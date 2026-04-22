Bet me. I’m a productive member of society, so I’ll go work my half-day and spend some money.

In case you were thinking about the three-day weekend in the merry month of May, you may want to think again, slacker.

May Day will be a nationwide day of economic disruption, as we flex our collective power to demand an end to the oligarch-enabled Trump regime. The central action will be to engage in little-to-no economic action on May 1 - that means no work, no school, and no shopping.

If I were your boss and you didn’t show up on May 1, you’d be fired. There are a lot of real Americans looking for jobs, I’m sure.

If I were your teacher and you wanted to skip May 1, that would be the day I have the pop quiz worth a letter grade or two.

Real Americans: looks like May 1 is a good day to shop. And if there were a store that was closed in sympathy with this movement, it would be my job to put them out of business.

In truth, economic boycotts don’t work very well because overall demand simply shifts from one day to another. You may not go to the grocery store or fill up on Friday but you’ll have to on Saturday.

Here’s more from the Astroturf leftist grifters at Indivisible:

Coming on the heels of our historic projection of people power on No Kings Day, Indivisible is joining with May Day Strong, labor groups, and other allies to flex our economic power in a massive day of nonviolent, economic disruption on May 1. The billionaire class in this country is enabling Trump’s consolidation of power as they profit off the pillaging of our environment, the dismantling of our democracy, and the shredding of our social safety net. But on May Day, we’re putting the oligarchs on notice and reminding them -- in a language they understand -- where the real power lies in this country: with the people, not a wannabe-king. There are a number of ways you can take action, from refusing to shop, to walking out of work, to attending a demonstration. No matter how you choose to join, together we can harness our power as workers and consumers.

It seems to me that if you want to buy a big-ticket item, May 1 might be a good day to do it. The more people go through their normal life, the more insignificant this so-called progressive movement looks. Now I’ll grant that many of those who are likely to participate in this locally (the AWFLs of the area) already don’t work, so that part is a given.

But let me go back through one part of the statement above and supply a dose of reality to it.

The billionaire class in this country is enabling Trump’s consolidation of power as they profit off the pillaging of our environment, the dismantling of our democracy, and the shredding of our social safety net.

Have you ever been to a communist country to see what they do to the environment? The old Soviet bloc was notorious for pollution.

And I suppose these folks count the idea of only legal citizens voting (as well as the end to birthright citizenship) as a dismantling of democracy. I think that would strengthen our Republic that we’re trying to keep.

Finally, the shredding of our safety net began when the Left decided the nuclear family was bad. We would require a much smaller safety net if young people did things in the proper order: complete schooling, get married, get a job (even at minimum wage to start) and then have kids. (This according to the late “black by popular demand” economist Walter E. Williams.) The regressives want a “safety net” that’s in place of the family, but we see in any number of blue craphole cities just how good of a parent that government is.

So count me out for slacking on May Day. If all goes according to plan, I’ll go to work on my normal half day, get my lunch at Chick-Fil-A (you know it’s my habit), then go home and start writing my Substack pieces for the next week. There’s also the chance I may get lucky and secure an appointment for my truck to get an oil change as well, supporting a Christian local business.

It’s time for the producers to shine on May Day. Leave those slackers in the dust.

By the way, I didn’t realize it at first, but this appears on yet another Communist holiday, Earth Day. It seems like a great day to have some meat on the grill and turn that thermostat way up or down, depending on where you’re at. (We could stand the global warming we had last week.)

If you want to live like a communist, there are plenty of planes heading to China. (Cuba may not be an option anymore.)

Restacking with a note that you liked what you read is good, too - particularly if the readers like common sense from the First State. Share

In the meantime, though, you can Buy Me a Coffee, since I have a page there.