If my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ can’t get the point across, who am I?

I was born in the midst of a technology leap, as satellite broadcasting made it possible to watch live events (such as the Tokyo Olympics) half a world away. But that’s peanuts compared to the state we have moved into today, as I type this missive on a computer wirelessly connected to the World Wide Web. It’s nothing now for me to be read in Tokyo moments after my piece goes live or, for that matter, any other place connected to the internet.

Yet the massive amount of information we have at our fingertips has become both a blessing and a curse. I imagine myself at the age of 10 now with my nose in a screen instead of hanging around at the local park. (Of course, few people hang out at the local park now unless there’s an organized event like a ballgame.) Instead of being skinny as a rail and a nice shade of golden-brown - enough to make me look tow-headed with my light blonde hair back then - I’m probably flabby and overweight as the “garbage pail” of the family who likes those leftovers. Let’s face it: I couldn’t imagine being a child now.

And we may be at the verge of yet another technology leap, yet another such huge jump in my lifetime after the enhanced communications of satellite, the ubiquitous use of computers in everyday life down to a personal level (such as my laptop), the onset of wireless communications such as cellular phones, the rise of the internet, and now artificial intelligence. And it’s far beyond the rudimentary AI I encounter writing that suggests my next word (spelled properly) and allows me to tab it instead of typing it out.

There has been an era in the recent past where we adopted an intellectual specialization, as a person became more and more smart about less and less. I’m a good example of that: my work has allowed me to be an expert at CAD drafting and the various building codes, but I’d be the first to say I was relatively clueless about the process by which the local farmers take care of all the chickens we have. (I see the trucks pull out with the finished product, that’s all.) Someone who does that, though, would likely be clueless about what I do as well as how to work at a nail salon, and so on and so forth. (Although that may not necessarily be true - one local nail salon owner I know also owns a chicken farm.)

On the other hand, our ancestors had to know a little about a lot in order to survive. And it wasn’t that they were illiterate, either: in some areas of the fledgling American nation, literacy was as high as 95%. On the whole, more Americans back then were literate than not, particularly in the New England area and in more urban settings. But even if they weren’t book smart, our ancestors knew enough to grow crops, hunt for food, and often adopt a trade. It was an agrarian lifestyle short on frills and fraught with danger, but obviously our ancestors survived and made life better as they went. They controlled what they could and adapted to the rest.

In that vein, I’ve seen a lot of reaction to AI over the last few months, from people who are convinced it will bring the mark of the beast and be our doom to others who see a future where man and machine merge into a superbeing. Of course, our federal government wants its mitts into it as well - that goes without saying.

To be quite honest, if we’re through, I’m on the back side of life anyway so I have no regrets over how I’ve lived and if it goes the other way, I’m already partway there since my knees are both artificial. Come to think of it, the merger of man and machine would eventually be doomed to fail (at least in a humanoid form) because machines wear out just like bodies do. Even the implants Elon Musk has experimented with won’t last forever.

It seems to me, though, that where we’ve lost the plot in my lifetime is in the realm of interpersonal relationships. (And I’m guilty of it too.) Granted, in every era we have had those who prefer to keep to themselves and not be social, but back in the day most people were forced to deal with others in their daily lives. More often, though, we went out of our way to be social: men joined the bowling league (like my dad) or the local Moose lodge and women gossiped over the backyard fence. My mom was in a bunco group for awhile, so she would go to someone’s house every week to roll those dice (when she wasn’t the hostess.) That was back when my mom was a stay-at-home one, when she went to work, she replaced some of the local neighbor socialization with the plight of her co-workers.

Most recently, though, thanks in part to the COVID scamdemic, where we became a society that was masked up and socially distanced, it became possible to live life without ever seeing a live human. Thanks to government edict, many of us were trapped in our dwellings with Amazon and Doordash leaving things at your door. I remember going to church in our car, watching the stage from the parking lot and tuning our car radio to the frequency our pastor was broadcasting in like you would at a drive-in movie. At the time, though, we were just happy to get out after the enforced separation.

In a way, that induced social distancing has paved the way for the adoption of AI, which we can get at our fingertips without any human interaction. (For some it’s completely taken the place of said interaction.) But is that really a way to live?

Now that I’ve been circling around the airport for a bit, it’s time to land this sucker. Perhaps it’s been this journey I’m on, but it seems to me that AI is going to do what it’s going to do, and I can’t stop it - so why worry about it? It’s no worse than the surveillance we’ve endured from the government since 9/11 or the rise of the administrative state. I’ve not allowed myself to get too hung up in those despite my hardening opposition to same, so why start now?

But I do think it’s time to get back in control of my life, and now that my health is improving, I’m in a better position to do so. It won’t really affect what I do here, but what it will affect is the time suck of social media and endless scrolling - which, given the vast amount of time I’ve been sitting around lately, became more of a part of life than I wanted it to be. (Meanwhile, I’ve had a bit of writer’s block for my book, so it’s been on the shelf because I can’t summon the focus for it.) I may not have power over AI or an overarching government, but I can clean out the disaster my garage has become over the last few months or make my back porch a little nicer to sit in and enjoy watching the corn grow.

For all its benefits, AI can’t do my physical labor or wave at my neighbors as I go by. So, if AI isn’t making my life easier or more enjoyable, what use do I have for it?

Restacking with a note that you liked what you read is good, too - particularly if the readers like common sense from the First State. Share

In the meantime, though, you can Buy Me a Coffee, since I have a page there.