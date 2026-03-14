America: Still holding out without a King since 1776.

Since we are two weeks out from the next AWFL temper tantrum, look for the media hype machine to crank back up once again like they did this past fall when we last visited the “No Kings” movement. But this time they will revert to having an honest-to-goodness war to protest, just like they picketed our being in Nam back in the day. (Never mind that, in this skirmish, we’re attempting to free people from the clutches of a religious theocracy, a place not unlike the one the leftists’ fever dreams came up with in The Handmaid’s Tale.)

But unlike the previous renditions, locally the folks are more or less on the downlow about this one. I took a gander at the event map, and at the moment there’s a giant hole along U.S. 13 from Dover, Delaware to Machipongo, Virginia. (That would be one to see, since my memory from having to drive down that way to the ESV on occasion for work a decade ago was that little burg is basically a place where the highway widens.) Sure, the peeps along the coast will have their events, but it looks like the local media is going to have to work harder to goose turnout.

The question to me, however, is just how much empathy they’ll get when many still believe that politics should stop at the water’s edge. Say what you will about the conflict in Iran - I have a lot of friends who believe Donald Trump is just being PW’ed by Israel on this one - but as Americans we’ve learned our lesson regarding their support. It was only those real old-timers that are a significant part of No Kings who spit on the troops coming back from Vietnam - nowadays, even if you weren’t crazy about our military presence in Desert Storm, Iraq, or Afghanistan, you still treated the troops well upon their return.

Not only that, but let’s look at some other things they could protest. Despite the miscreants’ best efforts, ICE is still effectively working to eject criminal illegal immigrants. Last month I went through some of the litany of items the Left has protested so far in the 14 months of Trump 47.0:

ICE is just the latest topic they’ve complained about in a line that began with Trump’s inauguration then proceeded with Elon Musk and DOGE cuts (the “Hands Off!” phase), continued through the Army’s 250th anniversary parade (that happened to fall on Trump’s birthday), morphed into bitching about Republican gerrymandering (but no caterwauling over the previous five years as Democrats did it), then moved to the “No Kings” stage and has now landed on ICE. (I notice they’ve been quiet on the Epstein files lately, though.)

They didn’t stop ICE, didn’t stop the government cuts, they didn’t stop the parade, and, depending on how the vote goes in Virginia next month, they may not stop the gerrymandering. (In fact, they failed to wipe Andy Harris out of a Congressional seat in Maryland because some of the others were worried about backlash.) It appears that all they’ve done is polarize themselves even more from the mainstream - and just wait until the counter-protests - which aren’t being coordinated by a national Astroturf organization but are truly the grassroots - get started. (Thousands going to the theater to watch the Melania movie, giving it a huge opening weekend for a documentary, was an example of counter-protest. People did it just to piss off the Left and #NeverTrump crowd.)

The problem a movement like No Kings will have is that, without any measurable successes, they’ll either fade away, such as the TEA Party did after about 2013 or so, with the coalition only re-emerging to protest at the ballot box in 2016 by electing Donald Trump, or get more violent, such as we saw with the George Floyd protests in 2020. Given the institutional backing No Kings has, I wouldn’t be surprised if we don’t have a repeat of the 2020 unrest given one spark to re-light that tinderbox. (Had the Renee Good and Alex Pretti incidents happened closer to springtime instead of during the dead of a cold winter, that may have been it.)

Yet if you folks on the Left want to make a living being on the 20 side of 80/20 issues, be my guest. The real hypocrisy of No Kings isn’t that they don’t want a strong leader: it’s that they just don’t like what the strong leader we have is doing because it’s the agenda the productive people want and not what those in the ivory towers would like to dictate to us. We already had a President Autopen and we see how that turned out.

So I don’t know what I’ll be doing on March 28. Hopefully I’ll be cheering on the Shorebirds the night before, depending on how I feel after PT. (Quick aside for those who know and care: I’m now completely off the pain meds and finally had the staples removed Thursday after a little setback. PT resumes this coming week.)

It’s most likely I’ll be enjoying life in these United States of America, the finest country in the world.

Restacking with a note that you liked what you read is good, too - particularly if the readers like common sense from the First State. Share

In the meantime, though, you can Buy Me a Coffee, since I have a page there.