I looked it up and author Jack Cashill came of age at a time when newspapers ruled everywhere from the multiple big-city dailies to small town weeklies, radio stations had news departments comprised of more than just Les Nessman, and it was a big deal when network television news expanded to thirty minutes a night. No one had yet envisioned the continuous news cycle or cable news networks that would have to fill up 24/7 airtime with some sort of news and commentary, but by 1994 when this book’s timeline began, we were indeed in that era of cable news and soon it would be joined by a new source of information: the World Wide Web. (Back in 1994, I was on AOL and had to dial up and tie up our one phone line to get my internet fix, which tells you how far we’ve come in such a comparatively short time.)

Having subscribed to his Substack a little while and enjoyed Cashill’s work, I thought it would be worth the trip down Memory Lane to rehash the last 30 years of Big Media, or, as Jack calls it, the “Jacobin” media:

“With each passing year, the Left’s idea of what America was and should be grew more and more distant from anything envisioned by the Founding Fathers or believed by millions of patriots,” Cashill explains. “Too bourgeois to be full-blown Marxists, these elites came to mimic, if anyone, the French Jacobins. In their fondness for the state and their hostility to faith, they were launching a revolution of their own, a ‘fundamental transformation’ of America, however improvised.”

Unlike many of his other books, Jack eschews footnotes in this one, as “the book reflects my own encounters with the news.” This creates a tradeoff: the reader doesn’t have a way to check all the source material that could be available, but in return Empire of Lies is a breezier read - I knocked the book out in several sittings, the longest of which was about an hour where I plowed through nine chapters. It’s compartmentalized enough that taking down a couple chapters in twenty minutes will still allow you to enjoy it.

In that respect, it reminded me of an old K-Tel record commercial where, instead of popular songs, we went through the greatest hits of the last three decades: the Ron Brown plane crash, Oklahoma City bombing, TWA Flight 800, Whitewater, Loral, the housing bubble, 9/11, Sandy Berger, Iraqi WMDs, Valerie Plame, the Barack Obama birth question, Trayvon Martin, and much, much more. It is a lot of memories brought up, with the perspective of how much the Jacobin media occasionally let slip, but moreso how much it took the rest of us in what was once termed the “pajamas media” at the time of Rathergate to uncover. Much of the time, the mainstream news in that era was fake but it really wasn’t accurate.

And the book is tilted more toward the older material. If you consider the thirty years as a timeline, it isn’t until the last five chapters (out of 23) that we begin to look at the Era of Donald Trump, which essentially covers the last decade of the book’s timeline - it’s roughly 1/4 of the book. Naturally, that may have been a product of the waning influence of the old-school media as conservative media began to exert a little more of its developing muscle, or it may have been reflective of when Cashill was more of a lone voice: if you look at the bibliography of his work that Jack helpfully provides, you’ll find that 12 of the 15 books - even released as recently as 2022 - deal with the Obama era and before. The book concludes with the event where Cashill considers the mask to have finally slipped off: the 2024 Biden-Trump debate.

In that respect, this is also a “greatest hits” of the classic era of modern media dominance, one which is indeed receding thanks to independent journalists who toil at places like Substack. As proof, just look at Cashill’s Substack, where he finds different angles on current events based on his lengthy media experience.

If you consider the premise of the book as one which shows that Big Media acted Jacobin with their “fondness for the state,” Cashill presents a nearly airtight case. It’s not so much that we’ve been lied to, but that the media presented its own twist on the Ronald Reagan axiom that, “It isn’t so much that liberals are ignorant. It’s just that they know so many things that aren’t so.” As a background on what we on the Right have had to endure over the last three decades of having the story slanted, you could do a lot worse.

Empire of Lies is the kind of book one can devour in a dreary afternoon such as the one in which I’m writing this review. If you don’t mind a few picayune editing or printing mistakes that dot the (self-published) book, it’s worth the read.

