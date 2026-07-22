Storm clouds rolling by at our house for a late-summer storm a few years ago. Now we could use the rain because our grass and the fields don’t look this green.

I’m writing this with thunder in the background as a storm passes to our north. But the rain is welcome since our area has been in a fairly significant drought situation off and on for the last several months. Just drive by the corn and bean fields in our area and you can tell just which fields have irrigation and which don’t - it may even be part of the same field because the irrigation systems work radially. Just looking at the corn catty-corner from our house (which would be beyond the stop sign in the photo) you can see the area less touched by irrigation this summer is now at least a full foot shorter than the corn deeper in the field - the difference is usually much less prominent, such as in the above photo that dates from 2023. (We have the same bean/corn combo in those fields this year, too.)

On the other hand, though, Delaware has a governor in Matt Meyer who seldom fails to remind us we inhabit the lowest-lying state and who frets often about so-called anthropological climate change.

Climate change is already reshaping life here in the First State, from extreme rainfall overwhelming our stormwater systems, to heat islands driving up temperatures in our cities, and coastal roads flooding regularly. Our Climate Action Plan puts people first by protecting clean air and water for every Delawarean, creating good-paying clean energy jobs, and making our communities safer and more equitable. We’ve seen real progress towards ambitious targets to cut pollution and strengthen resilience, but now we accelerate — because protecting our environment means protecting our families, our economy, and our future.

The state’s most recent Climate Action Plan is a 288-page doorstop that basically states that we have to react to what others have done and curtail our lifestyles to accommodate their fears. Here’s some of what they claim is occurring:

Sea levels have already increased by about 15 inches since the early 1900s and are projected to rise an additional 1.2 feet to 1.5 feet by 2050. This increase in average tide levels is evident through the number of flooding days along the Delaware coast. In the 1950s, there were less than 10 days per year when flood levels exceeded the minor flood threshold. Today, that number exceeds 50 days annually — a trend that is projected to accelerate in the coming decades. The amount and intensity of precipitation is also changing. Delaware’s total annual precipitation has increased by about 3 inches since 1895. Annual precipitation is projected to increase by 2 inches to 4 inches by 2050. Climate change is also driving an increase in extreme precipitation. This is especially apparent in the U.S. Northeast region, where heavy precipitation has increased by approximately 60% in recent decades. Rising temperatures are further evidence of climate change in Delaware. The state’s average annual temperature is now 3 degrees Fahrenheit (F) higher than in 1895. Mean annual temperature is projected to increase by an additional 2 degrees F to 4 degrees F by 2050. The annual average temperature increase means more than just hot summer days; nighttime temperatures will increase and there will be fewer days below freezing.

All these changes are slow enough - assuming, of course, that the projections come true, and the Al Gore types don’t have a very good track record when it comes to predicting these things - that we can adapt without radically changing our lifestyle.

If you’re along the sea coast and the road floods, build up the road a little bit and require a higher floor elevation for the new buildings alongside. Three inches of annual precipitation is an extra quarter-inch a month, which is basically one slightly worse rainstorm or an all-day rain instead of scattered showers. Plan accordingly and bring an umbrella. We may get an additional gullywasher.

Rising temperatures are good news for the most part, since they extend the growing season a little bit. And to me, 92-94 degrees feels just about the same as 90 degrees, just as 42-44 degrees feels about the same as 40. I will grant there are times when this would make some difference, as what used to be a snowstorm may become an ice storm thanks to a couple degrees difference, but that’s probably something which only occurs a time or two a decade. I know we’ve been dumped on snow-wise with a double-digit inch storm every few years since I’ve been down here, including twice in the last two winters - although the winter before that had practically no snow.

My faith in those forecasts is limited: ask yourself just how often they get the hurricane season predictions right, and that’s for weather to occur over a period of just a few months, not 30 years. Granted, they are much better now at knowing the short-term forecast: consider and compare the “Fireworks Derecho” from 1969 that devastated my hometown of Toledo and cost 46 people in Ohio and Pennsylvania their lives with the 2012 version that killed 13 but struck a much larger area from Indiana to Maryland. In the earlier storm, thousands of Independence Day revelers (including boaters on Lake Erie, where a significant part of the death toll occurred) were caught unaware as the storm hit just before sunset, but in the modern day meteorologists were tracking the 2012 derecho as it formed and moved eastward, warning those in its path.

As proof of the benefits of technology: as I wrote this, we had a tornado warning locally due to “radar-indicated rotation,” with the potential funnel cloud passing about 2 miles to my north at its closest. (The little village of Galestown, Maryland, which this storm passed over, seems to be ground zero for weather lately. Maybe it’s the taxpayer-funded (?) EV charger at their town hall, in a town of 117 people.) I watched as estimated 60 mph wind gusts buffeted our trees out front but didn’t cause much real damage, although closer to the town of Bethel, Delaware wind damage was more severe, with several trees down. (But the National Weather Service ruled out a tornado causing the carnage.) And we had been alerted since the day before of the possibility of severe weather, including tornadoes.

My contention is and has always been, though, that the “extreme” weather we have may not have been an outlier 200 years ago, when we didn’t have good weather records. I think back, for example, to the “year with no summer” our fledgling nation endured in the early 19th century thanks in large part to a massive volcanic explosion. Obviously, that wasn’t on the bingo cards of the climate experts back then, and such an occurrence wouldn’t necessarily be predictable today.

In my line of work, we have to prepare site drainage for a number of scenarios, up to and including “100 year storms,” meaning the occurrence should be once in a century. But there is also such a thing as diminishing returns, where the benefit gained doesn’t equate to the cost - one could prepare a site for a thousand-year flood, but the cost to do so would be prohibitive, probably more than simply replacing the building should the unthinkable happen. Government seems to be of the mindset that we should prepare for these events regardless of cost or economic impact (like placing the eggs of our energy generation in the basket of carbon-free, “renewable” sources), while I’m on the side of prudent preparation to a point, such as having reliable energy without the capricious nature of solar and wind and being aware of the possibility of weather events but not counting on them to occur because the so-called experts have a poor track record.

There is a benefit to prudent preparation. A couple hours after those storms came through the other night, I checked the outage map for Delaware Electric Cooperative (my local utility) and found that less than 2% of their customers were affected by an outage. That comes from their continuous investment in infrastructure as they work on reliability, and it paid off in the storm as our lights didn’t flicker even during the worst of the winds.

But that consumer-benefitting decision was made locally and not dictated to us from Dover or Washington. That’s how the system should work, but instead we get pie-in-the-sky predictions that simply steal from our wallet and our freedom. It’s time to reverse the tide.

Restacking with a note that you liked what you read is good, too - particularly if the readers like common sense from the First State. Share

In the meantime, though, you can Buy Me a Coffee, since I have a page there.