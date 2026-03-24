My representative from District 40, House Minority Leader Tim Dukes . Wanna bet he runs unopposed once again?

In this article, I’m going to go through the last 20 of Delaware’s 41 House Districts with some basic information: the incumbent, those who have filed to run, and the composition of the electorate (which is what I gleaned for a couple weeks ago.) In case you missed it, here are House Districts 1-21; meanwhile, the full Senate is here.)

House District 22

Where: New Castle County (Hockessin)

Incumbent: Michael F. Smith (Republican elected 2018)

Who has filed: No filings yet.

Voter composition 2022: 40% D, 32% R, 28% other (Leans DI)

Voter composition 2026: 38% D, 33% other, 29% R (Leans DI)

Rundown: If you look at a red/blue district map, this is that tiny scrap of red right along the PA border. Smith gets enough crossover votes to win what has to be a fairly vulnerable district for the GOP.

House District 23

Where: New Castle County (Newark north to PA line)

Incumbent: Mara Gorman (Democrat - not running, seeking District 8 Senate seat)

Who has filed: Luann D’Agostino (Democrat), Dan Seador (Democrat).

Voter composition 2022: 45% D, 28% other, 27% R (Solid D)

Voter composition 2026: 42% D, 34% other, 24% R (Leans DI)

Rundown: Because there’s a battle on the Democrat side, it would be nice to get a Republican in there to make it interesting. But it’s an uphill district.

House District 24

Where: New Castle County (east section of Newark)

Incumbent: Ed Osienski (Democrat elected 2010, Majority Whip)

Who has filed: Ed Osienski (Democrat).

Voter composition 2022: 53% D, 27% other, 20% R (Solid D)

Voter composition 2026: 46% D, 36% other, 18% R (Leans DI)

Rundown: This would be a tough draw of a district where a missionary is in order. Makes me wonder if there’s new Democrat blood out there, though.

House District 25

Where: New Castle County (Newark/University of Delaware)

Incumbent: Cyndie Romer (Democrat elected 2022)

Who has filed: No filings yet.

Voter composition 2022: 50% D, 28% other, 22% R (Solid D)

Voter composition 2026: 44% D, 36% other, 20% D (Leans DI)

Rundown: This would be a good race for whoever runs the U of D College Republicans to try as far as getting their feet wet politically - if Republicans are allowed on campus, that is.

House District 26

Where: New Castle County (Glasgow area)

Incumbent: Medinah Wilson-Anton (Democrat elected 2020)

Who has filed: No filings yet.

Voter composition 2022: 59% D, 25% other, 16% R (Solid D)

Voter composition 2026: 52% D, 34% other, 14% R (Solid D)

Rundown: A missionary district for the GOP.

House District 27

Where: New Castle County (Glasgow/Summit Bridge)

Incumbent: Eric Morrison (Democrat elected 2020)

Who has filed: No filings yet.

Voter composition 2022: 47% D, 27% R, 26% other (Solid D)

Voter composition 2026: 42% D, 34% other, 24% R (Leans DI)

Rundown: This would be an interesting race, taking on a drag queen. The district is trending the right way and sometimes I wonder if people are getting tired of Morrison’s attitude, as he’s very active on social media.

House District 28

Where: Kent County (Smyrna/Bombay Hook)

Incumbent: William Carson (Democrat elected in 2007 special election)

Who has filed: No filings yet.

Voter composition 2022: 50% D, 26% other, 24% R (Solid D)

Voter composition 2026: 43% D, 36% other, 21% R (Leans DI)

Rundown: This could get a push from the left and a push from the right. Carson is one of the more centrist Democrats. And I’m glad to be finally out of NCC - see what we are up against?

House District 29

Where: Kent County (Cheswold)

Incumbent: William Bush (Democrat elected 2018)

Who has filed: No filings yet.

Voter composition 2022: 48% D, 27% R, 25% other (Solid D)

Voter composition 2026: 43% D, 33% other, 24% R (Leans DI)

Rundown: Very similar to District 28 next door, as Bush is also more of a centrist.

House District 30

Where: Kent County (Felton, Farmington, Harrington)

Incumbent: Shannon Morris (Republican elected 2018)

Who has filed: No filings yet.

Voter composition 2022: 41% R, 31% D, 28% other (Leans R)

Voter composition 2026: 38% R, 36% other, 26% D (Tossup RI)

Rundown: A changing district that might attract a Democrat challenger this time.

House District 31

Where: Kent County (west side Dover)

Incumbent: Sean Lynn (Democrat elected 2014)

Who has filed: No filings yet.

Voter composition 2022: 56% D, 24% other, 20% R (Solid D)

Voter composition 2026: 48% D, 36% other, 16% R (Democrat)

Rundown: While the district has shifted a bit, this Republican would likely be a missionary - although a minority could make some inroads here.

House District 32

Where: Kent County (Dover AFB)

Incumbent: Kerri Evelyn Harris (Democrat elected 2022)

Who has filed: No filings yet.

Voter composition 2022: 50% D, 27% other, 23% R (Solid D)

Voter composition 2026: 41% D, 40% other, 19% R (Tossup DI)

Rundown: This is the only district in Delaware where “other” has 40% of the vote, which makes it an intriguing possibility for a Republican. Surprised it’s not more GOP given the Air Force base, but that may be why there are so many “others.”

House District 33

Where: Kent County (Frederica, Magnolia, Milford)

Incumbent: Charles Postles (Republican, not seeking re-election)

Who has filed: Matt Bucher (Republican), Morgan Hudson (Republican), Joshua Pennington (Democrat).

Voter composition 2022: 37% R, 35% D, 28% other (Tossup RD)

Voter composition 2026: 36% other, 33% R, 31% D (Tossup IR)

Rundown: This will be one of the most-watched races in the state given the electorate and open seat. It’s one the GOP needs to hold.

House District 34

Where: Kent County (Camden Wyoming, Woodside, Viola)

Incumbent: Lyndon Yearick (Republican elected 2014)

Who has filed: Lyndon Yearick (Republican).

Voter composition 2022: 41% D, 32% R, 27% other (Leans D)

Voter composition 2026: 37% other, 36% D, 27% R (Tossup ID)

Rundown: Yearick has managed to make a career out of winning a tough district. He must have a lot of the “other” support, but don’t be shocked if they don’t find a female Democrat challenger.

House District 35

Where: Sussex County (Greenwood, Bridgeville)

Incumbent: Jesse Vanderwende (Republican elected 2018)

Who has filed: No filings yet.

Voter composition 2022: 41% R, 35% D, 24% other (Leans R)

Voter composition 2026: 38% R, 33% other, 29% D (Leans RI)

Rundown: A solidly rural Republican district with great ice cream.

House District 36

Where: Sussex County (Milford, Ellendale)

Incumbent: Bryan Shupe (Republican elected 2018)

Who has filed: No filings yet.

Voter composition 2022: 37% R, 36% D, 27% other (Tossup RD)

Voter composition 2026: 34% other, 34% R, 32% D (Tossup IR)

Rundown: Shupe barely got out of his primary last time with a challenge from the Right but managed to defeat a young Latino Democrat in the General. Someone will be knocking on his door again, which is why Shupe aggressively uses social media.

House District 37

Where: Sussex County (Georgetown)

Incumbent: Valerie Jones Giltner (Republican elected in 2023 special election)

Who has filed: Valerie Jones Giltner (Republican).

Voter composition 2022: 39% R, 36% D, 25% other (Tossup RD)

Voter composition 2026: 35% R, 34% other, 31% D (Tossup RI)

Rundown: One of the most balanced districts in the state. Will almost certainly draw a Democrat into the race.

House District 38

Where: Sussex County (Millville, Ocean View, Bethany Beach, South Bethany, Fenwick Island)

Incumbent: Ronald Gray (Republican first elected 2012)

Who has filed: Maureen Madden (Democrat).

Voter composition 2022: 46% R, 31% D, 23% other (Solid R)

Voter composition 2026: 43% R, 30% other, 27% D (Republican)

Rundown: This is the most Republican district in Delaware, but don’t sleep on it. The fact a Democrat filed early means they think they have a chance, just like some Republicans win in Democrat-leaning districts. And this is a fast-growing area, with the highest number of voters in the state.

House District 39

Where: Sussex County (Seaford, Blades)

Incumbent: Danny Short (Republican first elected 2006)

Who has filed: No filings yet.

Voter composition 2022: 39% R, 37% D, 24% other (Tossup RD)

Voter composition 2026: 35% other, 35% R, 30% D (Tossup IR)

Rundown: This is another very split district. Danny had a challenger last time so I would suspect he will again.

House District 40

Where: Sussex County (Laurel, Delmar, Trap Pond)

Incumbent: Tim Dukes (Republican first elected 2012, Minority Leader)

Who has filed: No filings yet.

Voter composition 2022: 44% R, 32% D, 24% other (Republican)

Voter composition 2026: 41% R, 34% other, 25% D (Leans RI)

Rundown: I don’t think they’ve ever run against the Minority Leader in the three previous elections we’ve lived here. It’s about as close as you can get in Delaware to a Democrat missionary district.

House District 41

Where: Sussex County (Millsboro, Frankford, Dagsboro, Selbyville, Gumboro)

Incumbent: Richard Collins (Republican, not running for re-election)

Who has filed: Douglas Conaway (Republican), Jacki Slonin (Republican), Ryan Stuckey (Democrat).

Voter composition 2022: 44% R, 33% D, 23% other (Republican)

Voter composition 2026: 40% R, 32% other, 28% D (Leans RI)

Rundown: It will be difficult to replace Collins, who has been my Legislator of the Year for eight years running. Even though he hasn’t filed, news reports indicate former Rep. John Atkins entered the race, too, as a Republican.

Next week I’m going to begin looking at statewide races, which at least promises a much shorter format.

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