The only Sussex County Republican I’ll profile in this part, Rep. Jeff Hilovsky represents the relocated District 4, which shifted downstate after the 2020 census. Hilovsky won election in 2022 but chose not to run for a third term.

In this article, I’m going to go through the first 21 of Delaware’s 41 House Districts with some basic information: the incumbent, those who have filed to run, and the composition of the electorate (which is what I gleaned for a couple weeks ago.) Next week I’ll do House Districts 22-41; meanwhile, the updated full Senate is here.)

House District 1

Where: New Castle County (Wilmington)

Incumbent: Nnamdi Chukwuocha (Democrat elected 2018)

Who has filed: Nnamdi Chukwocka (Democrat), Shane’ Nicole Darby (Democrat).

Voter composition 2022: 76% D, 16% other, 8% R (Solid D)

Voter composition 2026: 66% D, 28% other, 6% R (Solid D)

Rundown: Like I said for several Senate districts last week, this is an old-line traditional D urban district where the GOP just needs to put up a “missionary” - someone who understands they have no prayer of winning but can spread the gospel of freedom and limited government regardless for future races. Having a primary fight could have made it interesting, too. But no Republican applied nor did a third party member (so far.)

House District 2

Where: New Castle County (Wilmington)

Incumbent: Stephanie Bolden (Democrat elected 2010)

Who has filed: Stephanie Bolden (Democrat), Michelle Booker (Democrat).

Voter composition 2022: 72% D, 19% other, 9% R (Solid D)

Voter composition 2026: 61% D, 32% other, 7% R (Solid D)

Rundown: Bolden filed early and no GOP missionary threw a hat into the ring. But Booker is running from her left, if that’s even possible.

House District 3

Where: New Castle County (Wilmington/Elsmere)

Incumbent: Josue Ortega (Democrat elected 2024)

Who has filed: Shawn Dottery (Republican), Dexter “Dizzy” Bland (IPoD), Branden Fletcher-Dominguez (Democrat), LaDonna Graham (Democrat), Yolanda McCoy (Democrat), Josue Ortega (Democrat).

Voter composition 2022: 72% D, 19% other, 9% R (Solid D)

Voter composition 2026: 59% D, 33% other, 8% R (Solid D)

Rundown: This would be the time to try and upset an incumbent running for their first re-election, so three Democrats are trying along with a Republican and our first member of the Independent Party of Delaware to run. It would be an opportunity to get IPoD on the map, with double-digits a victory for them.

House District 4

Where: Sussex County (Long Neck)

Incumbent: Jeff Hilovsky (Republican elected 2022, not running for re-election.)

Who has filed: Dan Zitofsky (Republican), Gregg Lindner (Democrat).

Voter composition 2022: 40% R, 35% D, 25% other (Leans R)

Voter composition 2026: 36% R, 33% other, 31% D (Tossup RI)

Rundown: The trend of the district may be why Lindner took another bite of the apple, but instead of the incumbent he’s taking on a new candidate. This district used to be in New Castle County until its relocation after the 2020 census.

House District 5

Where: New Castle County (Bear area)

Incumbent: Kendra Johnson (Democrat elected 2018)

Who has filed: Kendra Johnson (Democrat).

Voter composition 2022: 68% D, 20% other, 12% R (Solid D)

Voter composition 2026: 59% D, 30% other, 11% R (Solid D)

Rundown: A missionary district for the GOP, but none showed.

House District 6

Where: New Castle County (Edgemoor)

Incumbent: Debra Heffernan (Democrat elected 2010, not running for re-election.)

Who has filed: Rachel “Rae” Krantz (Democrat), Ed Mulvihill (Democrat), Ralf Santana (Democrat).

Voter composition 2022: 50% D, 25% other, 25% R (Solid D)

Voter composition 2026: 46% D, 32% other, 22% R (Democrat)

Rundown: Another missionary district for the GOP where none ran, so the primary will decide unless a third-party entrant jumps in.

House District 7

Where: New Castle County (Claymont)

Incumbent: Larry Lambert (Democrat elected 2020)

Who has filed: Larry Lambert (Democrat).

Voter composition 2022: 56% D, 23% other, 21% R (Solid D)

Voter composition 2026: 48% D, 33% other, 19% R (Solid D)

Rundown: The district is edging out of Solid D but not in time for this election.

House District 8

Where: New Castle County (Middletown area)

Incumbent: Sherae’a Moore (Democrat elected 2020)

Who has filed: Watara Heath (Republican), Gary Taylor (Republican), Lissa Brutus (Democrat), Sherae’a Moore (Democrat), Matt Powell (Democrat).

Voter composition 2022: 51% D, 25% other, 24% R (Solid D)

Voter composition 2026: 45% D, 34% other, 21% R (Democrat)

Rundown: Taylor looks like a solid first-time candidate but also got a primary challenger at the last minute. Either of them have an uphill battle in this district, but the incumbent has her own problems with a primary challenge. It’s a rare district with two primaries - I’m just waiting on the third-party person to muck it up some more.

House District 9

Where: New Castle County (Odessa, Townsend, Port Penn)

Incumbent: Kevin Hensley (Republican elected 2014, not running for re-election)

Who has filed: Jamar Money (Republican), Ayanna Khan-Flowers (Democrat), Gemma Lowery (Democrat), Michelle Wall (Democrat).

Voter composition 2022: 47% D, 28% R, 25% other (Solid D)

Voter composition 2026: 43% D, 32% other, 25% R (Democrat)

Rundown: Hensley was the miracle Republican given the district. I may have complained about Kevin’s voting record but even 40% right is better than the 0% correct I usually get from a Democrat. It will be a challenge to hold the seat this time, but perhaps Money will be the candidate Republicans can bank on to hold what is perhaps the most vital seat in Delaware. A loss here would mean District 20 below has to flip to keep the Democrats from total control with a 2/3 majority in both House and Senate.

House District 10

Where: New Castle County (Talleyville)

Incumbent: Melanie Ross Levin (Democrat elected 2024)

Who has filed: Melanie Ross Levin (Democrat).

Voter composition 2022: 45% D, 30% R, 25% other (Solid D)

Voter composition 2026: 41% D, 32% other, 27% R (Leans DI)

Rundown: Levin is a vulnerable incumbent in her first re-election but managed not to draw a Republican opponent.

House District 11

Where: New Castle/Kent counties (Townsend/Kenton/Marydel)

Incumbent: Jeff Spiegelman (Republican first elected 2012)

Who has filed: Jeff Spiegelman (Republican).

Voter composition 2022: 36% D, 36% R, 28% other (Tossup DR)

Voter composition 2026: 36% other, 34% R, 30% D (Tossup IR)

Rundown: Perhaps the most balanced district in Delaware, so I was shocked the Democrats didn’t throw anyone out there.

House District 12

Where: New Castle County (Greenville)

Incumbent: Krista Griffith (Democrat elected 2018)

Who has filed: Steve Pickering (Republican), Rob Bahnsen (Democrat), Krista Griffith (Democrat).

Voter composition 2022: 44% D, 31% R, 25% other (Democrat)

Voter composition 2026: 43% D, 30% other, 27% R (Democrat)

Rundown: Griffith is getting a challenger from her left, which I thought was almost impossible in Delaware. Good spot for a Republican to jump in, so thankfully one did.

House District 13

Where: New Castle County (west of Wilmington)

Incumbent: DeShanna Neal (Democrat elected 2022)

Who has filed: DeShanna Neal (Democrat).

Voter composition 2022: 54% D, 27% other, 19% R (Solid D)

Voter composition 2026: 47% D, 36% other, 17% R (Democrat)

Rundown: What is it about District number 13? The Senator is a black LGBT member and the Representative is black and non-binary (going by “they”) with a transitioning child. It definitely needs a missionary to bring back a little sanity but won’t get one this time around.

House District 14

Where: Sussex County (Cape Henlopen, Rehoboth Beach)

Incumbent: Claire Snyder-Hall (Democrat elected 2024)

Who has filed: Mike Simpler (Republican), Claire Snyder-Hall (Democrat).

Voter composition 2022: 44% D, 32% R, 24% other (Democrat)

Voter composition 2026: 41% D, 30% other, 29% R (Democrat)

Rundown: For many years this was the home district of former House Speaker Pete Schwartzkopf, but the centrist retired last time and this activist took over. She’ll have the same challenger she did in 2024, but with a record that may not appeal to the whole district. The district was one of the first to transfer out of New Castle County.

House District 15

Where: New Castle County (St. Georges)

Incumbent: Kamela Smith (Democrat elected 2024)

Who has filed: Kamela Smith (Democrat).

Voter composition 2022: 56% D, 24% other, 20% R (Solid D)

Voter composition 2026: 50% D, 33% other, 17% R (Solid D)

Rundown: Another missionary district for Republicans where they couldn’t secure a candidate, so the incumbent is unopposed so far. Haven’t heard as many word salads from Delaware’s version of Kamela, although it’s spelled differently.

House District 16

Where: New Castle County (south Wilmington/New Castle)

Incumbent: Franklin Cooke (Democrat elected 2018)

Who has filed: Franklin Cooke (Democrat), Pamela Salaam (Democrat).

Voter composition 2022: 68% D, 20% other, 12% R (Solid D)

Voter composition 2026: 58% D, 31% other, 11% R (Solid D)

Rundown: A solid Democrat district that needs a minority missionary to compete but won’t get one until at least 2028.

House District 17

Where: New Castle County (Wilmington Manor, Delaware City)

Incumbent: Melissa Minor-Brown (Democrat first elected 2018)

Who has filed: Melissa Minor-Brown (Democrat).

Voter composition 2022: 60% D, 23% other, 17% R (Solid D)

Voter composition 2026: 51% D, 34% other, 15% R (Solid D)

Rundown: Minor-Brown is Speaker of the House, so she didn’t draw an opponent.

House District 18

Where: New Castle County (Christiana)

Incumbent: Sophie Phillips (Democrat first elected 2022)

Who has filed: Sophie Phillips (Democrat).

Voter composition 2022: 57% D, 25% other, 18% R (Solid D)

Voter composition 2026: 50% D, 34% other, 16% R (Solid D)

Rundown: Yet another solid Democrat district that needed a minority missionary to compete but didn’t get one.

House District 19

Where: New Castle County (Stanton)

Incumbent: Kimberly Williams (Democrat first elected 2012)

Who has filed: Janyce Colmery (Republican), Will Imbrie-Moore (Democrat), Kimberly Williams (Democrat).

Voter composition 2022: 48% D, 29% other, 23% R (Solid D)

Voter composition 2026: 43% D, 36% other, 21% R (Leans DI)

Rundown: This could be a pickup chance for the right Republican, since the GOP has held more steady in the district. Williams has a primary challenger who has staked out positions firmly to the left of center, bordering on extreme - a $20 minimum wage? The true minimum wage is zero.

House District 20

Where: Sussex County (Milton, Lewes)

Incumbent: Alonna Berry (Democrat first elected in 2025 Special Election)

Who has filed: Gene Dvornick (Republican), Alonna Berry (Democrat), Ruby Schaeffer (Democrat).

Voter composition 2022: 39% D, 36% R, 25% other (Tossup DR)

Voter composition 2026: 36% D, 32% R, 32% other (Tossup DR)

Rundown: Berry won the special election after former Rep. Stell Parker Selby was finally talked into retiring after encountering health issues. The initial Republican in the race was Dr. Nikki Miller, but she decided to withdraw rather than run her third election in three years, and the GOP finally got the third time to be the charm with Dvornick after another hopeful exited the race. Berry may have an issue with a charter school she co-founded.

This is a hugely important pickup opportunity for the GOP given Kevin Hensley’s retirement. They may need this one to counteract a District 9 loss, barring other upsets.

House District 21

Where: New Castle County (Pike Creek)

Incumbent: Frank Burns (Democrat first elected 2024)

Who has filed: Frank Burns (Democrat).

Voter composition 2022: 45% D, 28% other, 27% R (Solid D)

Voter composition 2026: 41% D, 35% other, 24% R (Leans DI)

Rundown: This was a Republican district until Mike Ramone ran for Governor in 2024, so Burns could be vulnerable to the right candidate. Unfortunately, while Burns has a website talking about “change for the 21st” there will be no such change barring a third-party run.

With these districts primarily falling into heavily Democrat New Castle County, their party comes in holding an 18-3 edge in these districts and based on those who are unopposed or have only primary opponents from the same party, the D’s are up 12-1 so far. But the important number for the Republicans isn’t a majority of 21, since they’re light-years away from that. Their important number is 14, meaning that’s how many seats they have to hold to keep the Democrats from total control.

Next week will be House Districts 22-41, with the same format.

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