, but this one was worth sharing as the state of play in the Trumpian/MAGA populist movement.

It’s quite succinct, actually:

But here’s where many conservatives, myself included, have landed: It’s not about the man. It’s about the movement. I have put everything on the line for America First, and I’ll never back down from that.

See, I’m more of a fan of what Donald Trump has done so far this term than other portions of his political philosophy. But if you consider his first term a trial-and-error practice of what could go wrong and the four-year interregnum as a time of strategizing, it makes more sense.

Now let’s get a tariff perspective from across the pond:

Whisper it quietly, but possibly, just possibly, Trump could be about to give the biggest fillip in history to global trade. He does have a case that the US has been treated badly. It has run huge trade deficits as its consumers have sucked in products from around the world, from countries that do not reciprocate. There is a chance that his aggressive approach may force other countries and trading blocs to remove their barriers, which would allow the world economy to flourish. Unfortunately, there is the other possibility, that other countries respond by imposing additional tariffs of their own, leading to a global trade war, which would be a disaster.

brings out more about the recent Hands Off protests and their Astroturf backing.

is taking things a step further in talking about why school choice matters.

But here’s the problem, and it is an epidemic in our schools. 50% of US state budgets are spent on K-12 education. There’s a complete monopoly on teacher certification. Parents are also relegated to geography in their current choice of schools, so you’re stuck with fewer choices if you live in a district that has bad schools, and there’s zero incentive for teachers to do a better job because there is no free market driving teacher performance.

The vast majority of our property taxes go to our local school district, which we do not participate in because my wife’s daughter is an adult who graduated (from a private school, the in-laws made damn sure of that) several years ago. Shouldn’t I demand accountability for my sacrifice? Well, yes, but what I really demand is that money follows the child - school choice. That will force the local school into accountability.

is free, but the ones which are usually present as good, thought-provoking ones. While the standards he cites come from 1987 (the year after I got out of college) they are just as valid - but not followed, which is the problem - today. (And I love the reason he pictures the Radio Shack ad from 1991.)

in awhile, but here he salutes a hard-working group of immigrants (who presumably came here legally.)

I haven’t hit one of these Jersey diners, but it reminds me of the people who own a couple of our favorite restaurants in the area. One with a Mexican restaurant has now come to a point where his son is helping with the business from the bottom up. The other, who owns a pizza shop with his sister, has also invested in other real estate around the town and rebuilt a building he owned that was destroyed by fire into new apartments and retail, filling in a downtown void that could have been left as a hole. I believe both are first-generation Americans with a family heritage in the business.

. He has a definitely unique take on toys that little farmer boys (and probably not a few city slickers) love.

It sort of reminds me a little bit of collecting Hess trucks. Me? I trashed my Matchbox collection playing demolition derby long ago.

of the Pirates.

The irony is that the Pirates, habitual cellar-dwellers, are hardly on national TV. But the funny thing: they have a decent fan base around here from all the transplanted Pittsburgh refugees, and with interleague play as well as streaming options, every team can be someone’s favorite team.

This piece sort of reminds me of my boyhood hero Mark Fidrych - although Skenes doesn’t talk to the ball or groom the mound like the late Bird (whose career - and life - ended much too soon) was known for.

Anyway, all that should keep a good reader going and thinking for awhile. It’s a good way to start the week, right?

