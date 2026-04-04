To me, the mark of a good book is how long it took me to read it.

A week ago Wednesday I received my copy of Capt. Seth Keshel’s book, and I set aside a little time on Thursday to read it. That got me through the first six chapters, in which I learned Keshel was a man after my own heart as a high school baseball player and fan, who extended his love for the game to working as his team’s student assistant. (Since I was the player who occupied the end of the bench, I occasionally filled that role as well so I could relate.)

But with the military background he grew up with, it was all but inevitable Keshel’s life would take that turn and it was interesting reading how he put his analytical skills to good use as an intelligence officer in Afghanistan. As I learned, his ability also became useful in electoral predictions, and I got a little bit of that background in the portion I initially read.

While the book was on parallel tracks in its early stages as it served as a bit of an autobiography while mixing in some of the electoral background, when I resumed reading on Saturday with Chapter 7 I found I had a hard time putting it down. In one sitting Saturday afternoon I polished off the remainder of the book because it held my interest.

Perhaps I understood the book better than most because I regularly deal with data as well, although my specialty is in a different portion of the political arena, tracking legislative votes. But Seth managed to go beyond the numbers in a good way, not only explaining how he came to his conclusions - the most basic of which is that there are only a handful of states and regions therein that matter in a national election - but personalizing his newfound devotion to the task. It went from being a hobby (perhaps obsession) to an avocation, one where he needed his entrepreneurial skills to keep a roof over his head and food on the table.

The broad-based autobiography came in handy because I had never really heard of “Captain K” before someone introduced me to his Substack, to which I subscribe (as a free subscriber, at the moment.) I’m not one who watches the political shows or follows all the pundits - I’m just a guy with opinions who would like my representative government to truly represent me, the one with more of an interest in the Constitution than most. As part of that aim, I’m all for having my vote count and not be cancelled out by a fake ballot or one cast by a person who’s ineligible to vote.

So the way Seth humanized his story and went beyond the numbers (which were fascinating to me as a geek but wouldn’t have carried the book by themselves) is what made this book a winner to me.

The other thing I liked about the book was the fact he had a number of solutions in mind to assist in the goal of cleaning up our elections. By the way, that doesn’t mean that Democrats will never win again, but that they will succeed on their merits rather than by suspicious means. The correlations Keshel drew between how states voted and their voting regulations were too difficult to ignore.

America indeed needs to have confidence in its elections, and this book illustrates a number of steps we need to undertake in order to restore that knowledge that those we elect to represent us are truly the choice the people made, not the powers that be.

For example, should I be suspicious that Delaware, where I live, has 802,531 registered voters when there are approximately (according to Census data) 838,378 adults over 18 living in the state? Yes, I should be - not only would that mean practically every adult in the state is registered to vote, but a significant portion of the 10.7% who are foreign-born (again, using that same Census data) are registered as well. When you compare that number to other states, it seems like the automatic registration that occurs now is providing the margin necessary to “fortify” elections for the majority Democrats in the state, as it’s been a D trifecta for over 15 years.

It’s worth noting that in 2024 Sussex County (which is Delaware’s reddest county of the three - something I’m sure Seth knows) had just about as many early votes as twice-as-populous New Castle County (the D stronghold) yet the D’s had a clean sweep up and down the statewide ballot by percentages that were similar to those in 2020. Put these two factors together and they spell the need for electoral reform; unfortunately, our state is trending the opposite way by trying to enshrine both early voting and no-excuse absentee voting into the state Constitution.

But I wouldn’t have taken that ten minutes to put 2 and 2 together when it comes to the First State without reading Seth’s book. Maybe you should read it and think about your state, too.

Restacking with a note that you liked what you read is good, too - particularly if the readers like common sense from the First State. Share

In the meantime, though, you can Buy Me a Coffee, since I have a page there.