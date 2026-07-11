Since I really didn’t have or couldn’t find a thematic photo, this one of the Pocomoke River will have to do. Very placid on this November day.

It’s a rare day when I get a piece of mail addressed to me at work, and when I do it’s generally either from a salesman who happened to snag my business card on a visit or a company we deal with, like my semi-annual copy of the Simpson catalog I frequently refer to for specifying joist hangers and the like.

So I’ve been hanging on to this one for awhile, since the letter in question was postmarked June 2. But because I just talked about the Seventeenth Amendment the other day and was planning to get more hot and heavy into local Delaware politics as our filing deadline is approaching, and as I compile the 2025-26 Delaware Accountability Project from the recently-completed 153rd session of our General Assembly, I figured now was a perfect time to slot this particular post in.

It was one of those back-of-the-mind things I thought I could breathe some interest into given the right time and situation, and, lo and behold, its time has arrived.

The letter came from an address in Wooster, Ohio, and held a pamphlet with a sticky note attached that managed to tie two of my paying jobs together:

Michael, Please consider these amendments, especially the one for debt limitation. Your Patriot Post article was very true. Mark Guyer

Since I write each week for The Patriot Post, I had to scratch my head about what he was referring to, but I realized by the date of the letter he was referring to an article I posted in May regarding the federal deficit, which I linked to in his blockquote. Now there’s a little bio about me on The Patriot Post’s website, but it’s more likely that Mark put two and two together since I also have a LinkedIn profile that I generally ignore since I’m not looking for a job. That’s why the mail came to my work and not my home address.

Regardless, the information Mark sent to me was related to his idea for “Four Amendments for America.” I don’t know that Mark is otherwise familiar with my work via this Substack, but just the other day I reminded people of the amendments I myself would add to the Constitution if I were in charge of it. Those ideas are ones I have had for years, as I think my initial post on the Constitutional amendment subject was one of the first I did during my monoblogue days.

Without going into all the details, as it’s a trifold pamphlet that fits on a regular 8 1/2 x 11 piece of paper (both sides) the four amendments Mark would propose deal with federal spending, separate proposals for term limits for both Congress and the judiciary, and presidential power.

Federal spending: except for military spending in the case of a conflict authorized by Congress, the budget would not be allowed to increase more than 1% a year, and it would take effect seven years after ratification.

Congressional term limits: Twelve years total, maximum, with the time limit beginning upon ratification. Time served prior would not count against the limit. It’s similar to my Amendment XXXI except I count each chamber separately and his runs cumulative.

Judicial term limits: Eliminates the Article II, Section 2 provision about selecting judges and instead proposes a joint committee of Congress for judicial appointments, which would be for a term of eight years with one reappointment - unless they were selected to a nine-year term on the Supreme Court, which would be added to the lifetime limit. No judge could be appointed after the age of 70.

Presidential power: Repeals the portion of Article I, Section 7 mandating a 2/3 majority of each house of Congress to override a Presidential veto and changes it to a simple majority of each chamber.

These are ideas for the hopper, although I really don’t agree with three of the four. I would like a balanced budget, for example, but the problem with that approach is that spending won’t be kept in check so revenue would be forced to increase. I would prefer that occur after we adopt a consumption-based tax, and a necessary portion of that change would be the repeal of the Sixteenth Amendment.

I’ve already discussed the Congressional term limits, but I can’t favor judicial term limits. Granted, I don’t like the fact that a Justice like Katanji Brown Jackson will likely be on the bench for another 20-25 years (she’s 55 years old) but we still have Clarence Thomas with his wise jurisprudence 35 years after his initial appointment, 26 years longer than Mark would allow. My bigger concern is court stacking; perhaps a better Constitutional amendment would be that of permanently setting the number of Justices at 9.

And finally, overriding a veto should be difficult. A majority would be way too easy and strip the President of almost all his or her power when there was a closely divided Congress. The Founders were wise to make it a 2/3 majority.

Since I don’t know what Mark’s political persuasion is (granted, he reads The Patriot Post, but that doesn’t necessarily mean he’s conservative) I’m thinking he’s in the crowd that may have been a strong Republican before Donald Trump came along but couldn’t stand him. I think this explains some of Mark’s checks on presidential power.

So if you know a Mark Guyer of Wooster, Ohio, let him know I received his fan mail and gave his ideas a hearing on my Substack.

Restacking with a note that you liked what you read is good, too - particularly if the readers like common sense from the First State. Share

In the meantime, though, you can Buy Me a Coffee, since I have a page there.