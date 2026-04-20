It was a lush springtime in the Shenandoah Valley when I took this photo back in 2018. But if you go to Shadow Mountain Escape as we did, you’ll probably see this deer’s grandbabies.

When I get to between six and eight posts (or so) I think are worth sharing, you’ll get Monday evening reading. It won’t be every week, but likely more often than not. There’s nothing wrong with link love! Once again, I culled this down from the truckload of posts I get from over 100 Substacks to which I subscribe (and maybe you should too.)

Go ahead and read these pieces, then come back and see what I have to say.

Because I missed last week for a Monday memory, let me warn you: this one is locked and (really) loaded. I’m packing more into this one because I couldn’t decide between about three of them before deciding: screw the e-mail limit, you get all of them. Then I had a last-minute entry from yesterday and really blew things up.

I’m going to talk about this more at length about this “holiday” on Wednesday, but The Bearded Patriot looks at a disturbing educational trend.

And it’s not just the NEA:

Both major teachers’ unions are reportedly endorsing and helping mobilize for May Day. They’re demonstrating against ICE — at public schools, where illegal alien families send their children, which means they’re essentially using those children as political props while pretending to protect them.

It’s not too late to homeschool or at least send your crumbcruncher to private school. Maybe they’ll learn true tolerance, unlike the folks in Providence, Rhode Island, as my friend David Wolosik tells us.

But there was a good ending, thanks to a local business.

Kudos to the Karam family. They came and achieved the American dream and want a young woman who tried to do the same to be remembered. If anybody is in their neck of the woods, stop and get a bite to eat and thank them. Or drop them a line on their facebook page Opa The Phoenician or their email: Opaprovidence@gmail.

Speaking of injustices, let’s hear from another friend of mine, Justin Smith.

This is the time for SCOTUS (or Congress) to get it right. We have misinterpreted the Fourteenth Amendment for decades. “Subject to the jurisdiction thereof” seems pretty clear to me, and it does Justin, too.

The Fourteenth Amendment was never written to grant automatic citizenship to the offspring of illegal aliens, birth tourists, or temporary visa holders. Ratified in 1868 in the immediate aftermath of the Civil War, its Citizenship Clause — “All persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the State wherein they reside” — was explicitly designed to overturn Dred Scott and secure citizenship for freed slaves and their children who had generations of domicile and allegiance here. Senator Jacob Howard of Michigan, who authored the clause, stated plainly that it would “not, of course, include persons born in the United States who are foreigners, aliens, who belong to the families of ambassadors or foreign ministers.” Senator Lyman Trumbull emphasized that “subject to the jurisdiction” meant owing no allegiance to any foreign power.

Speaking of allegiance to foreign powers, recent events may relieve us of one entanglement, according to JD Rucker.

The Iran conflict has been enormously clarifying. When the United States launched military operations against Iran — alongside Israel, without consulting European allies — the reaction from NATO partners was swift and revealing. Spain closed its airspace to U.S. bombers departing from the UK and denied American forces use of Rota Naval Station and Morón Air Base for any combat, refueling, or staging missions related to the conflict. France went further: President Emmanuel Macron blocked Israeli aircraft from using French airspace to transport U.S.-made munitions intended for the war effort. These aren’t the actions of allies. These are the actions of neutral parties — or worse, passive adversaries.

The next one is a sad story of the loss of a livelihood, and all because someone wanted additional parkland.

Chris Bray went wandering upstate in California and found a place that environmental groups wanted for nothing.

Cattle ranching at Point Reyes began in the 1830s, or maybe a little earlier, and then began again under new land title in the 1850s, in the American era. People who ran the ranches on this oceanfront land about an hour north of San Francisco talked about the distant past when their great-grandparents were the stewards of the place. When you talk to the current generation, they tell you about their childhood here, thirty or forty years ago. The last ranchers are clearing out, now, and most are already gone, following a lawsuit by environmental groups that argued against grazing on public land. The people who walked away from this ranch left the keys on the counter for the National Park Service, but no one has stopped by to pick them up.

In case you get the “continue reading” because you’re seeing this as an e-mail, well, hit that button and continue reading. But don’t forget to share, too. Share

As I transition to the back half, thanks to Mindy Esposito I think I have finally found my place in life.

I am literally barely three months into what’s considered Baby Boomer, but I’ve always identified more with Generation X until I read this.

I was born Mindy Wilcoxen, in November 1960. And I am Generation Jones. A generation within a generation. (Of course it is.) You have never heard of us. Do not feel bad. Nobody has. We have been getting lumped in with people a decade older than us our entire lives and we stopped being annoyed about it sometime around 1987 because we had mortgages to pay and did not have time for an identity crisis. Generation Jones encompasses Americans born between 1954 and 1965. Cultural commentator Jonathan Pontell coined the term in 1999 and described us as practical idealists forged in the fires of social upheaval while too young to play a part. Which is a very dignified way of saying we showed up to the party right as the keg ran out and somehow made it work anyway.

That last line really about sums it up. My end of the generation has always been held down by the crush of people just a few years older.

But it’s not always easy for them, either, as Carol Seymour details.

While I like my bed, this is a circumstance where I can see this being a necessity for me. Let’s hope it doesn’t come to this.

Here’s the part nobody wants to talk about plainly: housing costs are brutal right now. Rent in most cities consumes half of a teacher’s salary. Writers rarely earn a stable income, especially early on. Remote workers are often trading job security for flexibility, which is wonderful until the lease renews. Van life slashes your biggest monthly expense to near zero. No rent. No mortgage. Campsite fees on BLM land? Free. A weekly spot at an RV park when you want a shower and laundry? Roughly $150–$250. That’s it. The math is almost embarrassing once you run it.

It’s almost embarrassing to me that I never thought about what Jack Sotallaro wrote about recently.

As a newer Christian, it didn’t dawn on me that Paul and other Biblical authors wrote letters, but someone else subdivided them for ease of reference. There’s some backlash though, as Jack notes.

There is a growing movement toward “Reader’s Bibles,” editions of Scripture that remove chapter and verse markings, presenting the text as continuous literature. Many who use them report a renewed sense of immersion, discovering patterns, themes, and connections that were previously obscured. In such formats, Scripture begins to feel less like a reference manual and more like what it truly is: a living narrative.

I may have to invest in one of those if there’s a KJV one, since that’s what our church uses. But Jack explains there’s another option as well, which came in the nick of time for my purposes since I’m already way beyond the e-mail limit.

Finally, every so often I like to find fiction in somewhat unexpected places, and this from Thomas M Gregg fit the bill.

“The Pricking of Her Thumbs” is included in my first short story collection, A Cold Day in August: Thirteen Tales of Criminality Most Foul, which is available on Amazon as a Kindle edition and a paperback edition. If you read and enjoy this story, I hope you’ll share it with family and friends, and perhaps even go on to read the other tales that comprise A Cold Day in August.

Too long for e-mail once again as I try to include all the goodies. Regardless, all that should keep a good reader going and thinking for awhile. It’s a great way to start the week, right?

Restacking with a note that you liked what you read is good, too - particularly if the readers like common sense from the First State. Share

In the meantime, though, you can Buy Me a Coffee, since I have a page there now.