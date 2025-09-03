For a couple years in the mid-2010s, the City of Salisbury had a Constitution Day celebration - this one was the 2016 version. Now it’s held on the campus of Salisbury University .

I have a good friend who helps to sponsor a Constitution Day event back home in northwest Ohio. It’s a modest gathering not unlike the picture shown above, and that’s sort of a shame given the fact we’re celebrating one of our founding documents.

But back in the day there was quite the debate as to whether we really needed a Constitution, or whether the Articles of Confederation that initially bound us could be perfected. A total of 85 essays were written out, eventually being published in book form as The Federalist Papers.

We all know how it turned out, but this gives me the opportunity to pass along an interesting quiz I came across from iVoterGuide. It’s not quite the mini-quiz the libertarians promote to determine your political leanings, but pretty close. (By the way, on that I score 90/90, meaning I’m solidly libertarian. In reality, since I only had three options for each and I’m a little more nuanced, I’m probably not quite that hardline.)

Anyway, the Federalist/Anti-Federalist quiz is just six questions of two choices apiece. And if you remember your Constitutional debate, the Federalists carried the day with the original document, which spells out the duties of the federal government (what it can do.) Yet after the document was complete, those who opposed ratification demanded that specifics were spelled out as to what the federal government both can and cannot do. Essays on their side were eventually known as the Anti-Federalist Papers, and their opposition led to the adoption of the Bill of Rights, or the first ten amendments to the Constitution that most of us are familiar with.

I’d be sort of curious how my readers score. As for me…

This is from Salisbury’s 2015 Constitution Day gathering.

I was a 6-for-6 Anti-Federalist, which shouldn’t be surprising to most of my readers. I’ve always been a believer in a small federal government with limited functions, with most of the day-to-day issues being handled by the several states. If we were in that situation, perhaps we wouldn’t be a collective thirty-odd trillion dollars in debt as a nation.

So as another election season gets underway - because we all know that the off-year elections are just a warmup for the midterms - it’s not a bad idea to figure out where you are in all this.

