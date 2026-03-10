State Senator Dave Lawson announced in January that he wouldn’t seek another term, leaving a competitive district Democrats surely eye as a pickup opportunity this fall.

In this article, I’m going to go through all 21 of Delaware’s Senate Districts with some basic information: the incumbent, those who have filed to run, and the composition of the electorate (which is what I gleaned for last week.) Next week I’ll do House Districts 1-21 and the following week 22-41.

Senate District 1

Where: New Castle County (Bellefonte/Wilmington area)

Incumbent: Daniel Cruce (Democrat elected 2025, special election)

Who has filed: No filings yet.

Voter composition 2022: 58% D, 23% other, 19% R (Solid D)

Voter composition 2026: 53% D, 30% other, 17% R (Solid D)

Rundown: Cruce won the 2025 special election to replace Timmy Sarah McBride, who took over this district in 2021 from one of the longest-serving Senators in state history, 44-year incumbent Harris McDowell. It’s an old-line traditional D urban district where the GOP just needs to put up a “missionary” - someone who understands they have no prayer of winning but can spread the gospel of freedom and limited government regardless for future races.

Senate District 2

Where: New Castle County (New Castle/Wilmington area)

Incumbent: Darius Brown (Democrat elected 2018)

Who has filed: No election until 2028.

Voter composition 2022: 72% D, 18% other, 10% R (Solid D)

Voter composition 2026: 61% D, 30% other, 9% R (Solid D)

Rundown: Brown has had a few legal issues in his past with tax liens and being accused of domestic violence (he was acquitted.) Luckily for him he’s in a fairly safe D district, although a primary challenge in 2028 could be in the cards. It’s interesting how the D percentage in the district has collapsed, though.

Senate District 3

Where: New Castle County (Wilmington riverfront area)

Incumbent: S. Elizabeth “Tizzy” Lockman (Democrat elected 2018)

Who has filed: No election until 2028.

Voter composition 2022: 70% D, 20% other, 10% R (Solid D)

Voter composition 2026: 58% D, 34% other, 8% R (Solid D)

Rundown: Lockman is the Majority Whip, so she’s not going anywhere. But it’s another district where the D percentage has cratered.

Senate District 4

Where: New Castle County (Winterthur/Hockessin area)

Incumbent: Laura Sturgeon (Democrat elected 2018)

Who has filed: No election until 2028.

Voter composition 2022: 41% D, 32% R, 27% other (Leans D)

Voter composition 2026: 39% D, 33% other, 28% R (Leans DI)

Rundown: If trends continue, this suburban area could be a swing district in 2028. The GOP would be well suited to start working on this now.

Senate District 5

Where: New Castle County (Claymont area)

Incumbent: Ray Seigfried (Democrat elected 2025, special election. He also served in the Delaware House from 2019-21.)

Who has filed: Shay Frisby (Democrat).

Voter composition 2022: 49% D, 26% R, 25% other (Solid D)

Voter composition 2026: 45% D, 32% other, 23% R (Democrat)

Rundown: Seigfried took advantage of the electoral victory of Kyle Evans Gay (who became LG) to win the special election. But knowing he already has a primary opponent (it sounds like he’s running again despite not filing yet), this could be a good opportunity for another “missionary” to spread the GOP word - they need one.

Senate District 6

Where: Sussex County (Milton/Lewes/Rehoboth Beach/Dewey Beach)

Incumbent: Russ Huxtable (Democrat elected 2022)

Who has filed: No election until 2028.

Voter composition 2022: 41% D, 34% R, 25% other (Leans D)

Voter composition 2026: 38% D, 31% other, 31% R (Leans DI)

Rundown: This is one the Republicans would love to get back: until he retired in 2022, Republican Ernie Lopez had the seat for a decade. While Lopez wasn’t a doctrinaire conservative, he was an improvement over what Huxtable has supplied. This was one of the first seats that moved from New Castle County to Sussex County thanks to redistricting and population shifts, which explains the “out of place” district number.

Senate District 7

Where: New Castle County (Elsmere area)

Incumbent: Spiros Mantzavinos (Democrat elected 2020)

Who has filed: No filings yet.

Voter composition 2022: 48% D, 28% other, 24% R (Solid D)

Voter composition 2026: 43% D, 35% other, 22% R (Leans DI)

Rundown: It may be a stretch for a Republican to win this one, but I’m going to be curious if a younger female Democrat tries to get this seat by running to the left of Mantzavinos, who occasionally will vote the right way against the rest of his party.

Senate District 8

Where: New Castle County (Newark area)

Incumbent: David Sokola (Democrat, has announced his retirement.)

Who has filed: Mara Gorman (Democrat).

Voter composition 2022: 45% D, 28% other, 27% R (Solid D)

Voter composition 2026: 42% D, 34% other, 24% R (Leans DI)

Rundown: With Sokola’s retirement, Rep. Mara Gorman (House District 23) has announced she’s seeking to move up. It’s probably more of a “missionary” seat for the GOP but here’s a chance for some D’s to beat each other up first.

Senate District 9

Where: New Castle County (Christiana area)

Incumbent: Jack Walsh (Democrat elected 2016)

Who has filed: No filings yet.

Voter composition 2022: 50% D, 28% other, 22% R (Solid D)

Voter composition 2026: 44% D, 36% other, 20% R (Leans DI)

Rundown: Similar to District 7: it may be a stretch for a Republican to win this one, but I’m going to be curious if a younger female Democrat tries to get this seat. Walsh is the designated Big Labor member of the Senate, though.

Senate District 10

Where: New Castle County (Middletown/Odessa)

Incumbent: Stephanie Hansen (Democrat first elected 2017, special election)

Who has filed: No election until 2028.

Voter composition 2022: 48% D, 26% R, 26% other (Solid D)

Voter composition 2026: 43% D, 34% other, 23% R (Leans DI)

Rundown: This is another district the GOP should start seeding now. Hansen has been behind many of the mandates that have raised the electric bills of Delawareans.

Senate District 11

Where: New Castle County (western part between U.S. 40 and I-95)

Incumbent: Bryan Townsend (Democrat first elected 2012)

Who has filed: No election until 2028.

Voter composition 2022: 57% D, 25% other, 18% R (Solid D)

Voter composition 2026: 50% D, 34% other, 16% R (Solid D)

Rundown: Another missionary district, surprisingly so given its location. Townsend is the Majority Leader and likely in line to become Senate President with Sokola retiring.

Senate District 12

Where: New Castle County (St. George’s/Delaware City)

Incumbent: Nicole Poore (Democrat elected 2012)

Who has filed: No filings yet.

Voter composition 2022: 53% D, 25% other, 22% R (Solid D)

Voter composition 2026: 48% D, 32% other, 20% R (Solid D)

Rundown: After winning a formerly GOP seat in 2012, Poore has only had one challenger - but that was her last run in 2022.

Senate District 13

Where: New Castle County (Bear/Airport)

Incumbent: Marie Pinkney (Democrat elected 2020)

Who has filed: No filings yet.

Voter composition 2022: 63% D, 22% other, 15% R (Solid D)

Voter composition 2026: 54% D, 33% other, 13% R (Solid D)

Rundown: “Pinkney became the first African American LGBTQ+ person ever elected to the Delaware Senate in 2020.” It’s definitely a district that could use a missionary.

Senate District 14

Where: Predominantly Kent County (Clayton/Smyrna). There’s a bit of southern New Castle County in the district as well.

Incumbent: Kyra Hoffner (Democrat elected 2022)

Who has filed: Mark Pugh (Republican).

Voter composition 2022: 48% D, 26% R, 26% other (Solid D)

Voter composition 2026: 43% D, 34% other, 23% R (Leans DI)

Rundown: Pugh was fairly close in the 2022 election, losing by 3.6% to Hoffner. While the numbers look scary, it’s worth pointing out the Democrats are losing support more quickly than the Republicans, so if Pugh can coax turnout and point out the bad record of the majority party he may pull the upset.

Senate District 15

Where: Kent County (Kenton, Hartly, Harrington)

Incumbent: David Lawson (Republican, has announced his retirement.)

Who has filed: Emily Thompson (Republican), Nisha Lodhavia (Democrat).

Voter composition 2022: 39% R, 33% D, 28% other (Leans R)

Voter composition 2026: 36% other, 36% R, 28% D (Tossup IR)

Rundown: At this point this will be the Senate race to watch in Delaware, as this is the one Senate district where “other” voters have a thin edge. If Thompson wins easily, that electorate could pull Pugh in his adjacent district across the line, too. If Lodhavia wins, that may cut the GOP down to just 4 or 5 Senators depending on what happens elsewhere. It’s an important race to the GOP, who for perception’s sake desperately needs a woman and a younger person in the Senate - four of the six GOP Senators are in their 70s, and all are men.

Senate District 16

Where: Kent County (Dover AFB, Frederica)

Incumbent: Eric Buckson (Republican first elected 2022)

Who has filed: No election until 2028.

Voter composition 2022: 40% D, 33% R, 27% other (Leans D)

Voter composition 2026: 38% other, 34% D, 28% R (Tossup ID)

Rundown: Former Senator Colin Bonini, who was a conservative firebrand, lost the primary to Buckson in 2022 when the remaining opposition was a minor-party candidate. It will be a real shock to me if the Democrats let this one go in two years given how the district has shifted.

Senate District 17

Where: Kent County (city of Dover, Camden Wyoming)

Incumbent: Trey Paradee (Democrat first elected 2018)

Who has filed: No election until 2028.

Voter composition 2022: 54% D, 25% other, 21% R (Solid D)

Voter composition 2026: 45% D, 37% other, 18% R (Tossup ID)

Rundown: Probably a missionary district, but one to watch trends over the next two years. That’s a surge of independents.

Senate District 18

Where: Sussex County (Greenwood, Bridgeville, Ellendale, Milford)

Incumbent: David Wilson (Republican first elected to Senate 2018, served in House 2008-18)

Who has filed: No election until 2028.

Voter composition 2022: 39% R, 35% D, 26% other (Tossup RD)

Voter composition 2026: 36% R, 34% other, 30% D (Tossup RI)

Rundown: Wilson is a candidate for retirement, whether at the end of his term or sooner since he’ll be 78 years old for the 2028 election. There are surely good Republicans who will seek that seat in one of the state’s safer R districts.

Senate District 19

Where: Sussex County (Georgetown, Long Neck)

Incumbent: Brian Pettyjohn (Republican first elected 2012)

Who has filed: Brian Pettyjohn (Republican).

Voter composition 2022: 40% R, 36% D, 24% other (Tossup RD)

Voter composition 2026: 36% R, 33% other, 31% D (Tossup RI)

Rundown: Since winning election in 2012, Pettyjohn has never had an opponent. I suspect his electoral luck will run out here. Pettyjohn is the Minority Whip.

Senate District 20

Where: Sussex County (Millsboro, Bethany Beach, Selbyville, Fenwick Island)

Incumbent: Gerald Hocker (Republican first elected to Senate 2012, served in House 2002-12)

Who has filed: Gerald Hocker (Republican).

Voter composition 2022: 44% R, 33% D, 23% other (Republican)

Voter composition 2026: 41% R, 31% other, 28% D (Leans RI)

Rundown: While I wish him health and longevity, I wouldn’t be surprised if there isn’t a special election for this district in the future. The Senate Minority Leader, Hocker would turn 80 in the middle of his term.

Senate District 21

Where: Sussex County (Seaford, Laurel, Delmar, Gumboro)

Incumbent: Bryant Richardson (Republican first elected 2014)

Who has filed: No election until 2028.

Voter composition 2022: 42% R, 34% D, 24% other (Leans R)

Voter composition 2026: 39% R, 34% other, 27% D (Tossup RI)

Rundown: As one of those “others” (I live in Senate 21) I would vote for Bryant, who has been a pro-life champion, if there would actually be an election. He was unopposed in 2024, but, like Wilson, here’s an opportunity for a younger candidate to be mentored so that Bryant, who is in his mid-70s, can retire gracefully. (It may be an opportunity for my current Representative, Tim Dukes, who you’ll see in a couple weeks.)

Next week will be House Districts 1-21, with the same format.

