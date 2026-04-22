Michael Swartz

Michael Swartz

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
rpmschevy's avatar
rpmschevy
20h

Nailed it at the end. Just amazing how they speak about the “evils” of capitalism while ignoring all their privileges. The hypocrisy. Talking about environment while using electricity like it’s free to produce, spend large sums at a place like Whole Foods, use TP to wipe their heinies as it is available by magic. And yet never actually going to China or second world (Brazil and Ukraine) or 3rd world countries. I’ve seen in China the entire family working at their home to earn money. The youngest scrapping rust off the old heavy equipment. Slightly older higher task. Mom with baby separating wires off. Dad doing the hard work. Or in Ukraine where the road crew fixing a pothole and the elderly woman using a straw broom to clean the dust and dirt for income to supplement SS. Or country folks coming in to the Metro station to sell their eggs or milk or produce. Subsistence living in “second world” countries.

Reply
Share
David Wolosik's avatar
David Wolosik
19hEdited

Great post Michael. Without capitalism these idiots wouldn't even be able to print their posters! The only way we're going to shut this insurrection down is by going after the money funding it domestic AND foreign and into the intricacies of how it operates like the actual hate group Southern Poverty Law Center is being dismantled.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Michael Swartz · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture