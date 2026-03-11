The angry Donald Trump . Maybe we need him back.

On Friday, the nation recoiled in horror from a weak jobs report, the third time in five months where employment receded thanks to adjustments to previous data.

But there were a few reasons for this, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics:

Total nonfarm payroll employment edged down by 92,000 in February, following an increase in January (+126,000). Employment in health care decreased in February, reflecting strike activity. Employment in information and federal government continued to trend down. Payroll employment changed little on net in 2025. Health care employment declined by 28,000 in February, following a large increase in January (+77,000). Offices of physicians lost 37,000 jobs in February, primarily due to strike activity. Hospitals added 12,000 jobs. Over the prior 12 months, health care had added an average of 36,000 jobs per month. Employment in information continued to trend down in February (-11,000). The industry had lost an average of 5,000 jobs per month over the prior 12 months. In February, federal government employment continued to decline (-10,000). Since reaching a peak in October 2024, federal government employment is down by 330,000, or 11.0 percent. Employment in social assistance continued its upward trend in February (+9,000), driven by individual and family services (+12,000). Transportation and warehousing employment changed little in February (-11,000). A job loss in couriers and messengers (-17,000) was partially offset by a gain in air transportation (+5,000). Employment in transportation and warehousing has declined by 157,000, or 2.4 percent, since reaching a peak in February 2025. Employment showed little change over the month in other major industries, including mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction; construction; manufacturing; wholesale trade; retail trade; financial activities; professional and business services; leisure and hospitality; and other services.

While the old mantra has been, “it’s the economy, stupid,” it seems that Trump 47.0 has focused more on foreign affairs. Some of that is understandable given external events, but the latest incursion into Iran, while necessary, has allowed the furthering of the perception that Trump has taken his eye off the economic ball. (This after the previous programs of blowing up Venezuelan speedboats and coveting Greenland.) It’s been a sticker shock to be sure as the price of gasoline has surged 50 cents a gallon in the wake of the Iranian attack and the spiraling price of oil.

But there is optimism out there as well, as evidenced by recent analysis by both Jeff Childers (Coffee & Covid) as well as my friend Justin Smith, who seems to agree wholeheartedly with the perspective as well. They see the Iran strikes as part of a grand strategy, and after ten years of dealing with Trump as a political leader, I’ve noticed that, more often than not, he seems to know what the heck he’s doing.

Unfortunately, the American people have exactly zero patience in this immediate gratification world. Today is March 11, which means we have about six months until early voting starts. Any politician will tell you that a month can be an eternity in politics, let alone six.

Yet I can already see what the Democrats would do if they take back Congress next year. They may couch it in different language, but I’ll tell you what they mean in a moment. Let’s look at what our two Congress critters who are up for re-election this year (Senator Chris Coons and Rep. Timmy Sarah McBride) have to say.

During Donald Trump’s presidency, Chris fought against the worst aspects of Trump’s agenda. He opposed Trump’s border wall, Trump’s unfunded tax breaks for the wealthy, Trump’s efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act, and many of Trump’s nominations. And Chris led the fight in the Senate to rescind Trump’s Muslim ban with the NO BAN Act.

In Congress, Sarah supports a bold agenda that benefits workers and families through policies like expanding health care access and bringing down costs, investing in an economy that benefits workers and families, reforming our criminal justice system, and more.

Now that you’ve read their platitudes, here’s the real Democrat agenda should they take back Congress:

Impeach Donald Trump. Impeach J.D. Vance. Impeach any and all Cabinet members who have done them wrong. Criminally go after ICE agents who are doing their job. Attempt to restore their money spigot, like to the Quality Learing Center, by re-funding various areas of the budget cut by Donald Trump. By that same token, shift more money to their allied political causes to create more unrest. They’ll figure out some way to make 2028 like 2020 all over again. Work against needed reforms in the election process. New Supreme Court justices? Fuhgeddabodd it. I love Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas, but it may be time for them to retire after this term so we can assure good replacements. Oh, and that filibuster rule? Gone. Republicans will kick themselves forever for not codifying the Trump agenda when they had the opportunity. (Then again, that’s why people call them the Stupid Party.) Obstruct and obfuscate, trying to run out the clock until 2028.

The Democrats may not be able to get everything they want through, since Trump still has a veto pen, but there are enough RINOs in Congress who secretly don’t like the Trump Republican Party that some of that awful legislation may still become law.

Should I think that badly of Democrats? I really shouldn’t, but the last one who at least had the common sense to know which way the political winds were blowing was the perjurer-in-chief Bill Clinton. He smartly tacked to the center once the Newt Gingrich Republicans passed the Contract with America, and both sides succeeded: Clinton was re-elected in 1996 and the GOP held the House for a dozen years. To be honest, the late 1990s were a pretty good economic ride in America, although taking their eye off the ball allowed the storm clouds of 9/11 to build up. And unlike the goodwill Ronald Reagan built up in order to carry George H.W. Bush across the finish line, Clinton couldn’t convince people to like Al Gore.

Unfortunately, we’ve never gotten that same sort of effect when a Republican is President and Democrats run Congress. In 2007-2008 we saw the housing market implode and lead to the Great Recession and in 2019-2020 came the overreaction to a bad strain of the flu where we needlessly shut down the economy again as well as made election laws way too lax. In both cases, the next thing you knew we had a Democrat trifecta and budget-busting entitlements such as Obamacare, the Green New Deal, and increased spending limits that contributed to a surge of inflation.

We have a choice to make: stay the course and work toward prosperity, or change horses just to find ourselves tossed back into the mud. Choose wisely.

