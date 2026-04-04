Michael Swartz

Michael Swartz

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David Wolosik's avatar
David Wolosik
11h

Thanks for the book review, Michael. That voter registration of almost 96% is certainly interesting. The highest other state is Mississippi at 79% and the U.S. average of 66%.

Happy Easter Michael to you and your family. "He is risen; He is risen indeed!"

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Michael Swartz · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture