets, they’ll do in the courts according to

.

This is the Democratic Party’s desperate strategy to stay alive: to preserve the flow of taxpayer money to its minions stuffed into the organs of government like cancer cells, and the vast network of NGOs that employ its agents and spread its sickness. The Democratic Party is a malignancy within the republic and the money is the blood-flow that feeds it. DOGE is the chemotherapy that has starved some of the worst tumors, such as USAID. Chemotherapy is always hard on the patient. Cancer is a very tough and resourceful enemy of a healthy body, and fights back by any means available. Ultimately, it seeks to kill the body it has come to inhabit — in this case, the body-politic of the USA. We are fighting for the life of our republic against a demonic enemy.

My friend

shows us the type of person we’re up against.

And what are the Republicans doing about it? In the estimation of both Andy Meehan (writing at

) and

, not enough in their respective states.

But let’s wrap this up by talking about the good old days, beginning with

.

Then again, he has some fighting words, too:

No matter how successful or unsuccessful President Trump may be on the domestic front in any pursuit and prosecution of our enemies-from-within, none of us can afford to go gently into seclusion and away from the fight, especially if the communists regain ground in 2028 and continue their withering attacks on all we hold dear. For my part, nothing emanating from any future Democrat led administration will hold any weight with me, as they continue to suppress our individual liberty, and I will continue to refuse to obey any and all illegal and unconstitutional "laws", rules and regulations and "mandates" -- otherwise known as illegal dictatorial edicts. I also need to suggest that we patriots stand prepared to oppose and refuse to obey any similar orders and "laws" that may emanate from President Trump, as I recall his illegal lockdown order and his violation of the Second Amendment by way of his Executive Order that banned bumpstocks, not to mention the FISA Reauthorization and HR76 that illegally allowed for warrantless searches.

Finally, I was on my front porch the other day dreaming about how to make my front yard more presentable (while my wife was thinking about getting more birds to visit.) But my front porch doesn’t seem as nice as the one

has, so I’ll just have to let you read about it.

Anyway, all that should keep a good reader going and thinking for awhile. (Maybe a week the way things are going - but with three ballgames on the docket, maybe not.) It’s a good way to start the week, right?

Restacking with a note that you liked what you read is good, too - particularly if the readers like common sense from the First State. Share

In the meantime, though, you can Buy Me a Coffee, since I have a page there now.