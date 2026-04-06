This sunset photo was taken at an inviting local wedding venue. While people get married in all seasons, summer is the time for outdoor weddings.

When I get to between six and eight posts (or so) I think are worth sharing, you’ll get Monday evening reading. It won’t be every week, but likely more often than not. There’s nothing wrong with link love! Once again, I culled this down from the truckload of posts I get from over 100 Substacks to which I subscribe (and maybe you should too.)

Go ahead and read these pieces, then come back and see what I have to say.

Once again I went to my old-fashioned way of re-reading at one sitting, culling from maybe 15-20 options, settling for these ten.

Ted Gioia is perhaps the most-subscribed Substack I subscribe to. So when he talks about his pain from a rare ailment and wishes to share, I’ll oblige.

Yes, I had finally figured out the cause of my pain. But, as it turned out, that was just the first step. I had several more to take—and three weeks ago they led me to an operating table at Columbia Presbyterian Hospital in Manhattan. My affliction is called trigeminal neuralgia.

Fortunately, Ted found a surgeon who could take care of the problem and he’s on the road to recovery.

I hope others can take some comfort in my story, or maybe even find guidance and relief. There are still some happy endings in our health struggles. By sharing mine, maybe I can help others find one too.

Unfortunately, there’s no similar way of dealing with the problem of greed, but it has afflicted one Democrat Congresswoman to the point where her very freedom is in peril. From The Bearded Patriot:

Here’s how the grift worked. Back in July 2021, Florida accidentally sent $5 million in FEMA COVID relief funds to Trinity Healthcare Services — a company run by Cherfilus-McCormick and her brother Edwin. A misplaced decimal turned a $50,000 payment into a $5 million windfall. Normal, honest people would have called the state and said, “Hey, you made a mistake.” Democrats call that “Tuesday.”

It’s not just Americans, though, as Kelli at Rocking the suburbs explains regarding her Australian state of Victoria.

The Victorian Government insists it knew nothing about the rampant criminality of the CFMEU and the way the union turned building sites into drug distribution centres, complete with onsite strippers. Bribes were commonly made to site bosses to attain lucrative labouring jobs, convicted criminals were paid for jobs they never turned up for, and rival members of the Australian Workers’ Union (AWU) were intimidated and driven out. All of this occurred under the supposed watch of the Victorian Labor Government. One would expect that such a flagrant misappropriation of taxpayer money would trigger a thorough and widespread investigation, with swift penalties, arrests, and a public explanation of how this could possibly occur. You, of course, would be wrong.

In other words, Australia has blue states, too.

It’s not just money, though. If you ask Kira Davis, we also have a problem with Islam.

Airport chapels have long been a curiosity of mine, ever since I discovered they exist. I used to have terrible flying anxiety, and I found it comforting to stop in, pray and look over the guest book to see what experience others have had in that space. It has always seemed a uniquely American privilege, a recognition of God’s sovereignty in the skies as well as on Earth. In recent years, I’ve noticed the chapels disappearing. Some major hubs have placed them outside the terminals, perhaps to accommodate the ever-growing number of Muslims staffing our airports. I find it sad and bit frustrating, so I was pleasantly surprised to discover DFW had reinstalled their chapel since my last visit years ago. In fact, they had three (I have since learned there are two more outside the terminal). With hours left until my flight, I decided to visit them all - terminals B, D and E. What I found was the opposite of pleasant. They were essentially mini-mosques, labeled as ‘interfaith’ chapels. The first ‘chapel’ had a prayer bench, at least. But it also included a lot of Islamic imagery and two large cabinets jammed with Islamic prayer rugs. No crosses. Not a single one.

I haven’t been in an airport in a long time, so I can’t vouch for the state of chapels there. But it sounds like the airport is bowing to the god of political correctness.

Or maybe they’re in the same fantasy world as the No Kings protestors. David Wolosik makes the comparison to the old TV show The West Wing.

David runs the whole tour de force, though: West Wing to hanging chads to Erica Chenoweth, who I discussed the other day.

It’s no coincidence the same people that watched The West Wing are at the No Kings protests.

It’s their fantasy world come to life.

In case you get the “continue reading” because you’re seeing this as an e-mail, well, hit that button and continue reading. But don’t forget to share, too. Share

Even worse, if you ask Sam Faddis, it’s that crowd who is winning as Tulsi Gabbard may be the next Trump administration domino to fall.

Tulsi came in with the full intention of reforming the IC. She did not care that she was breaking people’s rice bowls and threatening the status quo. She still does not care. She thinks the IC needs to be fixed and that the American people deserve better. There is good reason to agree with her.

It doesn’t sound like the CIA is doing the job right now, as Sam sees it. And he should know, since he was a spook for a good while.

We don’t seem to be getting a lot of assistance from our allies, either. My friend Justin Smith checks in with this assessment of NATO.

It is long past time for the United States of America to withdraw from the North Atlantic Treaty Organization and chart a new course of sovereign alliances rooted in mutual respect, shared Western principles, and an unyielding commitment to liberty. The events unfolding in the Strait of Hormuz in late March 2026 have laid bare what many clear-eyed Americans have suspected for decades: NATO is not an alliance of equals but a one-way protection racket that has drained American blood and treasure while fostering a continent-wide culture of dependency, entitlement, and creeping tyranny. When President Donald Trump looked the European capitals in the eye — via Truth Social and the bully pulpit of the Oval Office — and declared, “You’ll have to start learning how to fight for yourself... The U.S.A. won’t be there to help you anymore,” and followed it with the unvarnished command to “go get your own oil,” he did more than issue a tactical rebuke. He performed the final autopsy on a seventy-seven-year grift that had turned the world’s greatest republic into the unwitting financier of European adolescence. This was no tantrum; it was the overdue assertion of American primacy, the reclamation of our birthright as a sovereign people who refuse any longer to subsidize the delusions of those who lecture us on morality while hiding behind our carriers, our pilots, and our resolve.

Perhaps there’s hope on the horizon on another front though, coming from Justin’s home state of Tennessee. This is the debut of Mindy Esposito on this page, with an idea on Southern heritage.

You have kept your heritage private. You have taken the flag out of the yard because it wasn’t worth the fight. You have stayed quiet at work, at school, in public, because the cost of speaking was too high. You have watched your ancestors be called villains and your history be erased and you have swallowed it because you did not know what else to do. That ends now. This is Part Five. This is where I tell you how we win. Not how we survive. Not how we hold on. How we win.

No, we’re not redoing the War of Northern Aggression, as some down south would call it. Think of this as recognizing a legacy.

I don’t even have a dog in the fight, as my ancestors came here later, but I understand Mindy’s point. So I shared.

Shifting gears, let’s consider what Lec Zorn has to say about two basketball coaching legends who made their bones this time of year until the game passed them by.

Those consecutive national championships were a big thrill for me as I resided just about an hour from each school, and at the time college basketball was the undisputed king of the states of Indiana and Kentucky - I resided in Madison, Indiana, which is on the Kentucky border. People in Kentuckiana cared more about the NCAA men’s basketball tournament than they cared about the Super Bowl, and I’m not exaggerating.

Finally, Nancy Muldoon has a point: when did we stop being fun?

The standards in this country seem to erode a little bit more every day. Yet things continue to get more expensive. I am not sure what the answer is, but I think we should go back to having higher standards again.

There’s a related piece by Nancy I decided to toss in at the last minute because it’s in the same vein.

Based on another piece I read this week - as Nancy has become quite the prolific Substacker - she’s the same age as my younger brother. When did we get to be the “get off my lawn” generation?

Yes, I lied and made it eleven this week. I have a Monday memory already cued up for next week, so I jam packed this edition of MER.

Too long for e-mail once again as I try to include all the goodies. Regardless, all that should keep a good reader going and thinking for awhile. It’s a great way to start the week, right?

Restacking with a note that you liked what you read is good, too - particularly if the readers like common sense from the First State. Share

In the meantime, though, you can Buy Me a Coffee, since I have a page there now.