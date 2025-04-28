Had things continued on as in the past, last weekend would have brought the annual Salisbury Festival, of which a car show like this one would have been part. But the Festival was a victim of changes and is no longer held. This photo of a fine Firebird came from the 2013 rendition.

When I get to between six and eight posts (or so) I think are worth sharing, you’ll get Monday evening reading. It won’t be every week, but likely more often than not. There’s nothing wrong with link love! Once again, I culled this down from about 15-20 posts to the ones you see here, all from authors to whom I subscribe (and maybe you should too.)

Go ahead and read these pieces, then come back and see what I have to say.

Spring is a time for renewal, but in American history it often is the time wars start - or end. First let’s have

talk about our very first war, which began in an April 250 years ago.

That war had a pretty good outcome, but the one that ended 50 years ago this spring? Not so much, according to

.

Speaking of Revolutionary figures, I’m giving David a double dip because of his fine piece on Thomas Jefferson - who had an April birthday.

Now let’s go from wars to rumors of wars (to quote Jesus in Matthew 24:6) and what could be an upcoming war beginning this spring, or some other time in the near future, according to

.

This one will require a lot of humint, and perhaps that’s why it’s a good thing our deportation of illegal aliens is going so slowly? Time to make a deal.

On another front in our uncivil war against governmental tyranny, prolific Substacker

checks in with her own piece about the SWATing of conservative figures.

Someone is going to get hurt if this keeps up. It pays to know your local authorities in this case.

My final war piece is about the ongoing trade war with China and the damage it’s done domestically over the years. The good news to me is that one of my favorite columnists,

, has finally activated her moribund

Substack. I already pre-ordered

, so look for a review later this summer.

Middle of Samewhere

Okay, let’s shift focus. It’s not necessarily in honor of my last book, which also came out in April (of 2019) and was republished a year ago beginning here, but good book-related reading nonetheless.

Something tells me if you have one of those originals in good shape, you’re sitting on a small fortune.

And last, a feelgood tale from about an hour or so north of my old stomping grounds thanks to

, whose Sunday items you likely find me sharing as a restack. This gets a full link.

I happen to like “that state up north,” thank you. Once upon a time I would have lived in Michigan if not for the Toledo War - our road (known simply as County Road K in Fulton County) was called Old State Line Road over in Lucas County and we lived on the Michigan side. (See how I snuck in a quick Monday Memory?)

By the way, I always liked Firebirds more than Camaros, but give me a Javelin for good looks. Can’t find many at the car shows around here, though.

Anyway, all that should keep a good reader going and thinking for awhile. It’s a good way to start the week, right?

