The only Sussex County Republican I’ll profile in this part, Rep. Jeff Hilovsky represents the relocated District 4, which shifted downstate after the 2020 census. Hilovsky won election in 2022.

In this article, I’m going to go through the first 21 of Delaware’s 41 House Districts with some basic information: the incumbent, those who have filed to run, and the composition of the electorate (which is what I gleaned for a couple weeks ago.) Next week I’ll do House Districts 22-41; meanwhile, the full Senate is here.)

House District 1

Where: New Castle County (Wilmington)

Incumbent: Nnamdi Chukwuocha (Democrat elected 2018)

Who has filed: Shane’ Nicole Darby (Democrat).

Voter composition 2022: 76% D, 16% other, 8% R (Solid D)

Voter composition 2026: 66% D, 28% other, 6% R (Solid D)

Rundown: Like I said for several Senate districts last week, this is an old-line traditional D urban district where the GOP just needs to put up a “missionary” - someone who understands they have no prayer of winning but can spread the gospel of freedom and limited government regardless for future races. Having a prospective primary fight could make it interesting, too.

House District 2

Where: New Castle County (Wilmington)

Incumbent: Stephanie Bolden (Democrat elected 2010)

Who has filed: Stephanie Bolden (Democrat).

Voter composition 2022: 72% D, 19% other, 9% R (Solid D)

Voter composition 2026: 61% D, 32% other, 7% R (Solid D)

Rundown: Bolden has already filed and chances are unless a missionary throws a hat into the ring, she’ll be unopposed.

House District 3

Where: New Castle County (Wilmington/Elsmere)

Incumbent: Josue Ortega (Democrat elected 2024)

Who has filed: No filings yet.

Voter composition 2022: 72% D, 19% other, 9% R (Solid D)

Voter composition 2026: 59% D, 33% other, 8% R (Solid D)

Rundown: This would be the time to try and upset an incumbent running for their first re-election but it’s doubtful anyone will.

House District 4

Where: Sussex County (Long Neck)

Incumbent: Jeff Hilovsky (Democrat elected 2022)

Who has filed: Gregg Lindner (Democrat).

Voter composition 2022: 40% R, 35% D, 25% other (Leans R)

Voter composition 2026: 36% R, 33% other, 31% D (Tossup RI)

Rundown: Presuming Hilovsky seeks re-election, this would be a rematch of the 2024 election and the trend of the district may be why Lindner took another bite of the apple. This district used to be in New Castle County until its relocation after the 2020 census.

House District 5

Where: New Castle County (Bear area)

Incumbent: Kendra Johnson (Democrat elected 2018)

Who has filed: No filings yet.

Voter composition 2022: 68% D, 20% other, 12% R (Solid D)

Voter composition 2026: 59% D, 30% other, 11% R (Solid D)

Rundown: A missionary district for the GOP.

House District 6

Where: New Castle County (Edgemoor)

Incumbent: Debra Heffernan (Democrat elected 2010)

Who has filed: No filings yet.

Voter composition 2022: 50% D, 25% other, 25% R (Solid D)

Voter composition 2026: 46% D, 32% other, 22% R (Democrat)

Rundown: Another missionary district for the GOP.

House District 7

Where: New Castle County (Claymont)

Incumbent: Larry Lambert (Democrat elected 2020)

Who has filed: No filings yet.

Voter composition 2022: 56% D, 23% other, 21% R (Solid D)

Voter composition 2026: 48% D, 33% other, 19% R (Solid D)

Rundown: The district is edging out of Solid D but not in time for this election.

House District 8

Where: New Castle County (Middletown area)

Incumbent: Sherae’a Moore (Democrat elected 2020)

Who has filed: Gary Taylor (Republican).

Voter composition 2022: 51% D, 25% other, 24% R (Solid D)

Voter composition 2026: 45% D, 34% other, 21% R (Democrat)

Rundown: Taylor looks like a solid first-time candidate but has an uphill battle in this district.

House District 9

Where: New Castle County (Odessa, Townsend, Port Penn)

Incumbent: Kevin Hensley (Republican elected 2014)

Who has filed: Michelle Wall (Democrat).

Voter composition 2022: 47% D, 28% R, 25% other (Solid D)

Voter composition 2026: 43% D, 32% other, 25% R (Democrat)

Rundown: This is the miracle Republican given the district. I may complain about Kevin’s voting record but even 40% right is better than the 0% correct I usually get from a Democrat. It will be a challenge to hold the seat this time.

House District 10

Where: New Castle County (Talleyville)

Incumbent: Melanie Ross Levin (Democrat elected 2024)

Who has filed: Melanie Ross Levin (Democrat).

Voter composition 2022: 45% D, 30% R, 25% other (Solid D)

Voter composition 2026: 41% D, 32% other, 27% R (Leans DI)

Rundown: This could be another district that can be won by the right Republican, based on the incremental thinking. Levin is a vulnerable incumbent in her first re-election.

House District 11

Where: New Castle/Kent counties (Townsend/Kenton/Marydel)

Incumbent: Jeff Spiegelman (Republican first elected 2012)

Who has filed: No filings yet.

Voter composition 2022: 36% D, 36% R, 28% other (Tossup DR)

Voter composition 2026: 36% other, 34% R, 30% D (Tossup IR)

Rundown: Perhaps the most balanced district in Delaware, so it will be interesting to see who the Democrats throw out there.

House District 12

Where: New Castle County (Greenville)

Incumbent: Krista Griffith (Democrat elected 2018)

Who has filed: Rob Bahnsen (Democrat), Krista Griffith (Democrat).

Voter composition 2022: 44% D, 31% R, 25% other (Democrat)

Voter composition 2026: 43% D, 30% other, 27% R (Democrat)

Rundown: Griffith is getting a challenger from her left, which I thought was almost impossible in Delaware. Good spot for a Republican to jump in.

House District 13

Where: New Castle County (west of Wilmington)

Incumbent: DeShanna Neal (Democrat elected 2022)

Who has filed: No filings yet.

Voter composition 2022: 54% D, 27% other, 19% R (Solid D)

Voter composition 2026: 47% D, 36% other, 17% R (Democrat)

Rundown: What is it about District number 13? The Senator is a black LGBT member and the Representative is black and non-binary (going by “they”) with a transitioning child. It definitely needs a missionary to bring back a little sanity.

House District 14

Where: Sussex County (Cape Henlopen, Rehoboth Beach)

Incumbent: Claire Snyder-Hall (Democrat elected 2024)

Who has filed: Claire Snyder-Hall (Democrat).

Voter composition 2022: 44% D, 32% R, 24% other (Democrat)

Voter composition 2026: 41% D, 30% other, 29% R (Democrat)

Rundown: For many years this was the home district of former House Speaker Pete Schwartzkopf, but the centrist retired last time and this activist took over. It’s likely there will be a Republican opponent, but no one has filed yet. The district was one of the first to transfer out of New Castle County.

House District 15

Where: New Castle County (St. Georges)

Incumbent: Kamela Smith (Democrat elected 2024)

Who has filed: No filings yet.

Voter composition 2022: 56% D, 24% other, 20% R (Solid D)

Voter composition 2026: 50% D, 33% other, 17% R (Solid D)

Rundown: Another missionary district for Republicans. Haven’t heard as many word salads from Delaware’s version of Kamela, although it’s spelled differently.

House District 16

Where: New Castle County (south Wilmington/New Castle)

Incumbent: Franklin Cooke (Democrat elected 2018)

Who has filed: Franklin Cooke (Democrat).

Voter composition 2022: 68% D, 20% other, 12% R (Solid D)

Voter composition 2026: 58% D, 31% other, 11% R (Solid D)

Rundown: A solid Democrat district that needs a minority missionary to compete.

House District 17

Where: New Castle County (Wilmington Manor, Delaware City)

Incumbent: Melissa Minor-Brown (Democrat first elected 2018)

Who has filed: No filings yet.

Voter composition 2022: 60% D, 23% other, 17% R (Solid D)

Voter composition 2026: 51% D, 34% other, 15% R (Solid D)

Rundown: Minor-Brown is Speaker of the House, so she may not draw an opponent.

House District 18

Where: New Castle County (Christiana)

Incumbent: Sophie Phillips (Democrat first elected 2022)

Who has filed: No filings yet.

Voter composition 2022: 57% D, 25% other, 18% R (Solid D)

Voter composition 2026: 50% D, 34% other, 16% R (Solid D)

Rundown: Another solid Democrat district that needs a minority missionary to compete.

House District 19

Where: New Castle County (Stanton)

Incumbent: Kimberly Williams (Democrat first elected 2012)

Who has filed: No filings yet.

Voter composition 2022: 48% D, 29% other, 23% R (Solid D)

Voter composition 2026: 43% D, 36% other, 21% R (Leans DI)

Rundown: This could be a pickup chance for the right Republican, since the GOP has held more steady in the district.

House District 20

Where: Sussex County (Milton, Lewes)

Incumbent: Alonna Berry (Democrat first elected in 2025 Special Election)

Who has filed: Alonna Berry (Democrat), Ruby Schaeffer (Democrat). Dan Poliseno, a Republican, had filed but withdrew days before this went live.

Voter composition 2022: 39% D, 36% R, 25% other (Tossup DR)

Voter composition 2026: 36% D, 32% R, 32% other (Tossup DR)

Rundown: Berry won the special election after former Rep. Stell Parker Selby was finally talked into retiring after encountering health issues. There was a second Republican in the race, Dr. Nikki Miller, but she decided to withdraw rather than run her third election in three years, so the GOP found a new candidate - only to have him withdraw. Berry may have an issue with a charter school she co-founded.

House District 21

Where: New Castle County (Pike Creek)

Incumbent: Frank Burns (Democrat first elected 2024)

Who has filed: No filings yet.

Voter composition 2022: 45% D, 28% other, 27% R (Solid D)

Voter composition 2026: 41% D, 35% other, 24% R (Leans DI)

Rundown: This was a Republican district until Mike Ramone ran for Governor in 2024, so Burns could be vulnerable to the right candidate.

Next week will be House Districts 22-41, with the same format.

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