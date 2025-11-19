A typical Indivisible rally - AWFLs and enablers. Since I didn’t go to a nearby rally, I’ll allocate this. Photo by Bradley Andrews on Unsplash

Perhaps we have moved to the part of the “resistance” where they get past the rallies and demand direct action.

While those on the Left were pleased with the (mostly expected) election results earlier this month, they weren’t as thrilled with how the #SchumerShutdown came to an end.

From Ezra Levin, D.C. insider and head of Astroturf at Indivisible (No blockquote thanks to the bullet points):

If you haven’t seen, Senate Democrats surrendered. What I am about to write may sound calm and collected, but know that I am channeling my searing hot incandescent rage in an effort to explain what went down, and what it requires of all of us next.

1. This was a surrender.

We didn’t just get a “bad deal” -- we got essentially nothing. The original Dem demands were threefold:

Permanent extension of the ACA subsidies

Medicaid funding restored

No more blank checks for the regime (rescission/impoundment restrictions)

Democrats dropped the Medicaid funding demands immediately after making them. They then stopped talking about rescission and impoundment. They dropped from “permanent” to “multi-year” to, finally, “one year” of ACA subsidies this week. A one-year extension -- Schumer’s offer on Friday -- is actually the same demand as front-line Republican House members scared about reelection. But they couldn’t even hold the line there -- they surrendered without even getting that.

You’ll get nothing and like it, uttered in one’s best Judge Smails voice.

Unfortunately for Indivisible and their far-Left allies, and try as they might to influence opinion via the mainstream media, their chasing small, so-called oppressed groups and support of the 20 side of 80/20 issues finally caught up to them. Once people were set hip to the facts that the ACA subsidies went to people up to and including 400 percent of poverty level (i.e. the upper middle class) and were truly a multi-billion dollar giveaway to insurance companies as President Trump noted, their support collapsed. (By the way, I do remember that GOP offer of a one-year extension, but the Democrats scoffed because they demanded a permanent payout to their insurance company backers.)

Perhaps the die was cast when the planned November 5 rallies in Washington, D.C. fizzled out. (The fact that they closed all these streets yet never made the news tells me so.) Maybe Refuse Fascism refused to rally for a lost cause?

Yes, they did manage to flip Virginia’s governorship and other statewide offices and pick up a batch of seats in their House of Delegates, but that was really to be expected since most of NoVa is now government workers and their toadies who were riled up from the shutdown. Virginia is a lot like Maryland and Delaware: large swaths of rural area controlled politically by one or two areas heavily populated with AWFLs* and others who don’t know better. If the state’s respective Senates were an equal number of members per county like the federal model as they used to be before Reynolds v. Sims (at least in Maryland and Delaware) they would be the stumbling block needed to thwart uber-leftist policies.

Since the Left can’t get traction on their pet issues, their next shiny distraction is the Epstein files, which they are promoting for all their worth because they see how the subject divides the Right. (My take: if they were anything more than a nothingburger as far as President Trump is concerned, we would have had the leaks long ago because they would have put him in prison over that. But if half of government is in them; well, we need some new blood anyway.) They can’t win on any other issue right now, at least not with their tired old useless remedies: more government spending, carveouts for favored special interests, and forced wealth redistribution isn’t helping with grocery prices, energy costs, or the rest of the economy.

And once the New York City regime of mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani begins to fail and the productive people bail from the city, it will lead to more wailing and gnashing of teeth from the Left. He already won’t get his free busses, because the state won’t subsidize them. (Message for those conservative activists who wish to leave NYC: we can use you in Delaware. At least those particular come-heres won’t screw up the state for the rest of us like your previous escapees have been doing.)

Sure, there may be a few more protests, but those are just for AWFLs and non-productive people for whom big government is their sugar daddy. Otherwise, it’s going to be an interesting few months as we ramp up to midterm elections. If we’re lucky, the Left has already shot its wad over relatively meaningless off-year elections and those of us on the side of liberty can solidify a majority in Congress and the several states who will work to rightsize government at all levels.

Restacking with a note that you liked what you read is good, too - particularly if the readers like common sense from the First State. Share

In the meantime, though, you can Buy Me a Coffee, since I have a page there now.

*Most readers know the acronym by now, but if not: an AWFL is an Affluent White Female Liberal. The gray-haired lady foreground right in the top protest picture is a perfect example, presumably dragging along her whipped beta-male husband hiding behind the sign with the placard on his hat.