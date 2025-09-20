Michael Swartz

Michael Swartz

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Charles R. Jarvis's avatar
Charles R. Jarvis
36m

It hurts the worst when things come back around to you and smack you in the face. Still, the far left and their elected Democrat lap dogs have learned nothing from the 2024 presidential election.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Michael Swartz
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture