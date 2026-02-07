I took this photo about a week ago after the several inches of slushy snow that became an ice-topped covering for the ground beneath. At least the road was clear and dry, at least until the dusting that arrived with another windy clipper last night.

I thought that when I talked about such a controversial topic as my support for ICE last time around, the weather would be a good subject for today. What can be safer than talking about the real ice (and snow) of the weather? You might have an opinion and preference about the local climate but - short of moving to where it’s more amenable to your desires - there’s not much you can do about it.

That relocation is how I dealt with the urge to get away from the cold of northwest Ohio. When I got tired of being laid off every few years and had a few other personal setbacks, my compass was going to point either west or south to my next destination.

When I moved down here in 2004, one thing that sold me on living in this area was the fact that the average January high temperature back home ran about 32 degrees, while the average high in Salisbury, Maryland for the same timeframe was roughly 45. When I saw that on the internet, I figured I could live with that since 50 degrees in the winter was warm to me. In fact, one of my earliest memories of Delmarva was going out to play golf at some little pitch-and-putt course down by Ocean City on the first New Year’s Day I spent here, basking in unseasonably warm weather while avoiding the hazard of the occasional drift which was left from a snowstorm the week before. (The second thing that sold me was learning there was a minor league baseball team based here, since I didn’t realize Salisbury was the home of the Delmarva Shorebirds.)

For those of you not from this neck of the woods of Slower Lower Delaware, we have had a significant stretch of cold weather lately that just doesn’t seem to be letting up for more than a day or two before it’s right back into the freezer. It always seems to me that here we have two winters, with the transition between them occurring right around January 15: if we have a chilly December and snowy Christmastime, then we would have a warmer period in late January into February and vice versa, where a green Christmas and warm December leads into a cold and snowy stretch until spring. The latter seems to be the case this year, as I had quickly forgotten about the warm weather we had earlier in January until I looked it up. (In fact, that balmy New Year’s Day of 2005 I referred to earlier had a high of 68 degrees in Salisbury, and that wasn’t even the best weather: later in the month we hit 72. And on cue, January 15, 2005 ushered in a stretch where we never topped 40 degrees the rest of the month, sort of like 2026 has been. This year, though, we didn’t get the extreme warmth at the start of the month, just a few days in the 50s and low 60s.)

With a couple exceptions, like the warm winter we had maybe three years ago with maybe an inch of snow to show for it, that’s how most of my years down here have gone.

In looking at the weather app on my phone, over the next week we’re still going to be stuck in this cooler-than-normal pattern, although it moderates a touch toward week’s end. Any snow we get is going to present a number of problems, not the least of which is falling on the remaining ice which is frozen to the surface of the shaded and untreated side street I have to walk across to get to work. (Remember, my soon-to-be-replaced bum knees require me to be using a walker for the time being. That’s a challenge.)

More importantly for a lot of people, though, the extreme cold is leading to extreme electric bills as the majority of Delmarva residents heat with either electric baseboard heat or a heat pump, as we do. (It wouldn’t surprise me to find the prices for firewood or pellets for a wood-burning stove for a lot of the rest who use those methods have gone through the roof as well.) Their complaint about electric bills in the $800 a month range hits home, since there was a time in our lives the heating oil ran out in one of our old houses we rented and we had to use space heaters, leading to a shocking electric bill the next month. Luckily, I’m on a budgeted bill but I’m afraid at some point this summer my luck will run out and that budget may go up $100 a month. (Around here our electric bills are highest in the winter, not the summer. Think of it this way: changing the temperature to be 20 degrees cooler on the hottest summer day is less expensive than increasing it 40 degrees on an “average” winter night.)

I know that someday we will thaw out and come July many people will be bitching about the heat and humidity, my wife being first and foremost among them. (Conversely, I think nothing of sitting in sunny and 95 degrees for a ball game. That’s baseball weather to me.) But this winter may be one Delmarva never forgets because it’s been quite the cold stretch, even if the bit of warmth we had early on in January brought it closer to an average month.

