Back on Friday there were scattered protests as the Left was demanding people take the day off to protest ICE. Granted, I don’t like ice - or snow - but I celebrated the day by going to work at a productive job as usual and, after work on my half-day Friday, helping my wife take our dog to the groomer - thus, supporting a small business that stayed open during this so-called protest. We even had a nice lunch out of it, and I finished a productive day by starting this column.

It seems to me as an unbiased observer that there is plenty of evidence no reason exists to defund ICE as the Left would wish. After all, ICE operates in all 50 states plus the District of Columbia, yet the only places they seem to have problems are blue-state crapholes like Minneapolis, Chicago, or Los Angeles. It’s terrible that Renee Good and Alex Pretti lost their lives, but it’s not like ICE dragged them out into the streets and shot them - those two made the decisions which proved to be fatal. Imagine the reaction if the situation were reversed and an ICE officer died: I’m sure it would have been along the lines of “tHe faScisT gOt wHAt hE desERvEd.”

The purpose of ICE since the Donald Trump administration has been in charge of the border is simple: eject the illegal immigrants who aren’t supposed to be here, particularly those who have committed crimes and were ordered out long ago through the judicial system. The task is made much easier, as “border czar” Tom Homan noted, when, “One agent can arrest one bad guy in the safety and security of a jail, but when you … release that public safety threat, illegal alien, back in the community, we have a job to do.” In most states, that’s a large part of what ICE has been doing - walking into jails and taking custody of people who are supposed to be expelled and sending them away. Easy peasy, particularly when local jurisdictions cooperate.

In fact, there is a jurisdiction local to me who recently decided to help out law enforcement, with the enthusiastic backing of its Sheriff. After initially tabling the idea last fall due to protests by local leftist groups, Wicomico County inked a 287(g) agreement with the federal government last week. According to Wicomico County Executive Julie Giordano and reported on local station WMDT-TV:

Public safety is the foundation upon which freedom, opportunity, and prosperity are built. Without it, nothing else matters. Refusing to act does not make us compassionate. It makes us negligent. That is why I am proud to announce that my administration has committed to entering the 287(g) program — specifically, the Warrant Service Officer model.

While the Sheriff’s office will not be involved thanks to advice from activist Democrat Maryland AG Anthony Brown, the bigger worry is pending legislation from the Maryland General Assembly which will terminate existing 287(g) agreements, legislation Giordano is willing to fight in court.

Giordano said if Senate Bill 245 passes, the county is prepared to take legal action. “It has drawn interest from legal firms across the nation, and most of them have agreed to take the case pro bono,” she said. “It’s not costing the county any money, and they feel confident we have a strong constitutional case.”

A real judge would tell the state to pound sand since immigration law is federal and that ban would yield to the Supremacy Clause; alas, Maryland has a short supply of them.

On the other hand, the situation is more difficult when the local authorities are less than cooperative and the Left has whipped up their Astroturf network of misguided miscreants who, for some reason, believe the capitalist system is wrong and we should just let anyone in to support them because of our “white privilege” or something like that. I’m really having trouble wrapping my head around such a mindset as the voluntary lowering of IQ makes my brain hurt, even when I’ve surely been accused of being propagandized myself as pretty much an OG TEA Party member and “barely left of militia.”

Around here, though, it’s the AWFLs leading the intellectual descent into emotion-driven politics. It’s become a regular Saturday occurrence that a band of a few dozen protestors will line the highway in both Salisbury and Rehoboth Beach. ICE is just the latest topic they’ve complained about in a line that began with Trump’s inauguration then proceeded with Elon Musk and DOGE cuts (the “Hands Off!” phase), continued through the Army’s 250th anniversary parade (that happened to fall on Trump’s birthday), morphed into bitching about Republican gerrymandering (but no caterwauling over the previous five years as Democrats did it), then moved to the “No Kings” stage and has now landed on ICE. (I notice they’ve been quiet on the Epstein files lately, though.)

The organizational group behind these protests is the king of Astroturf, Indivisible. Last week I got wind of yet another nice Saturday they’re planning on wiling away with yet another No Kings protest. Yawn.

But I got to thinking: why should they have all the fun? Maybe it’s time to have counterprotests on March 28 from real Americans who support law enforcement, the Constitution, celebrating our 250th, and limited government. (Border security is a legitimate function of a limited government, by the way.) Something as simple as “we support ICE” is a message that needs to get out. (We don’t have to imply that the other side supports criminals, but if it floats your boat go for it.) If you want, you can also thank the President for no tax on tips or overtime, the potential lower drug prices from TrumpRx, Trump accounts for kids, and so forth. Democrats didn’t build all that.

Anyhow, let’s allow ICE to do its job, and let’s also encourage those who are here illegally to take advantage of the government’s offer to pay them to return home and allow them to come back legally. If one has been productive and kept their nose clean, they should be at the front of the line to resume their path to becoming American after a cooling-off period has passed, maybe 6-12 months. They can take whatever time is needed to get the legalities in order for those we hope will assimilate and become productive American citizens like my namesake ancestor did in the late 19th century. I’m not sure what my great-grandfather did, but my American lineage includes a produce farmer, a factory worker, a maintenance man, a homemaker and mom to six kids, a nurse, and a secretary turned customer service specialist, before they raised me.

I know there are a lot of people who are over the whole “Make America Great Again” slogan, but I suppose the question I have for them is: what’s the alternative? One thing we need to be great is people who will enforce the laws that our representative government has hashed out over the years, and immigration law is part of that job.

With all the crap they’ve been through thanks to media and miscreants (but I repeat myself) right now is a good time to show our support for ICE.

