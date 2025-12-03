We learned at the Nuremberg trials that “just following orders” isn’t a defense for war crimes where orders were deemed unlawful. On the other hand, those in the military aren’t generally in a position to determine in the heat of battle whether an order is lawful or not. As it stands, the courts have had more say about the deployment of our military and our foreign policy in the last ten months or so than the Commander-in-Chief (who is supposed to have that authority) has had.

Moreover, this time of year is generally slow for newsworthy items so something that may not grab a lot of attention at certain times of year is a big story at others. Coming out just before Thanksgiving and in the wake of an election that was considered by the media as a repudiation of the Trump administration, the “Seditious Six” and their video exhorting our military to question authority made a lot of news.

This is especially true when, days later while Americans were preparing to celebrate the holiday, we learned that two members of the West Virginia National Guard were shot - one of whom succumbed to her injuries - allegedly by a former Afghani soldier who worked with the CIA and was allowed into the country as a “friendly operative” in the chaotic aftermath of President Autopen’s withdrawal back in 2021. For some reason, the suspect drove across the country from the state of Washington to shoot at those National Guard members ordered to patrol the nation’s capital and, among other tasks, address its high crime rate.

Within the same week as the ambush, six U.S. congressmen launched a high-profile video encouraging troops to defy “illegal orders.” In the days leading up to the release of that “illegal orders” video, several of the congressmen were making the rounds complaining about National Guard deployments. So it isn’t hard to figure out which illegal orders they were referring to. Also during the same week, billboards began popping up near National Guard bases, prompting soldiers to ask whether ‘crime crackdown duty’ and immigration enforcement duty was worth it, and mocking them.

It’s interesting to me that the Military Law Task Force cited in Childers’ article is part of the National Lawyers Guild, which can be charitably described as a far-Left organization. Back in September the NLG warned:

The Military Law Task Force opposes the Trump administration’s misuse of the military, with 2,000+ National Guard personnel ordered into the current illegal occupation of Washington, D.C. and explicit plans to expand the occupation to other cities. The President’s August 11 executive order to “clean up and beautify” the nation’s capital, which included calling in the Guard, is illegal.

At this point, it’s “illegal” only because an Autopen-appointed judge said it was. Perhaps that judge would have a point if the non-governmental portions of the District of Columbia were retroceded back to Maryland as they should be.

It also makes you wonder why the whole thing about “war crimes” was leaked over the weekend - a “double tap” incident involving a drug boat which occurred in September but only came to light in the past couple days. Isn’t that just conveeeeenient, in your best Church Lady voice.

I’ve learned a saying that has served me well in explaining a lot of things over the years: “Absolute power corrupts absolutely.” Somebody is threatened by the Trump administration and its emphasis on law and order, and I don’t think it’s the American people. Knowing that, it’s not a question of when they will stop but who will make them stop.

