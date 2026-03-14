Michael Swartz

Michael Swartz

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David Wolosik
5h

As despicable as they are, they have a redeeming quality. They NEVER give up! People were all ginned up for Trump and 2024 and now have gone back to sleep again. Regarding the Save Act, my other thought. Democrats tell you to your face how they will screw you. Republicans like Thune smile to your face then stab you in the back. If we lose the House, EVERYONE in Trump's cabinet will be impeached starting Jan 2027!

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