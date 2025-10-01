Our state Capitol building, which has doubled as a house of horrors for limited government for decades.

For those of you who are new here, the Delaware Accountability Project tracks selected votes made by our state’s legislators. In the 2021-22 session I graded them out on 50 votes for the first time, which was the largest number I have ever done, then matched that for 2023-24. So far this session I have 27, with a couple possibles in reserve if I need them - however, with the second year of the term generally being more contentious, it’s rather doubtful I will.

My format will be a little different in this case than the semi-annual DAP report in that I will simply give the percentage of votes they have correct so far - bear in mind that I may not use all of the votes taken this year if I have to cull out a few for the final report. I also don’t account for absences and non-votes as I would in the standard DAP, coming out next summer. Their rating is also determined by those factors, because if a legislator with a strong percentage is absent, they can’t vote the right way.

From the best on down, here we go:

Gerald Hocker (Senate - 20) - 96.3%

Richard Collins (House - 41) - 92.6%

David Wilson (Senate - 18) - 92.3%

Jesse Vanderwende (House - 35) - 90.5%

Ronald Gray (House - 38) - 85.2%

Daniel Short (House - 39) - 81.8%

Bryant Richardson (Senate - 21) - 81.4% (my Senator)

Lyndon Yearick (House - 34) - 81.4%

Bryan Shupe (House - 36) - 80.8%

Brian Pettyjohn (Senate - 19) - 80%

Jeff Hilovsky (House - 4) - 77.8%

Shannon Morris (House - 30) - 77.8%

Charles Postles, Jr. (House - 33) - 76%

Valerie Jones Giltner (House - 37) - 74.1%

Dave Lawson (Senate - 15) - 69.6%

Timothy Dukes (House - 40) - 69.2% (my Representative)

Eric Buckson (Senate - 16) - 66.7%

Jeff Spiegelman (House - 11) - 60%

Kevin Hensley (House - 9) - 55.6%

Michael Smith (House - 22) - 41.7%

That, my friends, is the entire roster of legislative Republicans taking spots 1-20. Now let’s look at the Democrats.

Darius Brown (Senate - 2) - 8.3%

Russell Huxtable (Senate - 6) - 7.4%

Nnamdi Chukwuocha (House - 1) - 4%

Stephanie Bolden (House - 2) - 3.8%

William Carson (House - 28) - 3.8%

Debra Heffernan (House - 6) - 3.8%

Franklin Cooke (House - 16) - 3.7%

Spiros Mantzavinos (Senate - 7) - 3.7%

Sherae’a Moore (House - 8) - 3.7%

Josue Ortega * (House - 3) - 3.7%

Nicole Poore (Senate - 12) - 3.7%

Jack Walsh (Senate - 9) - 3.7%

Madinah Wilson-Anton (House - 26) - 3.7%

Everyone else - 0%. Most have the full complement of 27 votes, or come close, but there are two exceptions: Alonna Berry* (House - 20), is 0-for-1, having only voted in the Special Session, and for obvious reasons Stell Parker Selby, her predecessor, did not cast a single vote, missing the entire session before she resigned for health reasons.

*Denotes legislators in their first term.

I made this point last time, but I’m still seeing a big change in the scores between legislators who left and the ones who replaced them as well, based on the percentages between last session and this one so far. Except for the aforementioned Josue Ortega getting on the board, all of the other newbies - House members Alonna Berry, Frank Burns (District 21), Mara Gorman (District 23), Melanie Ross Levin (District 10), Kamela Smith (District 15), and Claire Snyder-Hall (District 14), along with Senators Daniel Cruce (District 1), Kyra Hoffner (District 14), and Ray Siegfried (District 5) - scored a big fat zero. While the only Republican loss was defeated gubernatorial candidate Mike Ramone, a moderate who gave up his House seat to run and was replaced by Burns in House District 21, some of the old-guard Democrats who occasionally crossed the aisle on certain issues were replaced by people farther to their left. And notice that most of the rookies were women who tend to represent the AWFL** population, W or not.

Thus, what we need are strong conservative women, or, failing that, strong conservative men. And we need them to get their campaigns underway quickly before the leftists run this state further into the ground.

One other point to make: those few Democrats who had a score only voted correctly on one or two issues, the variation of which is interesting. For example, Darius Brown voted correctly on keeping the prohibition on the death penalty out of our state Constitution (HB35) and the bill usurping county control over marijuana outlets (SB75.) That latter bill was the only one Sherae’a Moore objected to, but one of two Russell Huxtable voted against, the other being SB63, which has to do with independent contractors - a suckup to Big Labor.

(Both SB63 and SB75 were rare vetoes from the governor, meaning those bills may be an opportunity for legislators to help themselves by voting to sustain the veto.)

The most bipartisan bill that Democrats properly voted against was HB140, the assisted suicide legalization. That brought over Stephanie Bolden, Nnamdi Chukwuocha, Franklin Cooke, Debra Heffernan, Spiros Mantzavinos, Josue Ortega, Nicole Poore, and Jack Walsh.

William Carson got his one vote right by supporting Sussex County Council against Big Wind (SB159) while Medinah Wilson-Anton was correct on HB164, the bill that established additional registration fees for owners of electric and hybrid vehicles.

It’s fairly likely those bills will make the final cut, so kudos to those Democrats for not getting shut out and crossing the aisle properly.

Otherwise, I’m happy to help by pointing out and destroying the leftists’ garbage voting records. Look for the full report late next summer.

**AWFL = Affluent White Female Liberal.

