Not exactly wetlands, but ground that could be worth preserving nonetheless. There may be some things to discuss.

Among many others, in this state I compete in the arena of ideas with a few liberal blogs. Besides the Substack run by the Delaware Senate Republicans I’m one of the few voices of the Right on this medium, going up against our Governor MattMeyerDE and others, including a fairly recent entry called The Delaware Project. (Not to be confused with my Delaware Accountability Project, a semi-annual look at the voting patterns of the Delaware General Assembly. I’ll be doing the 2025-26 edition next month, once I compile the final votes.)

At least Greg Layton posts at The Delaware Project once in awhile, unlike our Governor and his Substack, and that’s where we’ll pick up the story.

I’ve sparred with Greg from time to time on social media, as he’s a person of the Left who seems passionate about the environment, to the detriment at times of necessary economic progress. In this instance, however, he’s carefully building a case by detailing affected flora and fauna present in our wetlands for their protection. Thus, in this instance - while I don’t agree with every provision of SB9 and would like to know more about just how much private property it would affect - he points out that it’s the work of groups on both sides of the issue, which is what we need. And while he laments that it’s a needed substitute for federal guidance on the issue (because the EPA has properly stepped back from what I considered extreme regulation of surface waterways) I think it’s now being shifted to the more appropriate venue of Dover rather than Washington, D.C. All the feds do is drive along Route 404 to get to the beach, they don’t live here.

While Greg is passionate about the protection of wetlands and preserving them as necessary for maintaining our ecosystem, I have a passion I think he could be helpful on as well with some suggestions for improvement and implementation. Much of the reason for the development he sees as encroaching on areas he deems as important for preservation has come about because, quite frankly, people want to retire to Delaware so they can live close to the beach or in a pastoral venue and enjoy our lack of a sales tax. Now I could have lived in a rural setting in Maryland because there’s still plenty of it around the area in which I work, but I preferred the lower property taxes found here. (And maybe I’m just into the “slower” of Slower Lower Delaware.) Thus, my wife and I reside in a rural area that’s still only 23 minutes from where I work, as I’ve told you about before.

Perhaps it’s simply perception and reputation of his view, but where Greg and I may differ is that I don’t want to pull the ladder up from those who may want to come here and enjoy what we have. However, I can understand the fear some have of losing our agricultural land - my biggest beef in that regard is having 30 acres of good farmland suddenly become an unreliable energy source because of unnecessary state mandates addressing climate change or something. At least 30 acres of residential development provides investment opportunities 3/4 acre or so at a time for people to build or maintain equity as well as gain an ownership stake in the area.

Having said that, though, I understand that we have come into a situation where people who want to invest here can’t afford to. I’ve worked for a local homebuilder so I know just how the market operates, and it’s skewed heavily toward retirees or close to that age. Yet there are only so many out of my Generation Jones out there who haven’t already settled in - after all, I have pretty much what I want now after a decade and a half of trying, in fits and starts with plenty of adversity along the way - and I’m aware enough to know that there are a lot of Gen X, Millennials, and so forth behind me who want that same thing. Who are we to deny it?

Because this beachfront boom has gone on for the last two decades or so, we’re now getting to the point where those who came here first are now enjoying their eternal reward. It seems to me that there will be a lot of good housing stock (perhaps you can call it gently used) coming online in the next few years, and my thought is why not try and find a way to make that more attractive with incentives for reuse as opposed to yet another new development?

I understand the paragraph above contradicts in many respects the article I wrote a few months back, but I look at this as multiple tools in a toolbox. Certainly it’s not my place to deny someone the brand-new home they desire in a new development, but why not promote other options that can address their issues as well? My house is 21 years old, so I know there will be a few things I’ll be dealing with in time, but the price premium for brand new would have been a hurdle for us and we’re happy with our home. (Having said that, though, at one point we had our eye on a nice lot within view of Trussum Pond. But with lot restrictions it would have required more house than we could viably afford, and now it’s making someone else happy.)

Granted, the market plays into this already because building brand new is more expensive than purchasing an older house because of site development costs, but there’s also something to be said about living in an established and mature area. It’s also encouraging to see western Sussex try and get into the game, since not everyone wants beachfront property. I happen to like cornfields and living by farms despite the occasional “smells like Delaware.”

Bottom line: I think we can have things both ways, keeping the wetlands to the maximum extent possible while allowing new folks to enjoy the state, and meet in the middle. Greg and his fellows on the Left may not be happy with everything I say and Lord knows my “barely left of militia” self isn’t too keen on federal government-based solutions, but I know government is appropriate at a certain level. Just keep a light touch and let us breathe free.

Restacking with a note that you liked what you read is good, too - particularly if the readers like common sense from the First State. Share

In the meantime, though, you can Buy Me a Coffee, since I have a page there.