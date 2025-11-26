One of the images I use as an icon here. I took this photo on a frosty November morning in 2022 on my way to work after I’d seen the tractor there for a few days.

Back in June I celebrated my Substack’s third anniversary by talking about how my peers were doing. Now that I have six months’ worth of data to look at, a rising tide does seem to be lifting all the boats.

On my laptop is a document that will likely soon become a spreadsheet where I'm tracking the subscriber numbers of all those I subscribe to, which is (by my count) 79 Substacks, ranging in subscriber numbers from 19 to nearly 250,000

with

There is a lean to the Right among those I subscribe to, but the Left has a small number as well just to keep things honest. Good writing knows no political bounds.

The Honest Broker

While there are a couple who don’t reveal their subscriber numbers, of all the Substacks I subscribe to there were only three that had a decline in subscribers, and they tend to post infrequently. This means that well over 90% either improved their numbers or stayed roughly the same - Substack rounds off to the 100 subscribers over 1,000 and the 1,000 subscribers over 10,000, so there could be a minor decrease.

It's also worth pointing out that 19 of those I subscribe to return the favor, while another 9 follow me (which is almost as good because they see my Notes.) Most of those who subscribe here are in my ballpark as far as their numbers go, but I do have

as a subscriber and she's over 50,000 strong. (She's one of those I have a paid subscription with.)

In that six-month period, my subscriber numbers grew 11%, which isn’t bad. All of those have come here, because my numbers at my sister site The Knothole are exactly the same. (If I counted it, that would be my smallest peer site - then again, I only post there once a week, mainly on the esoteric subject of my adopted hometown baseball team, the Delmarva Shorebirds. So I may never have more than a handful of subscribers there, and that’s all right.) By my count, my percentage of growth was higher than 34 of my peers and lower than 23. It just doesn’t seem like all that much in absolute numbers, but it is now over 300 - not bad for a guy whose focus is on slower lower Delaware, a state that holds less than 1/3 of 1 percent of the nation’s population.

As it so happens, this was also the time of year I took stock of my old website, which would have celebrated its 20th anniversary this coming Monday. I maintain the domain name and the site is still around but it’s been inactive for the last three years as I shifted focus to this Substack. (In theory I could redefine my domain name here to that site, but there are reasons I don’t.)

The best thing about moving here is that I have a better idea about how many people have read my work. Back in the day I used to count on my SiteMeter, but that would only break down hits by day and wouldn’t really tell me where they were going. Now I just go to my dashboard and it tells me just how many have read a particular post. At the end of the year I’ll reveal my top posts for 2025.

Since today IS the day before Thanksgiving, I’m wishing my readers a very happy one filled with faith, family, and food. On Saturday I have a special announcement.

