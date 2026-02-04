Michael Swartz

TriTorch
7h

Zach Voell: "If the left hated the IRS as much as they hate ICE we could finally make some progress around here."

Liz LaSorte
5hEdited

One big difference between Renee Good and Alex Pretti and the approximate 63,000 Americans murdered by illegal immigrants since 2001 is that they provoked ICE v the 63k who were truly innocent victims.

But all we hear are the sob stories that Pretti and Good were murdered.

Where is the MSM story on all those murdered Americans? Crickets: https://open.substack.com/pub/lizlasorte/p/where-is-the-msm-story-on-angel-families?r=76q58&utm_medium=ios&shareImageVariant=overlay

And how many of the 300k lost children from the Biden administration has ICE rescued? I think it’s over half that have been saved.

We need to flood the internet with all the good things ICE is doing to get our country back.

