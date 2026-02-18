Since I found it on his post, I’ll give Kent County resident (and former candidate for Governor) Dave Graham the credit for this meme unless I hear otherwise.

A week ago Sunday as I was waiting for the All-American Halftime Show, I spied the meme above on social media along with a short note, “Statistic to ponder come November 2026?”

Someone had noted that the silent majority may be watching, but not voting, so I felt the need to join in. Normally I would blockquote the comment I left on social media, but I warned people I would revise and extend the remarks here (since I could add the necessary links) so imagine it as a new post.

The problem is that the silent majority is only watching, they’re not voting or supporting alternative candidates. At this point, based on registration numbers, even if Republicans turn out 100% they still lose.

You will have that 41% of Democrats who stay loyal to their party, they “vote blue no matter who.” (How do you think we got our current governor, Three Stooges in Washington, D.C. and so forth?)

What you need for the other 59% are candidates who are presentable (so no offbeat, shall we say, characters like R. Scott Walker, he of the illegal handmade signs), have a solid base of bread-and-butter issues and know how to stick to them as the D’s will try to throw them off their game by bringing up how unpopular Donald Trump supposedly is, various social issues like abortion, and the like. These candidates need to know how to work through those deflections to get to the 80/20 issues Delawareans care most about, such as the state’s lagging behind what’s a solid national economy - with unemployment now above the national average - and our high electric bills, and, most importantly, know how to smile and dial. The biggest problem the “silent majority” has is that they are up against the special interest bankroll the D’s can throw behind candidates to build up their name ID.

Right now Chris Coons has $3.8 million on hand, while his primary opponent Christopher Beardsley has just over $9,000. Obviously the far left either likes Coons or is holding back because the primary opponent is a Bernie Sanders wannabe, but without the multiple houses. None of the Republicans or independents have even reported yet, but if they have $9k that would be a miracle unless they’re loaning themselves the money. Coons is a rather traditional D candidate as he worked his way up the system as a NCC council president then County Executive then statewide office. (Oddly enough, I also found out he was a Reagan Republican until he went to college. Guess he went to the wrong school since my college and life experience at the time made me even more of a Reaganite.)

Timmy Sarah McBride is right up there with $2.2 million on hand, while Donyale Hall (the only Republican opponent with money) has $114.71. So any GOP, independent, or even John Fetterman-style centrist Democrat candidates will have to “smile and dial” to get even a competitive amount of money, since they won’t get help from any party apparatus - the GOP in the state is broke and all the other minor parties run on a shoestring. But there is a secret weapon that’s perhaps just as important in a state like Delaware - the opportunity to recruit volunteers to spread the word on both their proposals and an opponent’s record that is really far to the left of the average Delaware voter, no matter how they try and cover it up. As opposed to Coons, no one heard of Timmy until the national LGBT lobby got behind that campaign for State Senate (as a historic first, of course) and then it snowballed from there. So now McBride is “their” Congresscritter instead of that of the state (s)he’s supposed to represent.

The other saving grace is that Delaware is a small state, with media outlets shared with other states. This fall the Philly stations will be inundated with campaign ads for Josh Shapiro and their Congressional candidates, while the Salisbury stations will be the same as all of Maryland is on the ballot this year. On the other hand, most of the races in Delaware are local, with the exception of the two federal races and the minor statewide offices like Attorney General, Auditor, and Treasurer. It means volunteers will be essential for getting the word out.

He’s probably somewhat to my left on a lot of issues, but what the 59% need is someone like a Mike Ramone to make another run. At this point we can’t let the perfect get in the way of the good, and, much as I’d love someone barely left of militia like me in Congress from Delaware, I’d rather have a centrist Mike Castle-type who can win as an alternative to a Coons or McBride than a far-right winger who would lose in this climate. Even states like Florida and Texas didn’t turn solidly GOP overnight - you didn’t get to a Ron DeSantis or Greg Abbott without a more moderate and non-threatening Bush brother to pave the way.

Then I’d only bitch maybe 30-40% of the time on a federal level instead of almost 100%.

Unfortunately, the farther we get along on the calendar, the less I feel like we’re going to have a viable alternative for any office on a statewide level. It’s a real shame because Democrats have a nasty way of blaming Republicans for all the state’s problems, forgetting that they’ve had a trifecta in this state since 2007 and that 19 years has allowed them to do a lot of damage. (The last statewide office held by a Republican was former Treasurer Ken Simpler, who served a single term from 2014 to 2018 before losing his re-election bid to outgoing Treasurer Colleen Davis, who will not seek a third term this year.)

I will grant that Delaware’s extremely late filing deadline (July 14) and primary (September 15) allow for a candidate to start later than most states, but until I see some upstart underdog who roars into office after a four-month campaign, I’m going to keep believing that the earlier one starts, the better.

Let’s get some alternatives out there, people.

